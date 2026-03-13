Havana Nights Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Sponsored by PK3
(Estimated Value: $100–$140)
Create joyful memories in the kitchen with this delightful baking collection, perfect for little hands and family time. From brownies and cupcakes to beautifully decorated treats, this basket is filled with everything needed to bake, decorate, and serve with love. Complete with bakeware, mixing tools, chocolates, and charming accessories like aprons and a cake display, it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the sweetness of time spent together.
• 3 Brownie Mix (Betty Crocker)
• 2 Funfetti Cupcake Mix
• 2 Cupcake Liners
• 1 Betty Crocker Chocolate Frosting
• Set of measuring Cups
• Set of measuring Spoons
• 2 Silicone baking spatulas
• 6 Baking Pans
• Ice Cream Syrup Set
• 1 Whisk
• 1 Cake Server
• 3-Piece Spatula Set
• Cake Plate
• Cupcake Display Stand
• Cookie Cutter
• Cookie Cook Book
• Baking Sheets
• Rolling Pin
• Mixing Bowl Set
• Semi-Sweet Chocolate
• Milk Chocolate
• 2 Aprons
• Oven Mitt + Potholder Set
Starting bid
Sponsored by 3rd Grade
(Estimated Value: $100-$140)
Bring the excitement of a night out right into your home with this lively casino-
themed experience. Perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a fun evening with family, this basket includes everything you need to host your own game night in style.
Deal the cards, roll the dice, and enjoy classic favorites like poker, dominoes, UNO, and more. Sip and celebrate with Peach Crown Royal and elevate the evening with two cocktail shaker sets. Perfect for crafting your favorite drinks while the games
are in full swing.
• Peaches Crown Royal
• Piece Poker Set with dice
• Sets of playing cards
• Uno card game
• Domino Set
• Two cocktail shaker sets
Starting bid
Sponsored by 5th Grade
(Estimated Value: $100-$150)
Starting bid
Sponsored by VPK
(Estimated Value: $100–$140)
Fire up the grill and gather your family and friends for the ultimate backyard BBQ experience. This festive basket is packed with everything you need to create delicious meals and lasting summer memories. From flavorful BBQ sauces, rubs, and marinades to essential grilling tools like a stainless spatula and tong set.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100- $ 140
Sponsored by Kindergarten
Bring the warmth and charm of the Italian countryside into your home with this beautifully curated Tuscany-inspired experience. Enjoy a relaxing evening filled with gourmet pasta, rich sauces, and premium olive oils, perfectly paired with wine or sparkling beverages.
Starting bid
Sponsored by 1st Grade
(Estimated Value: $85–$120)
Bring laughter, connection, and a little friendly competition into your home with
this fun-filled game night basket! Packed with engaging games for all ages, plus a
cozy touch for the adults, this collection is perfect for unplugging and enjoying
quality time together. A beautiful reminder that the best moments are the ones
shared.
• Headbanz Game
• Chess/Checkers/Tic-Tac-Toe Set
• Grab the Mic Game
• Snowball toss game
• UNO
• Kids vs Parents Game
• Family Connect
• Wine Glass + Wine
Starting bid
Sponsored by 2nd Grade
Slow down, snuggle up, and enjoy the simple joy of time spent together with this cozy family night collection. Designed to bring comfort, connection, and a little fun into your home, this basket has everything you need for the perfect night in.
Set the scene with a soft throw blanket and gather around for a movie night
complete with popcorn, treats, and gift cards for easy dinner options. Enjoy
interactive fun with games and conversation cards, then wind down with
meaningful family devotional time and bedtime stories.
Whether it’s laughter over a movie, heartfelt conversations, or quiet moments together, this basket is a beautiful reminder that the best nights are the ones spent at home—with the people you love most.
