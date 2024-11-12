Havencroft Elementary PTO Silent Auction

$62 Value - Includes 2 Day Climbing Passes + Gear Rental, which means a full day of unlimited climbing, climbing shoes, & harness for two! Come and go throughout the day - you can even swing by for a yoga class or steam it out in the sauna!
Kansas City Zoo Passes
$40
$88 Value - 4 tickets to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium, valid through 12/31/25
Kansas City Royals Tickets
$30
$64 Value -
4 ticket vouchers for the Kansas City Royals
View reserved seating
Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2025 regular season Royals home game excluding March 27 and June 10-12
Blackout dates subject to change.
Seating is not guaranteed and subject to availability at time of redemption.
Chick-fil-A Raffle Basket
$30
$85 Value -
- 2 catering tray digital offer cards (expire 9/30/25)
- 2 Meal digital offer cards (expire 9/30/25)
- 1 mini plush cow
Flowering Shrub from Grass Pad
$20
$43 Value - One beautiful shrub to brighten your landscape and bring a smile to your face every spring!
Coffee for a Year at Sweet Tee's
$35
$72 Value - 12 free drinks of any type and size. One drink per visit. Use at any of Sweet Tee’s three locations:
- 2036 E Santa Fe., Olathe, KS -
- Indian Creek Library -
- Downtown Olathe Library -
Starlight Theater Tickets
$60
$120 Value -
Two (2) ticket vouchers for Level 4 Plaza seats
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday performance ONE of the following 2025 Broadway shows:
Mean Girls (May 20 - May 25)
School of Rock (June 3 - June 8)
Ain't Too Proud (July 22 - July 27)
Disney's Frozen (August 5 - August 10)
Life of Pi (September 16 - September 21)
Olathe South Swag Bag
$10
$70 Value - Adidas ClimaCool Polo (women's S), soft, vintage style tee (women's S), lanyard, pen, and water bottle (not pictured) - all branded in Olathe South. Go Falcons!
Indian Trail Middle School Swag Bag
$15
$70 Value - soft, vintage style Cougar tee (size M), baseball cap, beanie, water bottle, 2 pencils, and a fidget toy - all branded for Indian Trail Middle School - goooo Cougars!
Fourth of July Quilt
$60
$210 Value - Handmade quilt themed 'Fourth of July' created by Havencroft's own amazing lunch lady - Kathleen! Includes professional quilting and hand sewn bias binding.
4th & 5th Grade Program Reserved Parking & Seats
$10
$60 Value - Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats on March 6th, 2025 during the Havencroft 4th & 5th Grade Program
Fine Arts Fair Reserved Parking & Seats
$10
$60 Value - Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats on April 2nd, 2025 during the Havencroft Fine Arts Fair
5th Grade Graduation Reserved Parking & Seats
$10
$60 Value - Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats at the Havencroft 5th Grade Graduation on May 21st, 2025
Garmin Bounce Watch (subscription plan purchased separately)
$55
$150 Value - Delay that first smartphone purchase and inspire your children to stay active. With an active subscription plan* and LTE connectivity, you can communicate with your child via two-way text and voice messaging via the Garmin Jr.™ app on your phone and always keep up with real-time location tracking. *Subscription Plan purchased separately, $9.99/mo. What You'll Love: REAL-TIME LOCATION TRACKING - See your child’s whereabouts through the Garmin Jr. app, and receive notifications when they enter or leave a parent-defined area. TEXT MESSAGING - With an active subscription, you can use the Garmin Jr. app to send text messages to your child’s Bounce smartwatch. Kids can respond with customizable preset messages, emojis or sound emojis to parent-approved contacts and in family group messages. VOICE MESSAGING - Use the Garmin Jr. app to send voice messages to your child’s Bounce and receive voice messages in response. LTE CONNECTIVITY - Delay that first smartphone purchase with LTE connectivity on your kiddo’s wrist, which lets you easily communicate with and locate your child. No need to switch phone providers. Your Bounce smartwatch subscription is managed by Garmin. Choose the plan that’s right for you. ASSISTANCE - If your child needs help, rest assured that family contacts will be sent a message with a LiveTrack link to your child's live location if the Assistance feature is activated. TRACK SPORTS, SLEEP AND MORE - Preloaded sports apps use built-in GPS to let your child track run, walk and bike activities. They can also record laps while swimming or can log other activities. Plus, track their daily steps, and check that they’re getting enough rest with sleep tracking.
