Catholic School System-Diocese of St. Petersburg-Incarnation Catholic School
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Catholic School System-Diocese of St. Petersburg-Incarnation Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

Havana Nights Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5111 Webb Rd, Town 'N' Country, FL 33615, USA

Sweet Celebrations Basket item
Sweet Celebrations Basket
$49

Starting bid

Sponsored by PK3

(Estimated Value: $100–$140)


Create joyful memories in the kitchen with this delightful baking collection, perfect for little hands and family time. From brownies and cupcakes to beautifully decorated treats, this basket is filled with everything needed to bake, decorate, and serve with love. Complete with bakeware, mixing tools, chocolates, and charming accessories like aprons and a cake display, it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the sweetness of time spent together.


• 3 Brownie Mix (Betty Crocker)

• 2 Funfetti Cupcake Mix

• 2 Cupcake Liners

• 1 Betty Crocker Chocolate Frosting

• Set of measuring Cups

• Set of measuring Spoons

• 2 Silicone baking spatulas

• 6 Baking Pans

• Ice Cream Syrup Set

• 1 Whisk

• 1 Cake Server

• 3-Piece Spatula Set

• Cake Plate

• Cupcake Display Stand

• Cookie Cutter

• Cookie Cook Book

• Baking Sheets

• Rolling Pin

• Mixing Bowl Set

• Semi-Sweet Chocolate

• Milk Chocolate

• 2 Aprons

• Oven Mitt + Potholder Set

Casino Night Basket item
Casino Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by 3rd Grade

(Estimated Value: $100-$140)


Bring the excitement of a night out right into your home with this lively casino-

themed experience. Perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a fun evening with family, this basket includes everything you need to host your own game night in style.


Deal the cards, roll the dice, and enjoy classic favorites like poker, dominoes, UNO, and more. Sip and celebrate with Peach Crown Royal and elevate the evening with two cocktail shaker sets. Perfect for crafting your favorite drinks while the games

are in full swing.


• Peaches Crown Royal

• Piece Poker Set with dice

• Sets of playing cards

• Uno card game

• Domino Set

• Two cocktail shaker sets

Ultimate Spa Experience Basket item
Ultimate Spa Experience Basket
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by 5th Grade

(Estimated Value: $100-$150)

Summertime BBQ Celebrations Basket item
Summertime BBQ Celebrations Basket
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by VPK

(Estimated Value: $100–$140)


Fire up the grill and gather your family and friends for the ultimate backyard BBQ experience. This festive basket is packed with everything you need to create delicious meals and lasting summer memories. From flavorful BBQ sauces, rubs, and marinades to essential grilling tools like a stainless spatula and tong set.

Evening in Tuscany item
Evening in Tuscany
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100- $ 140

Sponsored by Kindergarten

Bring the warmth and charm of the Italian countryside into your home with this beautifully curated Tuscany-inspired experience. Enjoy a relaxing evening filled with gourmet pasta, rich sauces, and premium olive oils, perfectly paired with wine or sparkling beverages.

Family Game Nights item
Family Game Nights
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by 1st Grade

(Estimated Value: $85–$120)


Bring laughter, connection, and a little friendly competition into your home with

this fun-filled game night basket! Packed with engaging games for all ages, plus a

cozy touch for the adults, this collection is perfect for unplugging and enjoying

quality time together. A beautiful reminder that the best moments are the ones

shared.


• Headbanz Game

• Chess/Checkers/Tic-Tac-Toe Set

• Grab the Mic Game

• Snowball toss game

• UNO

• Kids vs Parents Game

• Family Connect

• Wine Glass + Wine

Cozy Family Nights Basket item
Cozy Family Nights Basket
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by 2nd Grade

Slow down, snuggle up, and enjoy the simple joy of time spent together with this cozy family night collection. Designed to bring comfort, connection, and a little fun into your home, this basket has everything you need for the perfect night in.


Set the scene with a soft throw blanket and gather around for a movie night

complete with popcorn, treats, and gift cards for easy dinner options. Enjoy

interactive fun with games and conversation cards, then wind down with

meaningful family devotional time and bedtime stories.


