Hosted by

Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center

About this event

Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

316 U.S. Hwy 70 W, Havelock, NC 28532, USA

XBox Series X item
XBox Series X
$175

Starting bid

Brand new XBox! Retail value- $672.00. Supplied by: Bear Bins

YMCA 1 Year Membership item
YMCA 1 Year Membership
$400

Starting bid

Twin Rivers YMCA Single or Family Membership for one year. Must be redeemed within 6 months. Valid for non-members only. Value: $1,164.

Marine Battery item
Marine Battery item
Marine Battery
$25

Starting bid

Value: $129.95

Media Basket item
Media Basket item
Media Basket item
Media Basket
$20

Starting bid

From Seijo’s Vintage & Vinyl, value: $100. Included: black wooden milk crate, pink welded metal ”Love” decor, 3 decorative record bowls, books “Postcards From Mars” and “Billy Graham & Me”, records Luke Bryan and Joan Armatrading.

Coastal Soft Play Gift Certificate & Basket item
Coastal Soft Play Gift Certificate & Basket item
Coastal Soft Play Gift Certificate & Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Coastal Soft Play Co. Value: $260.


Includes:

$200 Gift Certificate for Coastal Soft Play Co.

Flower Baking Pot

Kitchen Towels

Wooden Serving Board

Spatula 

Spoon

Candle


New Bern Gymnastics Birthday Party item
New Bern Gymnastics Birthday Party item
New Bern Gymnastics Birthday Party
$60

Starting bid

Bronze birthday party at New Bern Gymnastics. Value: $240. Expires 4/1/27

Bern Fit Gym Membership item
Bern Fit Gym Membership
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Bern Fit. One year membership to Bern Fit Gym. Open 24/7! Located in James City. Value: $600

Zebco Ready Tackle Rod and Reel w/ Tackle Box item
Zebco Ready Tackle Rod and Reel w/ Tackle Box item
Zebco Ready Tackle Rod and Reel w/ Tackle Box
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Lew’s Rod and Reel. Value $45

Bear Towne Escape Room Gift Certificate item
Bear Towne Escape Room Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Bear Towne Escape Room. Value: $70 Donated by Bear Towne Escape Room

Gift Certificate for Confident Cubs’ Learning Hub item
Gift Certificate for Confident Cubs’ Learning Hub
$25

Starting bid

$75 gift certificate valid towards an enrollment fee or any service at Confident Cubs Learning Hub. Donated by Confident Cubs’ Learning Hub

La Casetta Gift Certificates item
La Casetta Gift Certificates
$25

Starting bid

One $50 gift certificate and one $25 gift certificate - both for La Casetta New Bern. Donated by La Casetta

Gift certificate for Miles of Monograms Co. item
Gift certificate for Miles of Monograms Co.
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate redeemable for two free items of your choice to be embroidered. Donated by Miles of Monograms Co.

Ioanni’s Grill & Bar item
Ioanni’s Grill & Bar
$10

Starting bid

Gift card for Ioanni’s Grill & Bar in Morehead. Donated by Ioanni’s. Value: $50

Gift certificate for facial item
Gift certificate for facial
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for facial at Ayane Skye Spa. Valid until 8/31/26. Value: $100. Donated by Ayane Skye Spa

Spa Day Package item
Spa Day Package
$50

Starting bid

Aegean Med Spa gift card for spa day- Facial, massage, and salt lounge. Donated by Aegean Med Spa. Value:

Stone Cheese Tray item
Stone Cheese Tray
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful, heavy stone cheese tray. Donated by Coastal Countertops & Tile. Value: $125

Wine Gift Set item
Wine Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

Bottle of red wine, bottle of white wine, and $25 gift card to Cork Wine Bar & Bistro. Donated by Cork Wine Bar & Bistro. Value: $75

Paul Mitchell Basket item
Paul Mitchell Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket full of Paul Mitchell hair products, as well as a toiletry bag and 2 koozies. Value: $200. Donated by Tangles & Knots

Opalescene Go Teeth Whitening Kit item
Opalescene Go Teeth Whitening Kit
$25

Starting bid

Opalescene Go 15% Prefilled Whitening Trays plus Sensitivity Relief Whitening Tooth Paste.


Everything you need to achieve quick, visible results.


Dentist-created, dentist trusted.


Donated by: Gibbs Dentistry 100.00 value

Coach Signature Wristlet with a Coach Mid Sized Purse item
Coach Signature Wristlet with a Coach Mid Sized Purse
$150

Starting bid

Coach Signature Canvas Wristlet with Coach Mid sized Purse Brown and Black.


