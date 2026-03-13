Havana Nights Silent Auction

Sponsored by 3rd Grade

(Estimated Value: $100-$140)





Bring the excitement of a night out right into your home with this lively casino-

themed experience. Perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a fun evening with family, this basket includes everything you need to host your own game night in style.





Deal the cards, roll the dice, and enjoy classic favorites like poker, dominoes, UNO, and more. Sip and celebrate with Peach Crown Royal and elevate the evening with two cocktail shaker sets. Perfect for crafting your favorite drinks while the games

are in full swing.





• Peaches Crown Royal

• Piece Poker Set with dice

• Sets of playing cards

• Uno card game

• Domino Set

• Two cocktail shaker sets