Whether it’s laughter over a movie, heartfelt conversations, or quiet moments together, this basket is a beautiful reminder that the best nights are the ones spent at home—with the people you love most.


• AMC Gift Card

• Popcorn Buckets with Seasoning Set

• Charcuterie Board

• Fondue Set with Ghirardelli Melting Chocolate

• Movie Night Bingo Set

• $50 DoorDash Gift Card

• $10 Amazon Gift Card

• Family Devotional Books

• Taste of Home One-Dish Meals Cookbook

• Bedtime Stories Book “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You”

• Simmer Pot Potpourri

• 50" x 70" Soft Throw Blanket

• Large Woven Storage Basket

TPC Golf Gift Card: $1196 value item
TPC Golf Gift Card: $1196 value
$450

Starting bid

The Players Championship Golf Course in Tampa. Gift card can be used for golf, food, or merchandise.

Coffee Lovers' Dream Basket item
Coffee Lovers' Dream Basket
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by 4th Grade

(Estimated Value: $90-140)


This cozy coffee bar collection brings the charm of your favorite café right into your home. Inspired by the warmth and connection of gathering with friends, this basket features a variety of premium coffee blends perfect for every taste and mood. Create your own specialty drinks with a manual grinder, cappuccino/espresso set, flavored syrups, and an electric frother for that perfect finishing touch. With added

décor to complete your coffee corner, this set transforms your space into a

welcoming spot for quiet mornings, meaningful conversations, or a well-deserved

break.


• Organic Cuban Roast Coffee (Dark)

• Lavazza Dolcevita Classico (Medium)

• Eight O’Clock Coffee (Medium)

• Juan Valdez Café de Origen

• Starbucks French Roast

• Manual Coffee Grinder

• Cappuccino/Espresso Set (4 pcs)

• Coffee decor

• French vanilla syrup

• Classic caramel syrup

• Electric Frother

Ultimate Backyard Party Experience item
Ultimate Backyard Party Experience
$100

Starting bid

Sponsored by 6th Grade

(Estimated Value: $360.00 – 450.00)


Transform your backyard into a magical outdoor theater with this unforgettable movie night experience. Featuring a 15-foot inflatable screen, portable projector, and a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, this basket has everything you need for a perfect evening under the stars. Create a warm and inviting atmosphere with outdoor string lights and solar mason jar lanterns, then settle in with cozy waterproof picnic blankets. Enjoy classic movie snacks with popcorn, s’mores

essentials. Plus, gift cards to Domino’s and Fandango.


• 15-Foot Inflatable Movie Screen

• Portable Projector

• Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

• 50 ft Outdoor String Lights

• $25 Fandango Gift Card

• $25 Domino’s Gift Card

• 2 Waterproof Picnic Blankets

• Set of 6 Solar Mason Jar Lanterns

• 3 Boxes Microwave Popcorn

• Marshmallows

• Hershey’s Chocolate (for s’mores)

• Package of Red Solo Cups

Sports Extravaganza item
Sports Extravaganza
$50

Starting bid

Sponsored by 7th Grade

(Estimated Value: $150-200)


Get ready to step outside and enjoy endless fun with this action-packed sports and outdoor collection. Perfect for families, friends, and friendly competition, this basket includes a variety of games and equipment for all ages and skill levels. Complete with spirited USF-themed accessories

and everyday essentials, this set is perfect for beach days, park outings, or simply enjoying the sunshine close to home.

• Four USF Mens Basketball Game Tickets plus parking for the 2026 season

• USF Frame

• USF Tote Bag

• USF Visor

• Pickleball Paddle Set

• Tennis Balls

• FIFA Official Soccer Ball

• Tennis Racket

• USF Umbrella

• Paddle Ball Table Set

• Inflatable Basketball Hoop


Charcuterie & Wine Night Basket item
Charcuterie & Wine Night Basket
$75

Starting bid

Sponsored by 8th Grade: Estimated Value: $100-$250

Indulge in the perfect pairing of gourmet flavors and fine wine with this beautifully curated charcuterie basket. Ideal for entertaining or a cozy night in, this collection has everything you

need to create a stunning spread.


