Hawaii Fi-Do's Dining with Dogs Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to be used towards a Dog Photography Portrait Session (value $250)
Nikki is a Honolulu-based photographer with over 20 years of experience, specializing in family, senior, dog, and fashion photography while collaborating with many of Hawai‘i’s top local brands.
Starting bid
Gift Basket from 808 Bow Wow (value $100)
808 Bow Wow is a Honolulu-based small business crafting fresh, all-natural dog treats made daily with high-quality ingredients and a whole lot of love for pets.
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Gift certificate for a week of boarding (value $527)
Wags ‘n’ Wings is a pet daycare and boarding facility on Oahu offering a variety of services including dog daycare, boarding, bathing, and enrichment activities to ensure pets receive personalized care and attention.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a week of boarding (value $527)
Wags ‘n’ Wings is a pet daycare and boarding facility on Oahu offering a variety of services including dog daycare, boarding, bathing, and enrichment activities to ensure pets receive personalized care and attention.
Starting bid
Good Boy Gift card (value $150)
Good Boy makes human-grade dog food on O‘ahu. Our whole food meals are packed with real ingredients for happy, healthy pups. Because your dog deserves the best!
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Brutus Bone Broth / Raffle Basket filled with products and promotional items (value $100)
Brutus Broth is a nutrient-rich, all-natural bone broth for dogs fortified with glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health, with a portion of proceeds helping animals in need.
Starting bid
Gift card (value $100)
The Pig and the Lady is a popular Oahu restaurant known for its innovative Vietnamese-inspired cuisine, creative dishes using local ingredients, and vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.
Starting bid
Gift card (value $100)
The Pig and the Lady is a popular Oahu restaurant known for its innovative Vietnamese-inspired cuisine, creative dishes using local ingredients, and vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.
Starting bid
(value $185)
A generous donation from the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa: Veranda Tea Service, Moana Classic for two, offering an elegant oceanfront tea experience in a historic Waikiki setting.
Starting bid
(value $100)
A generous donation of a $100 certificate to Lele's Bar & Grill, at Turtle Bay Resort offering fresh, locally inspired cuisine and stunning ocean views.
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$50 Gift Card for Ten Tomorrow / $50 GC For Daily Whisk Matcha ( value $100)
TEN TOMORROW is a Honolulu-based resort wear brand offering chic, versatile styles inspired by the tropics, designed to bring effortless comfort and a touch of paradise wherever you go.
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Tea at 1024 Gift Certificate Tea for 2 (value $71.90)
Tea at 1024 offers an elegant afternoon tea experience featuring thoughtfully curated flavors, fresh ingredients, and options to suit every palate.
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Stage Restaurant & Amuse Wine Bar Gift card Exp 10/2026 (value $200)
Stage Restaurant offers a modern, locally inspired comfort menu featuring fresh island ingredients, alongside the adjacent Amuse Wine Bar for a more casual dining experience.
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The Cheesecake Factory Gift Card (value $50)
Over 250 menu items, freshly prepared and from scratch, to order every day and over 30 legendary cheesecakes and desserts. There's something for everyone!
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Farm Cafe at Kahuku Farms Gift Card + Gardening Kit (value $95)
Enjoy the freshest flavors of Hawaii: healthy smoothies, savory paninis, zesty salads, and mouth watering desserts, made right here on the North Shore. Order to go or stay and relax—there’s plenty of space for the whole family.
This City Mill CO. Ltd. gardening kit includes a white plastic pot, three seed packets (basil, carrots, wildflowers), potting soil, and a pair of gloves everything needed to start a small garden.
Starting bid
Farm Cafe at Kahuku Farms Gift Card + Gardening Kit (value $95)
Enjoy the freshest flavors of Hawaii: healthy smoothies, savory paninis, zesty salads, and mouth watering desserts, made right here on the North Shore. Order to go or stay and relax—there’s plenty of space for the whole family.
This City Mill CO. Ltd. gardening kit includes a white plastic pot, three seed packets (basil, carrots, wildflowers), potting soil, and a pair of gloves everything needed to start a small garden.
Starting bid
Assagio Ristorante Italiano / Gift Certificate for Food and Beverage (value $100)
Assaggio Mililani is a warm and casual spot with attentive service and quiet dining. We proudly serve delicious food to the greater Mililani community.
Starting bid
Gift certificate (value $100)
Cinnamon’s Restaurant, founded in 1985 by Puna Nam, Cricket Nam, and Carsie Green, has spent nearly four decades delighting the Kailua community with innovative takes on local favorites and island classics, served with genuine Aloha in a warm, family-style atmosphere.
