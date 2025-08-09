Hosted by

Hawaii - American Nurses Association

About this event

Sales closed

Hawai'i - American Nurses Association's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1690 Ala Puumalu St, Honolulu, HI 96818, USA

ANA Imagining to 2040 Coffee Mug item
ANA Imagining to 2040 Coffee Mug item
ANA Imagining to 2040 Coffee Mug item
ANA Imagining to 2040 Coffee Mug
$5

Starting bid

ANA's CEO Angela Beddoe's vision for ANA - Imagining ANA to 2040!

Hawai'i-ANA Coffee Mug item
Hawai'i-ANA Coffee Mug item
Hawai'i-ANA Coffee Mug
$5

Starting bid

Donna Karan White Leather Purse item
Donna Karan White Leather Purse item
Donna Karan White Leather Purse
$50

Starting bid

ANE Thule Backpack item
ANE Thule Backpack
$25

Starting bid

ANE Notebook & Pen item
ANE Notebook & Pen
$5

Starting bid

Therabody Sleep Mask item
Therabody Sleep Mask
$35

Starting bid

Handheld Massage Gun item
Handheld Massage Gun
$40

Starting bid

Stars Above Hawai'i - Gift Certificate & Red Hat item
Stars Above Hawai'i - Gift Certificate & Red Hat item
Stars Above Hawai'i - Gift Certificate & Red Hat
$25

Starting bid

RED hat with Korean writing & Gift certificate for 2 adults valued at $100 to attend the Star Show at the Ko Olina Resort with Stars Above Hawaii ! Contact 808-291-2464 to make your star show reservation. Your star tour of the universe is hosted by a NASA Ambassador. You will use a high-tech GPS telescope and may see: Galaxies; Stellar Nurseries; Stellar Explosions; Into the Craters of the Moon; the Rings of Saturn; Moons of Jupiter; Multiple Star Clusters and more! See the unseen like never seen before and blow your mind away!! Tour includes laser light narrated tour of the Hawaii star lines and Polynesian star voyaging. Objects observed will depend on season and weather. Expiration Date: 12.31.2025

Stars Above Hawaii Gift Certificate & Black Hat item
Stars Above Hawaii Gift Certificate & Black Hat item
Stars Above Hawaii Gift Certificate & Black Hat
$25

Starting bid

BLACK hat with Japanese writing & Gift certificate for 2 adults valued at $100 to attend the Star Show at the Ko Olina Resort with Stars Above Hawaii ! Contact 808-291-2464 to make your star show reservation. Your star tour of the universe is hosted by a NASA Ambassador. You will use a high-tech GPS telescope and may see: Galaxies; Stellar Nurseries; Stellar Explosions; Into the Craters of the Moon; the Rings of Saturn; Moons of Jupiter; Multiple Star Clusters and more! See the unseen like never seen before and blow your mind away!! Tour includes laser light narrated tour of the Hawaii star lines and Polynesian star voyaging. Objects observed will depend on season and weather. Expiration Date: 12.31.2025

$100.00 Gift Certificate 3738 item
$100.00 Gift Certificate 3738
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate states Ka'anapali, however, owner states it may be used at any location.

$100.00 Gift Certificate #6902 item
$100.00 Gift Certificate #6902
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate states Wailea, however, owner states it may be used at any location.

$100.00 Gift Certificate #914 item
$100.00 Gift Certificate #914
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate states Waikiki, however, owner states it may be used at any location.

$100.00 Gift Certificate #4363 item
$100.00 Gift Certificate #4363
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate states Ko'olina, however, owner states it may be used at any location.

White ANA Tumbler item
White ANA Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

1 - New Logo Hawai'i-ANA Blue Tumbler item
1 - New Logo Hawai'i-ANA Blue Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

2- New Logo Hawai'i-ANA Blue Tumbler item
2- New Logo Hawai'i-ANA Blue Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Wall Planter Frame item
Wall Planter Frame
$5

Starting bid

1 - Brazilian Sugaring with Vajacial Mask Service item
1 - Brazilian Sugaring with Vajacial Mask Service item
1 - Brazilian Sugaring with Vajacial Mask Service
$35

Starting bid

WELCOME TO
SUGAR BAR

Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.

2 - Brazilian Sugaring with Vajacial Mask Service item
2 - Brazilian Sugaring with Vajacial Mask Service item
2 - Brazilian Sugaring with Vajacial Mask Service
$35

Starting bid

WELCOME TO
SUGAR BAR

Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.

1 - $50.00 Gift Certificate item
1 - $50.00 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

WELCOME TO
SUGAR BAR

Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.

2 - $50.00 Gift Certificate item
2 - $50.00 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

WELCOME TO
SUGAR BAR

Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.

#1 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground item
#1 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground item
#1 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground item
#1 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground
$20

Starting bid

Ka'u Coffee: Support Local, Savor the Flavor!

Indulge in the rich, exquisite taste of 100% Ka'u Coffee, directly from a local Hawaiian farm. By bidding on this exceptional coffee, you're not only treating yourself to a premium, locally grown product, but you're also directly supporting a small, family-run farm and the mother-in-law of a cherished Hawai'i-ANA member. Every sip helps sustain local agriculture and strengthens our community. Bid generously and savor the true spirit of aloha!

#2 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground item
#2 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground item
#2 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground item
#2 Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Ground
$20

Starting bid

Ka'u Coffee: Support Local, Savor the Flavor!

Indulge in the rich, exquisite taste of 100% Ka'u Coffee, directly from a local Hawaiian farm. By bidding on this exceptional coffee, you're not only treating yourself to a premium, locally grown product, but you're also directly supporting a small, family-run farm and the mother-in-law of a cherished Hawai'i-ANA member. Every sip helps sustain local agriculture and strengthens our community. Bid generously and savor the true spirit of aloha!

Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Whole Bean item
Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Whole Bean item
Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Whole Bean item
Ka'u Coffee Deep Roast - Whole Bean
$25

Starting bid

Ka'u Coffee: Support Local, Savor the Flavor!

Indulge in the rich, exquisite taste of 100% Ka'u Coffee, directly from a local Hawaiian farm. By bidding on this exceptional coffee, you're not only treating yourself to a premium, locally grown product, but you're also directly supporting a small, family-run farm and the mother-in-law of a cherished Hawai'i-ANA member. Every sip helps sustain local agriculture and strengthens our community. Bid generously and savor the true spirit of aloha!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!