Senegence Makeup Set - Huffman Family Donation
$15
$100 Value - Includes their smudge proof lip kit and other fan favorites! - 3 LipSense Long Lasting Liquid Lip Colors - 1 LipSense Long Lasting Liquid Lip Liner - 1 LipSense - Diamond Moisturizing Gloss - 1 LipSense ‘Oops! Remover’ - 2 Shadow Sense Long Lasting Eye Shadows - 1 Color Concealer - 1 BlushSense Long Lasting Blush - 4 Makeup Brushes
Rainbow of the Heartland Birthday Party Rental
$100
$350 Value - Two hours of fun for up to 20 children - Multiple Rainbow Play Systems available for swinging, jumping, sliding, and climbing - 2 trampolines & basketball court - Party room has paper plates, napkins, & forks included - Refrigerator available to store your cake & goodies Restrictions & Info / Restricciones e Información: - Parties are reserved on Saturdays only & attendees must sign waiver
6-weeks Dance Class Package at Leigh's
$40
$95 Value - 6 week dance class session includes Six (6) 50 minute dance classes ages 3+ ($95 value) OR Six (6) 25 minute dance classes for Tiny 2’s ($65 value) - call or email to enroll - [email protected] - 913.764.4146 - 13490 S. Arapaho Dr. Olathe, KS 66062
$100 QT Gift Card donated by Farmer's Insurance Wes Phillips
$60
$100 Value - Use on delicious drinks, fresh food, and high-quality fuel at all QT locations!
Wesley Phillips of Farmers Insurance has been serving Olathe for 11 years. They offer all lines of insurance: Home - Auto - Life - Business - Health - Medicare - Located at 1231 W Harold St, Olathe, KS 66061 - they are just a phone call away for your insurance needs! Wesley Phillips - (913) 586-1613
Olathe Karate Academy Introductory Course + Free Uniform
$20
$49 Value - Get started in Martial Arts with this 2-week Introductory Course & Free Uniform offered by Olathe Karate Academy (2-week trial must start before 4/30/25)! A traditional school of Okinawan descent, OKA believes that the martial arts is a great activity for the entire family. Not only teaching solid, fundamental self-defense, Olathe Karate Academy focuses on core values and principles needed to succeed in every aspect of life! Olathe Karate Academy - 1461 E 151st St.Olathe, KS 66062
Pups-N-Suds $100 Gift Card
$40
$100 Value - Treat your fur babies to spa day in a loving, peaceful environment with this $100 gift card. Pups-N-Suds helps you keep your fur babies clean, healthy and happy. Pups-N-Suds - 13511 S Mur-Len Rd #132, Olathe, KS 66062
Japanese Scalp Massage from The Beauty Bar Salon & Spa
$40
$100 Value - Transform your hair and scalp with our personalized rejuvenating treatment! We will analyze your hair to choose the perfect treatment just for you. Sit back, relax, and let us bring your hair back to life! Beauty Bar Salon & Spa - 1715 S. Murlen Rd., Olathe, KS 66062
4-Pack Class Pilates Package from Paradiso Pilates
$50
$128 Value - 4-Pack Class Package (Reformer Pilates Classes) - Small classes are a priority to them so they can focus on proper form, mindful movement, and building a supportive community that promotes healthier, happier lives. Paradiso Pilates - 1855 S. Ridgeview Rd., Olathe, KS 66062 (151st & Ridgeview)
Schlotzsky's $25 Gift Card #1
$10
$25 Value - Sandwiches, pizza, and salads, anyone? It's the Albuquerque Turkey for us, all day, any day.
Schlotzsky's $25 Gift Card #2
$10
$25 Value - Did you know Schlotzsky's started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients? All inspired by the food scene in Austin. Ummm, yum.
Facial from The Facial Bar
$30
$65 Value - One Bar Method Facial, valid until 1/2026. Experience radiant, balanced skin with our customized facial, featuring fruit enzyme exfoliation, nutrient-rich infusions, nourishing masks with ice therapy and a personalized blend of serums and moisturizers. The Facial Bar - 16559 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66062
5-Class Yoga Package at Surya Yoga
$40
$99 Value - 5 class package - Real people. Real life. Real yoga. Our mission is to bring these three tenets together to continually foster a welcoming community of yogis. Package expires 9/30/25 - Surya Yoga - 2147 E 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062
Aqua-Tots Swim Lessons
$60
$157 Value - Includes 1 student registration fee, 1 month of 1 day per week group swim lessons for 1 child at Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Olathe or Prairie Village, 1 Aqua-Tots Coloring Book, Fish Bath Toy, and an Aqua-Tots Drawstring Bag
1-Dozen Chiefs Sugar Cookies
$10
$42 Value - 1 dozen Chiefs sugar cookies (similar to those depicted in photo above, but not necessarily exact) decorated by the talented Wheat Street Baker! The winner will receive actual cookies at the close of the auction (this is NOT a gift certificate).