• Charcuterie box with assorted olives, salami, cheese, crackers, cookies, and dried fruit

• Charcuterie board with accessories

• Italian wildflower honey

• Royal Palm date syrup

• Fig fruit preserves

• Honey jar

• Wine Selection:

2 bottles of Pinot Noir

(including Vino Dell’Amicizia)

1 bottle Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

1 bottle Santiago Queirolo wine

• Additional Items:

Premium napkins

Set of 6 kitchen towels

Gorjana Gift Card item
Gorjana Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150


Enjoy effortless California-inspired style with this $150 gift card to Gorjana. Shop beautiful, timeless jewelry perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Ocean Prime Dining Experience- Gift Card item
Ocean Prime Dining Experience- Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Luxury Dining Awaits: Ocean Prime Gift Card- $200 Value


Enjoy award-worthy cuisine and impeccable service with a gift card to Ocean Prime. Renowned for its elegant atmosphere and chef-driven menu, Ocean Prime offers the ultimate fine dining experience.

Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card item
Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Back-to-School Made Easy – Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card- $100 Value


Take the stress out of back-to-school shopping with a gift card to Risse Brothers School Uniforms. A practical and thoughtful item every family can appreciate!

Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card item
Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Back-to-School Made Easy – Risse Brothers Uniforms Gift Card- $100 Value


Take the stress out of back-to-school shopping with a gift card to Risse Brothers School Uniforms. A practical and thoughtful item every family can appreciate!

Luxury Coastal Portrait Experience item
Luxury Coastal Portrait Experience
$100

Starting bid

Cason Photography Family Photoshoot Valued at $450


Bid on a stunning family photography session with Cason Photography, set against the picturesque backdrop of Sunset Beach. Known for its serene beauty and vibrant sunsets, this exclusive experience offers heirloom-quality images in an unforgettable setting.


Donation Includes:

-A Family Portrait Session at Sunset Beach, Treasure Island

-A $200 credit toward your portrait purchase

Luxury Coastal Portrait Experience item
Luxury Coastal Portrait Experience
$100

Starting bid

Cason Photography Family Photoshoot Valued at $450


Bid on a stunning family photography session with Cason Photography, set against the picturesque backdrop of Sunset Beach. Known for its serene beauty and vibrant sunsets, this exclusive experience offers heirloom-quality images in an unforgettable setting.


Donation Includes:

-A Family Portrait Session at Sunset Beach, Treasure Island

-A $200 credit toward your portrait purchase

Elegant Outdoor Portrait Experience item
Elegant Outdoor Portrait Experience
$100

Starting bid

Cason Photography Family Photoshoot Valued at $450


Bid on a professional family photography session with Cason Photography at the beautiful Hillsborough River. This serene riverside setting offers a stunning natural canvas for heirloom-quality portraits.


Donation Includes:

-A Family Portrait Session at Hillsborough River

-A $200 credit toward your portrait purchase

Food, Fun & Flavor – $100 Hooters Experience item
Food, Fun & Flavor – $100 Hooters Experience
$25

Starting bid

Bid on a $100 dining experience at Hooters. Whether it’s a night out, game day gathering, or casual meal, this popular spot delivers bold flavors and a great time.

Autographed Orlando Cepeda Baseball and Card item
Autographed Orlando Cepeda Baseball and Card
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of baseball history with an autographed baseball and card signed by Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda. A must-have collectible for any sports fan or memorabilia enthusiast. Includes Certificate of Authenticity.

Gold and Diamond Source Gift Card item
Gold and Diamond Source Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Cheeseology Gift Certificate-$110 Value item
Cheeseology Gift Certificate-$110 Value
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to comfort food at its finest with a gift certificate to Cheeseology Grill & Bar. Known for creative grilled cheese, mac & cheese, and crave-worthy favorites, it’s a delicious experience for all ages.

“Little Hands, Big Blessings” Created by PK3 item
“Little Hands, Big Blessings” Created by PK3
$25

Starting bid

Each tiny fingerprint on this stepping stool represents a precious child uniquely created. As the children grow in faith, knowledge, and kindness, this piece symbolizes the first steps of their journey, guided by love, supported by community, and grounded in God’s grace. What begins as small prints today will become great footsteps tomorrow.