Starting bid
Gift cards $25 and Liliha syrup + Home Gift Basket (value $140)
Liliha Bakery is a beloved Oahu bakery and diner famous for its classic Hawaiian pastries, hearty breakfast and lunch fare, and signature coco puffs, offering a warm, nostalgic local experience.
This City Mill CO Ltd. bundle includes a 20” Westclox floating peel-and-stick wall clock, an iDesign fridge egg bin, a VitaBliss Himalayan salt neck and shoulder wrap, a Modgy set of 2 collapsible dog bowls for food or water, and 2 Kikkerland dog keychains.
Starting bid
(Value $100)
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, renowned for its sizzling steaks and elegant atmosphere.
Starting bid
Four gift certificates (Value $100)
A gift card to Big City Diner offers a taste of Hawaii’s favorite local comfort foods, from hearty breakfasts to classic island-style plate lunches.
Starting bid
(value $330)
Three exceptional wines a 2019 Delas Condrieu, a 2013 Cavallotto Barolo Bricco Boschis Riserva, and a 2021 JG Benda Rosso di Montalcino—featuring elegant floral aromas, rich fruit notes, and smooth, refined finishes. Complimentary sushi wine free!
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Yama's Consulting Corp. / Two Bottles of NIJI Sake ($100 total)
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One bedroom suite for one night for two persons (value $350)
Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club is a boutique hotel in Waikiki known for its retro-chic design, vibrant pool scene, and local-inspired experiences, making it a favorite for both visitors and artfully curated stays.
Starting bid
(value $160)
A generous donation from the California Hotel & Casino of a complimentary stay for two, valid for a 5-day, 4-night experience and redeemable within one year.
Starting bid
Honolulu Museum of Art / Seeker Level membership gift package (value $165)
Honolulu Museum of Art features an impressive collection of Asian, Hawaiian, and global fine art, along with rotating exhibits, guided tours, and performances at the Doris Duke Theatre.
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Bishop Museum / Four One Day Passes (value $135)
Visit us at the Bishop Museum. Immerse yourself in Hawaiʻi’s rich culture and heritage at the premier natural and cultural history museum in the state.
Starting bid
Any one Kualoa Ranch Experience Tours for Two People (value $251.94)
Kualoa Ranch is a scenic private nature reserve on Oahu offering guided tours, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences set against stunning mountain ranges and ocean views.
Starting bid
Two complimentary Admission/ Show Tickets at Polynesian Culture Center (value $249.90)
The Polynesian Cultural Center on Oʻahu’s North Shore offers an immersive experience of Pacific Island cultures through authentic villages and live performances.
Starting bid
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum (value $190)
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum invites you to explore America’s WWII aviation battlefield through immersive exhibits, educational programs, and a powerful tribute to the Greatest Generation.
Starting bid
Hawaiian Railway Society 4 Tickets for a Train Ride (good for 1 year) (value $80)
Journey across the island on the only operating historic train in Hawaii. This 2-hour round-trip train ride takes you through Oahu’s Leeward side at a leisurely 15 miles per hour, offering breathtaking views.
Starting bid
Mangoes (8x10” ) canvas (value $70)
This artwork, created and generously donated by our client Jennifer Joyce, showcases her talent as a passionate side artist.
Starting bid
Framed image (value $350)
This artwork, created by Hugh Fleming, showcases his talent and unique perspective as a photographer.
Starting bid
Giclee print (value $50)
Steven Kean, a Pennsylvania native living on Oahu’s North Shore since 2008, is a surf-inspired artist and woodcut printmaker whose internationally showcased work celebrates the ocean, Hawaiian culture, and contemporary surf life, and is featured in galleries, resorts, and public spaces across Hawaii and beyond.
Starting bid
Wooden Vase 5 inch (value $50)
This 5-inch handcrafted vase, made from lychee fruit wood, features a translucent copper-colored acrylic accent and a sealed interior that allows it to safely hold water without damaging the wood.
Starting bid
Matching beach bag and towel set (value $90)
Featuring Jennifer Joyce’s original design of white sea urchins on an aqua background.
Starting bid
Gift card (value $250)
A Whole Foods Market gift card can be used to purchase natural and organic groceries, fresh meals, and high-quality products at any of their store locations.
Starting bid
Gift card + Wicket Gift set (value $201)
Bookends is a charming Kailua café and bar known for its hearty breakfast and brunch fare, laid-back vibe, and dedication to fresh, locally inspired dishes.