• AMC Gift Card
• Popcorn Buckets with Seasoning Set
• Charcuterie Board
• Fondue Set with Ghirardelli Melting Chocolate
• Movie Night Bingo Set
• $50 DoorDash Gift Card
• $10 Amazon Gift Card
• Family Devotional Books
• Taste of Home One-Dish Meals Cookbook
• Bedtime Stories Book “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You”
• Simmer Pot Potpourri
• 50" x 70" Soft Throw Blanket
• Large Woven Storage Basket
Starting bid
The Players Championship Golf Course in Tampa. Gift card can be used for golf, food, or merchandise.
Starting bid
Sponsored by 4th Grade
(Estimated Value: $90-140)
This cozy coffee bar collection brings the charm of your favorite café right into your home. Inspired by the warmth and connection of gathering with friends, this basket features a variety of premium coffee blends perfect for every taste and mood. Create your own specialty drinks with a manual grinder, cappuccino/espresso set, flavored syrups, and an electric frother for that perfect finishing touch. With added
décor to complete your coffee corner, this set transforms your space into a
welcoming spot for quiet mornings, meaningful conversations, or a well-deserved
break.
• Organic Cuban Roast Coffee (Dark)
• Lavazza Dolcevita Classico (Medium)
• Eight O’Clock Coffee (Medium)
• Juan Valdez Café de Origen
• Starbucks French Roast
• Manual Coffee Grinder
• Cappuccino/Espresso Set (4 pcs)
• Coffee decor
• French vanilla syrup
• Classic caramel syrup
• Electric Frother
Starting bid
Sponsored by 6th Grade
(Estimated Value: $360.00 – 450.00)
Transform your backyard into a magical outdoor theater with this unforgettable movie night experience. Featuring a 15-foot inflatable screen, portable projector, and a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, this basket has everything you need for a perfect evening under the stars. Create a warm and inviting atmosphere with outdoor string lights and solar mason jar lanterns, then settle in with cozy waterproof picnic blankets. Enjoy classic movie snacks with popcorn, s’mores
essentials. Plus, gift cards to Domino’s and Fandango.
• 15-Foot Inflatable Movie Screen
• Portable Projector
• Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
• 50 ft Outdoor String Lights
• $25 Fandango Gift Card
• $25 Domino’s Gift Card
• 2 Waterproof Picnic Blankets
• Set of 6 Solar Mason Jar Lanterns
• 3 Boxes Microwave Popcorn
• Marshmallows
• Hershey’s Chocolate (for s’mores)
• Package of Red Solo Cups
Starting bid
Sponsored by 7th Grade
(Estimated Value: $150-200)
Get ready to step outside and enjoy endless fun with this action-packed sports and outdoor collection. Perfect for families, friends, and friendly competition, this basket includes a variety of games and equipment for all ages and skill levels. Complete with spirited USF-themed accessories
and everyday essentials, this set is perfect for beach days, park outings, or simply enjoying the sunshine close to home.
• Four USF Mens Basketball Game Tickets plus parking for the 2026 season
• USF Frame
• USF Tote Bag
• USF Visor
• Pickleball Paddle Set
• Tennis Balls
• FIFA Official Soccer Ball
• Tennis Racket
• USF Umbrella
• Paddle Ball Table Set
• Inflatable Basketball Hoop
Starting bid
Sponsored by 8th Grade: Estimated Value: $100-$250
Indulge in the perfect pairing of gourmet flavors and fine wine with this beautifully curated charcuterie basket. Ideal for entertaining or a cozy night in, this collection has everything you
need to create a stunning spread.
• Charcuterie box with assorted olives, salami, cheese, crackers, cookies, and dried fruit
• Charcuterie board with accessories
• Italian wildflower honey
• Royal Palm date syrup
• Fig fruit preserves
• Honey jar
• Wine Selection:
2 bottles of Pinot Noir
(including Vino Dell’Amicizia)
1 bottle Josh Cellars Pinot Noir
1 bottle Santiago Queirolo wine
• Additional Items:
Premium napkins
Set of 6 kitchen towels
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy effortless California-inspired style with this $150 gift card to Gorjana. Shop beautiful, timeless jewelry perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Starting bid
Luxury Dining Awaits: Ocean Prime Gift Card- $200 Value
Enjoy award-worthy cuisine and impeccable service with a gift card to Ocean Prime. Renowned for its elegant atmosphere and chef-driven menu, Ocean Prime offers the ultimate fine dining experience.
