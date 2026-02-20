Haverhill Jr Hillies Football and Cheer Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Your impact: Provides uniform for one player/Cheerleader
What you will receive:
*A shout out in our end of season yearbook
No expiration
Your impact: Help with referee fees, insurance, and practice gear
What you receive:
*Field "yard sign"
* 1/4 page Ad in our end of season yearbook
* Table for home games to promote your business
No expiration
Your Impact: Certifying helmets and/or purchasing new helmets
What you receive:
* Cheerleaders hold your business banner during halftime
* Loudspeaker shoutout
* Table for marketing materials
* 1/2 page ad in our end of season yearbook
No expiration
Your Impact: Practice Gear for football and cheer
What you receive:
No expiration
Your Impact: Provide scholarships and equipment for 10 players
Includes:
* Field Banner held by cheerleaders during half time at home games
* SM shout outs
*Loudspeaker shoutout during home games
* Half-page Ad in our end of season yearbook
* Website recognition
* Plaque
No expiration
Your Impact: Cover gear, uniforms and/or accessories (pompoms) for multiple players and/or cheerleaders
Includes:
* Touchdown end zone banner for each game
*Business announced during half time
* Weekly social media shout outs
*Full-page Ad in our end of season yearbook
* Website front-page recognition
*Table for your marketing materials at home games
*Plaque
No expiration
Your Impact: Helps cover costs of equipment and training aids
What you receive:
* Signage at field entrance and concessions
* Handout table for business swag
*Announcements during home game
*Your business' banner held up by cheerleaders during game and halftime
* Full-page Ad on inside cover and inside back cover of our end of season yearbook
✔ Touchdown Zone Banner for each home game
✔ Social Media Shout-Outs
✔ Website front-page full size Ad/Logo
✔ Plaque
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!