“Blessed Little Hands” Created by VPK item
“Blessed Little Hands” Created by VPK
$25

Starting bid

Each thumbprint on this personalized stepping stool was lovingly created by a member of the VPK class, forming a heart as a symbol of love and faith. This piece is a gentle reminder that even the smallest hands are truly blessed and capable of creating something meaningful.

“Timeless Impressions” Created by Kindergarten item
“Timeless Impressions” Created by Kindergarten
$25

Starting bid

This piece is more than a functional timepiece; it is a celebration of moments shared, friendships formed, and memories made. Each fingerprint represents a unique student. Just as no two prints are alike, each child has left their own mark on our school community—full of personality, growth, and joy.As time moves forward, these impressions remain, capturing a snapshot of childhood that will never fade.

“A Rainbow of His Promises” Created by the 1st Grade item
“A Rainbow of His Promises” Created by the 1st Grade
$25

Starting bid

Inspired by the rainbow, a symbol of His covenant, each colorful piece has been thoughtfully placed by the hands of our first graders, coming together to reflect unity, joy, and faith. Just as every color plays an important role in creating a rainbow, each child brings their own unique light to our school community.


“Building Blocks of Faith” Created by the 2nd Grade item
“Building Blocks of Faith” Created by the 2nd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Each piece of this cross was created by a member of the 2nd grade class, with faith-filled words that reflect the virtues we strive to live each day. Together, these individual pieces form one beautiful expression of faith and community.

1st Round Play off Lightning Tickets item
1st Round Play off Lightning Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Face Value: $600

2 tickets for Row G lower level

“One Cross, Many Hearts” Created by the 5th Grade item
“One Cross, Many Hearts” Created by the 5th Grade
$25

Starting bid

This meaningful work of art reflects the unity of our fifth grade class through the symbol of the cross. Using their own fingerprints to form hearts, our fifth graders came together to create a powerful symbol of unity in faith. Though each heart is different, just like each student, the cross reminds us that we are all joined together through Christ.


“Rooted in Faith” Created by the 6th Grade item
“Rooted in Faith” Created by the 6th Grade
$25

Starting bid

Crafted wood adorned with hand-shaped metal flowers, this piece reflects both strength and growth in faith. Each flower was individually formed by our sixth grade students, a process that required patience, focus, and perseverance. Through every bend and shape, students were challenged not only artistically, but by learning the value of endurance and determination. The wooden foundation represents the strong roots of faith that ground us, while the metal flowers reflect the beauty that grows through hard work and perseverance. This piece is a testament to what can flourish when we remain rooted and steadfast.

Countryside Country Club, Round of Golf for 4 item
Countryside Country Club, Round of Golf for 4
$100

Starting bid

A foursome of golf at the exclusive Countryside Country Club

“With Grateful Hearts, We Go Forth” Eighth Grade Art Project item
“With Grateful Hearts, We Go Forth” Eighth Grade Art Project
$25

Starting bid

As they prepare to close this chapter and begin a new journey, our eighth grade students leave behind a lasting reflection of their time together. Each handprint, joined to form a heart, symbolizes the friendships, memories, and faith that have shaped them throughout their years at ICS. 


At the center, their class photo serves as a reminder of the unity they have built—grounded in shared experiences, laughter, challenges, and growth. Together, they have been formed not only in knowledge, but in faith, learning to walk with Christ and carry His love into the world.

With grateful hearts for all they have received, they now go forth—ready to serve, to lead, and to shine His light wherever they are called.


Flor by Interface Area Rug- $1200 value item
Flor by Interface Area Rug- $1200 value
$150

Starting bid

Enter to win an 8x10 Flor Area Rug of your choice up to a $1200 value.

Front Row Seating for VPK Graduation item
Front Row Seating for VPK Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate this special milestone with the best seats in the house! This exclusive package guarantees front row seating at the VPK Graduation ceremony, giving your family an up-close view of every smile, song, and proud moment.


Skip the stress of arriving early and enjoy a reserved, premium spot to capture photos and fully experience your child’s big day in comfort.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make an unforgettable moment even more memorable!


