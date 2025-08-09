Hawai'i - American Nurses Association's Silent Auction

RED hat with Korean writing & Gift certificate for 2 adults valued at $100 to attend the Star Show at the Ko Olina Resort with Stars Above Hawaii ! Contact 808-291-2464 to make your star show reservation. Your star tour of the universe is hosted by a NASA Ambassador. You will use a high-tech GPS telescope and may see: Galaxies; Stellar Nurseries; Stellar Explosions; Into the Craters of the Moon; the Rings of Saturn; Moons of Jupiter; Multiple Star Clusters and more! See the unseen like never seen before and blow your mind away!! Tour includes laser light narrated tour of the Hawaii star lines and Polynesian star voyaging. Objects observed will depend on season and weather. Expiration Date: 12.31.2025