Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Brand new XBox! Retail value- $672.00. Supplied by: Bear Bins
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Twin Rivers YMCA Single or Family Membership for one year. Must be redeemed within 6 months. Valid for non-members only. Value: $1,164.
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Value: $129.95
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From Seijo’s Vintage & Vinyl, value: $100. Included: black wooden milk crate, pink welded metal ”Love” decor, 3 decorative record bowls, books “Postcards From Mars” and “Billy Graham & Me”, records Luke Bryan and Joan Armatrading.
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Donated by Coastal Soft Play Co. Value: $260.
Includes:
$200 Gift Certificate for Coastal Soft Play Co.
Flower Baking Pot
Kitchen Towels
Wooden Serving Board
Spatula
Spoon
Candle
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Bronze birthday party at New Bern Gymnastics. Value: $240. Expires 4/1/27
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Donated by Bern Fit. One year membership to Bern Fit Gym. Open 24/7! Located in James City. Value: $600
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Donated by: Lew’s Rod and Reel. Value $45
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Gift Certificate for Bear Towne Escape Room. Value: $70 Donated by Bear Towne Escape Room
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$75 gift certificate valid towards an enrollment fee or any service at Confident Cubs Learning Hub. Donated by Confident Cubs’ Learning Hub
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One $50 gift certificate and one $25 gift certificate - both for La Casetta New Bern. Donated by La Casetta
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Gift certificate redeemable for two free items of your choice to be embroidered. Donated by Miles of Monograms Co.
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Gift card for Ioanni’s Grill & Bar in Morehead. Donated by Ioanni’s. Value: $50
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Gift certificate for facial at Ayane Skye Spa. Valid until 8/31/26. Value: $100. Donated by Ayane Skye Spa
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Aegean Med Spa gift card for spa day- Facial, massage, and salt lounge. Donated by Aegean Med Spa. Value:
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Beautiful, heavy stone cheese tray. Donated by Coastal Countertops & Tile. Value: $125
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Bottle of red wine, bottle of white wine, and $25 gift card to Cork Wine Bar & Bistro. Donated by Cork Wine Bar & Bistro. Value: $75
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Basket full of Paul Mitchell hair products, as well as a toiletry bag and 2 koozies. Value: $200. Donated by Tangles & Knots
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Opalescene Go 15% Prefilled Whitening Trays plus Sensitivity Relief Whitening Tooth Paste.
Everything you need to achieve quick, visible results.
Dentist-created, dentist trusted.
Donated by: Gibbs Dentistry 100.00 value
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Coach Signature Canvas Wristlet with Coach Mid sized Purse Brown and Black.
Donated by Amanda Page Value 300.00
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Signature Canvas with Stripe Sand Chalk Wristlet and Small Jamie Purse.
Donated by Amanda Page Value $225.00
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MODERN FRENCH CUISINE LOCALLY SOURCED!
Welcome to the enchanted Blue Moon Bistro housed in a 1827 gem in the heart of Beaufort, NC.
Reservations Recommended!
Donated by Blue Moon Bistro
Starting bid
Weight Loss Injections, Lip Augmentation, Botox, Dermal Filler, VI Peel Purify, Teeth Whitening, Emsculpt NEO
www.enhancedaestheticsmedspa.com
$50.00 Value
Enhanced Aesthetics Med Spa
Lindsey Campbell, RN
1505 S. Glenburnie Rd.
New Bern, NC 28562
Starting bid
Ibanez IJV30 Jam Pack
3/4 size acoustic guitar, a gig bag, and a clip on tuner.
Ideal for beginners or younger players.
$200.00
Donated by: Guitars Etc.
341 W. Main St.
Havelock, NC 28532
252-447-1501
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Includes a ready-to-play60-card deckfeaturing the Ampharos ex card.
Donated by $20 value
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Introductory card set for new players.
Donated by Lews Rod and Reel $35.00 Value
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Contains a ready-to-play 60-card deck led by Iron Leaves ex card.
Donated by: Lews Rod and Reel $20 Value
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Includes a ready-to-play 60-card deck featuring Houndoom ex.
Donated by: Lews Rod and Reels $25 Value
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Includes one ready-to-play 60-card deck featuring Kangaskhan ex.
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Pikachu Pokemon Model Kit. Features easy snap together assembly that requires no glue or tools. Sitting Pose Model Kit from Japan.
Donated by Lews Rods and Reels $30 Value
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Pokemon Cards Trainers Toolkit 2025 4 Booster Packs.
Donated by: Lews Rods and Reels $25 Value
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Includes a ready-to-play 60-card deck featuring the Tinkaton card. The deck also comes with a single-player mat, damage counters, a metallic coin, a deck box, and a strategy sheet.
Donated by Lews Rod and Reels $20 Value
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Lake and Pond spinning combo set. It includes a tackle box. Fresh water fishing.
Donated by Lews Rod and Reels $50 Value
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Includes 300 base cards and 100 Rated Rookie Cards. The set comes with a bonus 5-card pack featuring exclusive Donruss Optic Rated Review Holos.
Donated by: Lews Rod and Reels $60 Value
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Big Game Night Fishing, Surf Fishing for All Skill Levels, All-Inclusive Packages. Southport, NC
Donated by Faith Surf Fishing $225 Value
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