Hawai'i - American Nurses Association's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
ANA's CEO Angela Beddoe's vision for ANA - Imagining ANA to 2040!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
RED hat with Korean writing & Gift certificate for 2 adults valued at $100 to attend the Star Show at the Ko Olina Resort with Stars Above Hawaii ! Contact 808-291-2464 to make your star show reservation. Your star tour of the universe is hosted by a NASA Ambassador. You will use a high-tech GPS telescope and may see: Galaxies; Stellar Nurseries; Stellar Explosions; Into the Craters of the Moon; the Rings of Saturn; Moons of Jupiter; Multiple Star Clusters and more! See the unseen like never seen before and blow your mind away!! Tour includes laser light narrated tour of the Hawaii star lines and Polynesian star voyaging. Objects observed will depend on season and weather. Expiration Date: 12.31.2025
Starting bid
BLACK hat with Japanese writing & Gift certificate for 2 adults valued at $100 to attend the Star Show at the Ko Olina Resort with Stars Above Hawaii ! Contact 808-291-2464 to make your star show reservation. Your star tour of the universe is hosted by a NASA Ambassador. You will use a high-tech GPS telescope and may see: Galaxies; Stellar Nurseries; Stellar Explosions; Into the Craters of the Moon; the Rings of Saturn; Moons of Jupiter; Multiple Star Clusters and more! See the unseen like never seen before and blow your mind away!! Tour includes laser light narrated tour of the Hawaii star lines and Polynesian star voyaging. Objects observed will depend on season and weather. Expiration Date: 12.31.2025
Starting bid
Gift Certificate states Ka'anapali, however, owner states it may be used at any location.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate states Wailea, however, owner states it may be used at any location.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate states Waikiki, however, owner states it may be used at any location.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate states Ko'olina, however, owner states it may be used at any location.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.
Starting bid
Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.
Starting bid
Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.
Starting bid
Sugaring is an all-natural and gentle alternative for hair removal. This is derived from ancient traditions that are believed to be originated from Egypt. The sugar paste is made with three simple organic and all-natural ingredients of sugar, lemon, and water. Leaving your skin exfoliated, clean and soft.
Starting bid
Indulge in the rich, exquisite taste of 100% Ka'u Coffee, directly from a local Hawaiian farm. By bidding on this exceptional coffee, you're not only treating yourself to a premium, locally grown product, but you're also directly supporting a small, family-run farm and the mother-in-law of a cherished Hawai'i-ANA member. Every sip helps sustain local agriculture and strengthens our community. Bid generously and savor the true spirit of aloha!
Starting bid
Indulge in the rich, exquisite taste of 100% Ka'u Coffee, directly from a local Hawaiian farm. By bidding on this exceptional coffee, you're not only treating yourself to a premium, locally grown product, but you're also directly supporting a small, family-run farm and the mother-in-law of a cherished Hawai'i-ANA member. Every sip helps sustain local agriculture and strengthens our community. Bid generously and savor the true spirit of aloha!
Starting bid
Indulge in the rich, exquisite taste of 100% Ka'u Coffee, directly from a local Hawaiian farm. By bidding on this exceptional coffee, you're not only treating yourself to a premium, locally grown product, but you're also directly supporting a small, family-run farm and the mother-in-law of a cherished Hawai'i-ANA member. Every sip helps sustain local agriculture and strengthens our community. Bid generously and savor the true spirit of aloha!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!