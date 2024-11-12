Havencroft Elementary PTO Silent Auction

$150 Value - Delay that first smartphone purchase and inspire your children to stay active. With an active subscription plan* and LTE connectivity, you can communicate with your child via two-way text and voice messaging via the Garmin Jr.™ app on your phone and always keep up with real-time location tracking. *Subscription Plan purchased separately, $9.99/mo. What You'll Love: REAL-TIME LOCATION TRACKING - See your child’s whereabouts through the Garmin Jr. app, and receive notifications when they enter or leave a parent-defined area. TEXT MESSAGING - With an active subscription, you can use the Garmin Jr. app to send text messages to your child’s Bounce smartwatch. Kids can respond with customizable preset messages, emojis or sound emojis to parent-approved contacts and in family group messages. VOICE MESSAGING - Use the Garmin Jr. app to send voice messages to your child’s Bounce and receive voice messages in response. LTE CONNECTIVITY - Delay that first smartphone purchase with LTE connectivity on your kiddo’s wrist, which lets you easily communicate with and locate your child. No need to switch phone providers. Your Bounce smartwatch subscription is managed by Garmin. Choose the plan that’s right for you. ASSISTANCE - If your child needs help, rest assured that family contacts will be sent a message with a LiveTrack link to your child's live location if the Assistance feature is activated. TRACK SPORTS, SLEEP AND MORE - Preloaded sports apps use built-in GPS to let your child track run, walk and bike activities. They can also record laps while swimming or can log other activities. Plus, track their daily steps, and check that they’re getting enough rest with sleep tracking.

