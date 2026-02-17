Haven Gray 2026 Sponsors

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About this event
2026 Gold Sponsors donate $1000 or more. These sponsors will be advertised at EVERY event in 2026.
Please consider becoming a sponsor for Storybook Theater's spring production, Cheesy Fairytale.
Please consider becoming a sponsor for Haven Gray's Community Theater's production, The Dead Don't Sing: Pirate Musical.
Please considering sponsoring our Choreography Club.
Please considering sponsoring Forge Creative, our creative and performing arts summer camp for teens.
Please consider becoming a sponsor for Grandma Janice's Student Theater fall production, The Haunted Library. Grandma Janice's Student Theater productions are written and directed by students.
Please consider becoming a sponsor for our Storybook Theatre Fall 2026 production. (This show has not been determined yet.)
Please consider becoming a sponsor for our Owl's Junior Theater 2026-2027 technique showcase. Owl will present their showcase in 2027. However, Owl classes start in 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!