This Beekman 1802 Wicked Glinda & Elphaba set includes eight luxurious products Pink Perfection Goat Milk Soap, Positively Green Goat Milk Soap, Pink Goes Good with Green Moisture Mist for Body, It’s Time to Fly Hand Cream, You’ve Been Glinda-Fied Shimmer Body Cream, Defy Gravity Whipped Body Cream, Spellbinding Sleeping Cream, and I Look Good in Green Milky Mud Mask complete with a stylish gift bag.
Starting bid
(value $100)
These ABC Store Hawaii exclusive set includes two mini canvas totes: Hello Kitty Big Face in Blue and Hello Kitty & Friends Beach Party in Black.
These ABC Store Hawaii exclusive set features two mini canvas totes: Hello Kitty Big Face in Black and Hello Kitty & Friends Beach Party in Brown.
Starting bid
Watanabe Floral Two $50 Gift Cards (value $100)
Whether it is a get well flower gift basket, Mother's Day flowers, seasonal centerpiece for the holidays or something that says "I love you" Watanabe Floral, Inc. is the leading florist in Honolulu.
Starting bid
Polynesian Treasures Gift Certificates (value $100)
Polynesian Treasures is a family-owned North Shore shop offering unique handmade items that celebrate the rich artistry and culture of Hawai‘i and the Polynesian islands.
Starting bid
Candles and hand cream (value $90)
This gift bag features an indulgent collection of Italian hand cream samplers including shea butter, white almond, Imperial honey, honey miel, honey meal with lemon, honey meal with orange, honey meal with spicy pumpkin, Caribbean vanilla with raspberry, Caribbean vanilla with bourbon, mandorle, and almond oil—along with delightful candles from Beekman 1802 and Temp-tations by Tara.
Starting bid
Wicked Green Elphaba Bag (value $181)
This Beekman 1802 Wicked Glinda & Elphaba set includes eight luxurious products Pink Perfection Goat Milk Soap, Positively Green Goat Milk Soap, Pink Goes Good with Green Moisture Mist for Body, It’s Time to Fly Hand Cream, You’ve Been Glinda-Fied Shimmer Body Cream, Defy Gravity Whipped Body Cream, Spellbinding Sleeping Cream, and I Look Good in Green Milky Mud Mask complete with a stylish gift bag.
Starting bid
(value $70)
This fun bundle includes 2 collapsible dog bowls, 2 Kikkerland dog keychains, and a 285-piece Harry Potter Wrebbit 3D puzzle, perfect for pet lovers and fans of magical adventures.
Starting bid
(value $350)
The Malie Organics Luxury 10-Piece Set includes Coconut Vanilla Beauty Oil, Koke’e Island Ambiance Mini Reed Diffuser, Koke’e Perfume Oil, Pikake Island Ambiance Mini Reed Diffuser, Pikake Luxe Cream Bar Soap, Plumeria Island Ambiance Mini Reed Diffuser, Plumeria Liquid Hand Soap, Plumeria Luxe Cream Bar Soap, Plumeria Mini Body Cream, and Tiare Body Polish, offering a premium Hawaiian-inspired spa experience at home.
Mālie Organics is a Hawaiian luxury brand creating natural, organic, and cruelty-free skincare, body care, and home fragrance products inspired by the islands.
Starting bid
(value $158)
The Beekman 1802 gift bag includes soap bars in Nectarine Hibiscus, Plumeria Butterfly Garden, and Ylang Ylang & Tuberose, hand lotion and body wash, a caddy set, a trio tin, lip balm, hand cream, hand-poured candles, a body soap bar, and a canvas logo tote bag.
Starting bid
(value $80)
This gift set includes a Philosophy duo, Beekman 1802 hand-poured candles, Summer Grace Pop Sun and Raspberry Sorbet shampoos, shower gel, bubble bath, and other luxurious Beekman 1802 bath and body products.
Starting bid
Jamba Juice gift set
(Value $150)
(1) Jamba for a month (5 Free Smoothie Cards) (1) Stainless Steel Tumbler (1) Jamba Bucket Hat (1) Sticker Pack (1) Anuenue Tote Bag (1) Sunglasses
Starting bid
(value $79)
This dog-themed set includes three games Dog Breed Bingo, Ridley’s Dressed Up Dogs Memory Game, and Ridley’s Top Dogs Card Game along with the book Dog Training for Kids by Vanessa Estrada Marin and a kids’ small baseball t-shirt featuring three Labrador puppies.
Starting bid
Two gift cards (value $150)
Established in 1951, Matsumoto Shave Ice is a beloved, family-owned North Shore landmark in Haleʻiwa, founded by Mamoru and Helen Matsumoto and renowned for its iconic, homemade shave ice enjoyed by visitors from around the world.
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