Donated by Amanda Page Value 300.00

Coach Corner Wristlet with Small Jamie Purse item
Coach Corner Wristlet with Small Jamie Purse
$100

Starting bid

Signature Canvas with Stripe Sand Chalk Wristlet and Small Jamie Purse.


Donated by Amanda Page Value $225.00

$100.00 Blue Moon Bistro Gift Certificate item
$100.00 Blue Moon Bistro Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

MODERN FRENCH CUISINE LOCALLY SOURCED!


Welcome to the enchanted Blue Moon Bistro housed in a 1827 gem in the heart of Beaufort, NC.


Reservations Recommended!


Donated by Blue Moon Bistro



Enhanced Aesthetics Med Spa Gift Certificate item
Enhanced Aesthetics Med Spa Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Weight Loss Injections, Lip Augmentation, Botox, Dermal Filler, VI Peel Purify, Teeth Whitening, Emsculpt NEO


www.enhancedaestheticsmedspa.com


$50.00 Value


Enhanced Aesthetics Med Spa

Lindsey Campbell, RN

1505 S. Glenburnie Rd.

New Bern, NC 28562


Ibanez 3/4 Size Acoustic Guitar item
Ibanez 3/4 Size Acoustic Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Ibanez IJV30 Jam Pack

3/4 size acoustic guitar, a gig bag, and a clip on tuner.


Ideal for beginners or younger players.


$200.00


Donated by: Guitars Etc.

341 W. Main St.

Havelock, NC 28532

252-447-1501

Poke Mon TCG: Ampharos ex Battle Deck item
Poke Mon TCG: Ampharos ex Battle Deck
$10

Starting bid

Includes a ready-to-play60-card deckfeaturing the Ampharos ex card.


Donated by $20 value

Pokemon TCG: Battle Academy Card Game item
Pokemon TCG: Battle Academy Card Game
$20

Starting bid

Introductory card set for new players.


Donated by Lews Rod and Reel $35.00 Value

Pokemon TCG: Iron Leaves ex Battle Deck item
Pokemon TCG: Iron Leaves ex Battle Deck
$10

Starting bid

Contains a ready-to-play 60-card deck led by Iron Leaves ex card.


Donated by: Lews Rod and Reel $20 Value

Pokemon TCG: Houndoom ex Battle Deck item
Pokemon TCG: Houndoom ex Battle Deck
$15

Starting bid

Includes a ready-to-play 60-card deck featuring Houndoom ex.


Donated by: Lews Rod and Reels $25 Value

Pokemon TCG: Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck item
Pokemon TCG: Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck
$10

Starting bid

Includes one ready-to-play 60-card deck featuring Kangaskhan ex.

Bandai Pokemon Plastic Model #16 Pikachu sitting pose item
Bandai Pokemon Plastic Model #16 Pikachu sitting pose
$15

Starting bid

Pikachu Pokemon Model Kit. Features easy snap together assembly that requires no glue or tools. Sitting Pose Model Kit from Japan.


Donated by Lews Rods and Reels $30 Value

Pokemon Trainer's Starter Deck item
Pokemon Trainer's Starter Deck
$15

Starting bid

Pokemon Cards Trainers Toolkit 2025 4 Booster Packs.


Donated by: Lews Rods and Reels $25 Value

Pokemon TCG: Tinkaton ex Battle Deck item
Pokemon TCG: Tinkaton ex Battle Deck
$10

Starting bid

Includes a ready-to-play 60-card deck featuring the Tinkaton card. The deck also comes with a single-player mat, damage counters, a metallic coin, a deck box, and a strategy sheet.


Donated by Lews Rod and Reels $20 Value

Zebco Ready Tackle Fishing Rod Set item
Zebco Ready Tackle Fishing Rod Set
$25

Starting bid

Lake and Pond spinning combo set. It includes a tackle box. Fresh water fishing.


Donated by Lews Rod and Reels $50 Value

2025 Panini Donruss 400 Football Card Complete Set item
2025 Panini Donruss 400 Football Card Complete Set
$25

Starting bid

Includes 300 base cards and 100 Rated Rookie Cards. The set comes with a bonus 5-card pack featuring exclusive Donruss Optic Rated Review Holos.


Donated by: Lews Rod and Reels $60 Value

Gift Certificate Faith Surf Fishing Guide item
Gift Certificate Faith Surf Fishing Guide
$100

Starting bid

Big Game Night Fishing, Surf Fishing for All Skill Levels, All-Inclusive Packages. Southport, NC

www.faithsurffishing.com


Donated by Faith Surf Fishing $225 Value


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