Starting bid
Back-to-School Made Easy – Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card- $100 Value
Take the stress out of back-to-school shopping with a gift card to Risse Brothers School Uniforms. A practical and thoughtful item every family can appreciate!
Starting bid
Back-to-School Made Easy – Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card- $100 Value
Take the stress out of back-to-school shopping with a gift card to Risse Brothers School Uniforms. A practical and thoughtful item every family can appreciate!
Starting bid
Cason Photography Family Photoshoot Valued at $450
Bid on a stunning family photography session with Cason Photography, set against the picturesque backdrop of Sunset Beach. Known for its serene beauty and vibrant sunsets, this exclusive experience offers heirloom-quality images in an unforgettable setting.
Donation Includes:
-A Family Portrait Session at Sunset Beach, Treasure Island
-A $200 credit toward your portrait purchase
Starting bid
Cason Photography Family Photoshoot Valued at $450
Bid on a stunning family photography session with Cason Photography, set against the picturesque backdrop of Sunset Beach. Known for its serene beauty and vibrant sunsets, this exclusive experience offers heirloom-quality images in an unforgettable setting.
Donation Includes:
-A Family Portrait Session at Sunset Beach, Treasure Island
-A $200 credit toward your portrait purchase
Starting bid
Cason Photography Family Photoshoot Valued at $450
Bid on a professional family photography session with Cason Photography at the beautiful Hillsborough River. This serene riverside setting offers a stunning natural canvas for heirloom-quality portraits.
Donation Includes:
-A Family Portrait Session at Hillsborough River
-A $200 credit toward your portrait purchase
Starting bid
Bid on a $100 dining experience at Hooters. Whether it’s a night out, game day gathering, or casual meal, this popular spot delivers bold flavors and a great time.
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with an autographed baseball and card signed by Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda. A must-have collectible for any sports fan or memorabilia enthusiast. Includes Certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Treat yourself to comfort food at its finest with a gift certificate to Cheeseology Grill & Bar. Known for creative grilled cheese, mac & cheese, and crave-worthy favorites, it’s a delicious experience for all ages.
Starting bid
Each tiny fingerprint on this stepping stool represents a precious child uniquely created. As the children grow in faith, knowledge, and kindness, this piece symbolizes the first steps of their journey, guided by love, supported by community, and grounded in God’s grace. What begins as small prints today will become great footsteps tomorrow.
Starting bid
Each thumbprint on this personalized stepping stool was lovingly created by a member of the VPK class, forming a heart as a symbol of love and faith. This piece is a gentle reminder that even the smallest hands are truly blessed and capable of creating something meaningful.
Starting bid
This piece is more than a functional timepiece; it is a celebration of moments shared, friendships formed, and memories made. Each fingerprint represents a unique student. Just as no two prints are alike, each child has left their own mark on our school community—full of personality, growth, and joy.As time moves forward, these impressions remain, capturing a snapshot of childhood that will never fade.
Starting bid
Inspired by the rainbow, a symbol of His covenant, each colorful piece has been thoughtfully placed by the hands of our first graders, coming together to reflect unity, joy, and faith. Just as every color plays an important role in creating a rainbow, each child brings their own unique light to our school community.
Starting bid
Each piece of this cross was created by a member of the 2nd grade class, with faith-filled words that reflect the virtues we strive to live each day. Together, these individual pieces form one beautiful expression of faith and community.
Starting bid
Face Value: $600
2 tickets for Row G lower level
Starting bid
This meaningful work of art reflects the unity of our fifth grade class through the symbol of the cross. Using their own fingerprints to form hearts, our fifth graders came together to create a powerful symbol of unity in faith. Though each heart is different, just like each student, the cross reminds us that we are all joined together through Christ.