Valid for the upcoming VPK Graduation. Date to be determined by the school.


Front Row Seating for 8th Grade Mass & Graduation item
Front Row Seating for 8th Grade Mass & Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Honor this important milestone with an unforgettable, up-close experience! This exclusive package includes reserved front row seating for both the 8th Grade Mass and Graduation ceremony.

Enjoy the privilege of premium seating as you witness these meaningful moments—celebrating your student’s achievements, faith journey, and the transition to the next chapter. Skip the hassle of early arrival and rest assured your seats will be waiting for you.

Capture every special moment with the best view in the house and make this once-in-a-lifetime occasion even more memorable for your family.


Valid for the upcoming 8th Grade Mass & Graduation. Dates to be determined by the school.


Carrollwood Country Club, Round of Golf for 4 item
Carrollwood Country Club, Round of Golf for 4
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf at exclusive Carrollwood Country Club. Face value of $300.

Dress Down Pass Bundle item
Dress Down Pass Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a break from the school uniform with this popular Dress Down Pass Bundle! This package includes multiple passes that allow your student to come to school in appropriate casual attire on designated days.


Perfect for adding a little extra fun and flexibility to the school routine, these passes are always in high demand!

Details:

  • Includes 8 dress down passes
  • Valid on approved school days
  • Must follow school dress down guidelines

Give your student something to look forward to—bid on this favorite and make their school days a little more comfortable and fun!


Valid during the 26/27 school year.


Class Water Slide Day item
Class Water Slide Day
$400

Starting bid

Get ready to make a splash! This exciting experience gives your child’s class a fun-filled Water Slide Day right on campus.

Students will enjoy a refreshing day of sliding, laughter, and outdoor fun with an inflatable water slide and supervised activities perfect for celebrating hard work and making lasting memories with classmates.


Details:

  • Includes a dedicated Water Slide Day for your child’s entire class
  • Pizza Lunch for all students
  • Scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date with school administration
  • All safety guidelines and supervision will be provided

It’s a fantastic way to reward the class with a day they’ll never forget—don’t miss the chance to bring this splash-tastic event to your child’s class!


Date and details to be coordinated with the school.


Principal for a Day Experience item
Principal for a Day Experience
$25

Starting bid

Your child will step into a leadership role as “Principal for a Day”! They’ll assist with morning announcements, visit classrooms, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs. Plus enjoy a tasty lunch with Principal Hernandez. Plus few special perks along the way. A fun and unforgettable experience!

Coach for a Day Experience item
Coach for a Day Experience
$25

Starting bid

Let your child step into the role of “Coach for a Day”! They’ll help lead practice, support the team, and enjoy a fun, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a coach. Also, enjoy a delicious lunch with coach. A memorable experience for any young sports fan!

Livia Med Spa Basket item
Livia Med Spa Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes a $250 gift certificate to Livia Med Spa

Wrinkle Relaxer Treatment item
Wrinkle Relaxer Treatment
$100

Starting bid

Value: $360

Temmen Plastic Surgery is offering up to 30 units of botox or dysport.

Wrinkle Relaxer Treatment item
Wrinkle Relaxer Treatment
$100

Starting bid

Value: $360

Temmen Plastic Surgery is offering up to 30 units of botox or dysport.

VI Chemical Peel Experience item
VI Chemical Peel Experience
$100

Starting bid

Value: $350

Temmen Plastic Surgery

Microneedling Skin Renewal item
Microneedling Skin Renewal
$150

Starting bid

Value: $575

Temmen Plastic Surgery

Filler Treatment Experience ( 1 syringe) item
Filler Treatment Experience ( 1 syringe)
$200

Starting bid

Value: $850

Temmen Plastic Surgery

Scultra Collagen Restoration Treatment item
Scultra Collagen Restoration Treatment
$250

Starting bid

Value: $875

Temmen Plastic Surgery

Medical Grade Skin Regimen item
Medical Grade Skin Regimen
$75

Starting bid

Value: $300

Temmen Plastic Surgery

Men's Preferred Basket- Tobacco item
Men's Preferred Basket- Tobacco
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $300

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