$50 Aldi Gift Card + NFL KC Chiefs Cooler Tote
$40
$105 Value - Includes NFL Kansas City Chiefs Tahoe Cooler Tote by Picnic Time (black, 25” wide x 16” tall) AND a $50 gift card to Aldi! Donated by College Church of the Nazarene - 2020 E Sheridan St, Olathe, KS 66062
$50 Handy Man Services by Gerry Nusbaum (Havencroft Parent!)
$20
$50 Value
- (1) $50 in services including one of the following:
-One hour of leaf pickup
-One mow and trim with edging
-Pressure wash service (1 hour)
-Drywall repair
- OR $100 off:
-Interior paint job (starts at $250/room, excludes paint)
-Landscape project (new plants, lay rock, etc)
-Dry rot/wood rot repair (excluding material)
-Deck/fence repair (excludes material)
- OR $300 off (best value)
-Fresh interior paint project (3 room minimum)
-Tear out and replacement of deck
-New fence (with tear out)
-Driveway/sidewalk pressure washed
Autographed Copy of 'The Adventures of Molly' Book
$10
$25 Value - 1 autographed copy of ‘The Adventures of Molly - School Therapy Dog Extraordinaire’, signed by Havencroft’s own Dr. Kailee Potter!
Cozy Night In Book Box by Pages Full of Sunshine
$15
$80 Value - Calling all homebodies! Take time to unwind with a 'Cozy Night In' Book Box by Pages Full of Sunshine. The box includes two fiction books (one animal fiction, one romance), a puzzle, pencil pouch, lotion, bath bomb, spa headband, hot cocoa bombs, and playful stickers. These boxes are also fantastic for surprising a book-loving friend!
Check out additional offerings here: https://pagesofsunshine.etsy.com
$250 Super Smash KC Party Pack Gift Certificate
$100
$250 Value - 💣 Break. Smash. Repeat! 💥 Smash your way into some fun at Super Smash KC! Whether it’s plates, bottles, or electronics, we’ve got the perfect setup for you to let loose. No cleanup, no stress – just pure destruction.
SUPER SMASH KC, 7360 W 162nd St, Suite 106, Stilwell KS, 66085. Gift Certificate expires 2/7/26.
8" Decorated Nothing Bundt Cake
$20
$42 Value - 8" Decorated Bundt Cake. Bring out the 'bundt'ing! It's going to be a party. And what better way to celebrate than with the delicious, handcrafted goodness of Nothing Bundt Cakes. Our Decorated Bundt Cakes are gift-wrapped in cellophane for a unique and beautiful presentation.
MNU Fan Basket - Little Women Tickets Included!
$20
$180 Value - Show your team spirit while also scoring tickets to the hit musical of the season! Enjoy 4 tickets to 'Little Women' (showing April 3-5), two MNU tees (size M & L), trucker hat, backpack, crossbody bag, water bottle, cup, and cuddly bulldog plushie (wearing an 'I Heart MNU tie-dyed tee!).
MNU Fan Basket - Football Tickets Included!
$20
$180 Value - Football season over too soon? Look forward to 4 MNU Football Tickets for the 2025 Fall Season along with awesome gear to cheer on your local team! Basket includes two MNU tees (size M & L), stocking cap, foam #1 fan finger (our favorite!), backpack, crossbody bag, water bottle, cup, two baseball stress balls.
Young Living Beard Oil & Brush
$10
$27 Value - Young Living Beard Oil & Brush donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Young Living KidScents Shampoo & Wide Tooth Comb
$10
$30 Value - Young Living KidScents Shampoo & Wide Tooth Comb donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Young Living Thieves Aromabright Toothpaste & Toothbrushes
$5
$12 Value - Young Living Thieves Aromabright Toothpaste & Toothbrushes donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Young Living Lavender Hand & Body Lotion
$10
$32 Value - Young Living Lavender Hand & Body Lotion donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Young Living KidScents Toothpaste & Toothbrushes
$8
$18 Value - Young Living KidScents Toothpaste & Toothbrushes donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