Starting bid
Crafted wood adorned with hand-shaped metal flowers, this piece reflects both strength and growth in faith. Each flower was individually formed by our sixth grade students, a process that required patience, focus, and perseverance. Through every bend and shape, students were challenged not only artistically, but by learning the value of endurance and determination. The wooden foundation represents the strong roots of faith that ground us, while the metal flowers reflect the beauty that grows through hard work and perseverance. This piece is a testament to what can flourish when we remain rooted and steadfast.
Starting bid
A foursome of golf at the exclusive Countryside Country Club
Starting bid
As they prepare to close this chapter and begin a new journey, our eighth grade students leave behind a lasting reflection of their time together. Each handprint, joined to form a heart, symbolizes the friendships, memories, and faith that have shaped them throughout their years at ICS.
At the center, their class photo serves as a reminder of the unity they have built—grounded in shared experiences, laughter, challenges, and growth. Together, they have been formed not only in knowledge, but in faith, learning to walk with Christ and carry His love into the world.
With grateful hearts for all they have received, they now go forth—ready to serve, to lead, and to shine His light wherever they are called.
Starting bid
Enter to win an 8x10 Flor Area Rug of your choice up to a $1200 value.
Starting bid
Celebrate this special milestone with the best seats in the house! This exclusive package guarantees front row seating at the VPK Graduation ceremony, giving your family an up-close view of every smile, song, and proud moment.
Skip the stress of arriving early and enjoy a reserved, premium spot to capture photos and fully experience your child’s big day in comfort.
Don’t miss this opportunity to make an unforgettable moment even more memorable!
Valid for the upcoming VPK Graduation. Date to be determined by the school.
Starting bid
Honor this important milestone with an unforgettable, up-close experience! This exclusive package includes reserved front row seating for both the 8th Grade Mass and Graduation ceremony.
Enjoy the privilege of premium seating as you witness these meaningful moments—celebrating your student’s achievements, faith journey, and the transition to the next chapter. Skip the hassle of early arrival and rest assured your seats will be waiting for you.
Capture every special moment with the best view in the house and make this once-in-a-lifetime occasion even more memorable for your family.
Valid for the upcoming 8th Grade Mass & Graduation. Dates to be determined by the school.
Starting bid
Round of golf at exclusive Carrollwood Country Club. Face value of $300.
Starting bid
Enjoy a break from the school uniform with this popular Dress Down Pass Bundle! This package includes multiple passes that allow your student to come to school in appropriate casual attire on designated days.
Perfect for adding a little extra fun and flexibility to the school routine, these passes are always in high demand!
Details:
Give your student something to look forward to—bid on this favorite and make their school days a little more comfortable and fun!
Valid during the 26/27 school year.
Starting bid
Get ready to make a splash! This exciting experience gives your child’s class a fun-filled Water Slide Day right on campus.
Students will enjoy a refreshing day of sliding, laughter, and outdoor fun with an inflatable water slide and supervised activities perfect for celebrating hard work and making lasting memories with classmates.
Details:
It’s a fantastic way to reward the class with a day they’ll never forget—don’t miss the chance to bring this splash-tastic event to your child’s class!
Date and details to be coordinated with the school.
Starting bid
Your child will step into a leadership role as “Principal for a Day”! They’ll assist with morning announcements, visit classrooms, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs. Plus enjoy a tasty lunch with Principal Hernandez. Plus few special perks along the way. A fun and unforgettable experience!
Starting bid
Let your child step into the role of “Coach for a Day”! They’ll help lead practice, support the team, and enjoy a fun, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a coach. Also, enjoy a delicious lunch with coach. A memorable experience for any young sports fan!
Starting bid
Includes a $250 gift certificate to Livia Med Spa
Starting bid
Value: $360
Temmen Plastic Surgery is offering up to 30 units of botox or dysport.
Starting bid
Value: $360
Temmen Plastic Surgery is offering up to 30 units of botox or dysport.
Starting bid
Value: $350
Temmen Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
Value: $575
Temmen Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
Value: $850
Temmen Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
Value: $875
Temmen Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
Value: $300
Temmen Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!