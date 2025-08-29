Sales closed

Haven Of The Ozarks Inc's Silent Auction

3 Nights Stay at Jack's Shack item
3 Nights Stay at Jack's Shack
$75

Starting bid

You deserve a get away!


3 Night Stay at 5 star rated Jack's Shack, located in Eagle Rock, MO


Plan a trip to the Ozarks and enjoy your own private dock at this 70's style GROOVY waterfront cottage.


Your stay must be between 10/1/25 - 3/15/26


Area Attractions:

Historic Eureka Springs

Branson, MO

Silver Dollar City

Roaring River

Dogwood Canyon


And come visit Haven of the Ozarks Animal Sanctuary!


More Information: VINTAGEVACAS.COM


Value: $475.00


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!