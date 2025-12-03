Hawaii Fi-Do's Dining with Dogs Silent Auction

Farm Cafe at Kahuku Farms Gift Card + Gardening Kit (value $95)





Enjoy the freshest flavors of Hawaii: healthy smoothies, savory paninis, zesty salads, and mouth watering desserts, made right here on the North Shore. Order to go or stay and relax—there’s plenty of space for the whole family.

This City Mill CO. Ltd. gardening kit includes a white plastic pot, three seed packets (basil, carrots, wildflowers), potting soil, and a pair of gloves everything needed to start a small garden.