Haven Of The Ozarks Inc's Silent Auction

You deserve a get away!
3 Night Stay at 5 star rated Jack's Shack, located in Eagle Rock, MO
Plan a trip to the Ozarks and enjoy your own private dock at this 70's style GROOVY waterfront cottage.
Your stay must be between 10/1/25 - 3/15/26
Area Attractions:
Historic Eureka Springs
Branson, MO
Silver Dollar City
Roaring River
Dogwood Canyon
And come visit Haven of the Ozarks Animal Sanctuary!
More Information: VINTAGEVACAS.COM
Value: $475.00
