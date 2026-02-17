Haven Gray

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Haven Gray

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Haven Gray 2026 Sponsors

2026 Gold Sponsor item
2026 Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

2026 Gold Sponsors donate $1000 or more. These sponsors will be advertised at EVERY event in 2026.

Cheesy Fairytale Sponsor item
Cheesy Fairytale Sponsor
Pay what you can

Please consider becoming a sponsor for Storybook Theater's spring production, Cheesy Fairytale.

The Dead Don't Sing: Pirate Musical item
The Dead Don't Sing: Pirate Musical
Pay what you can

Please consider becoming a sponsor for Haven Gray's Community Theater's production, The Dead Don't Sing: Pirate Musical.

Choreography Club item
Choreography Club
Pay what you can

Please considering sponsoring our Choreography Club.

Forge Creative: Summer Camp item
Forge Creative: Summer Camp
Pay what you can

Please considering sponsoring Forge Creative, our creative and performing arts summer camp for teens.

The Haunted Library item
The Haunted Library
Pay what you can

Please consider becoming a sponsor for Grandma Janice's Student Theater fall production, The Haunted Library. Grandma Janice's Student Theater productions are written and directed by students.

Storybook Theatre Fall 2026 item
Storybook Theatre Fall 2026
Pay what you can

Please consider becoming a sponsor for our Storybook Theatre Fall 2026 production. (This show has not been determined yet.)

Owl's Junior Theater: Technique Showcase item
Owl's Junior Theater: Technique Showcase
Pay what you can

Please consider becoming a sponsor for our Owl's Junior Theater 2026-2027 technique showcase. Owl will present their showcase in 2027. However, Owl classes start in 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!