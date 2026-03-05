A Bed for Izzy

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A Bed for Izzy

About this raffle

🌺 Hawaii Island Escape Raffle – Supporting Beau’s Bed 💛

🎟️ $25 – Single Ticket Entry
$25

One entry into our Hawaii Island Escape (5 nights for 2!) 🌺✈️

Your $25 ticket directly supports Beau’s specialized safety bed through A Bed for Izzy — helping bring safer, more secure nights to his family.

Every single ticket makes a difference.
Buy one, share with friends, and help us get Beau to safe sleep.

🌴 $100 – 5 Ticket Bundle (Best Value!)
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Five entries into our Hawaii Island Escape (5 nights for 2!) 🌺🌊

More chances to win.
More impact for Beau.

The more tickets sold, the closer we get to:
✔️ Fully funding Beau’s bed
✔️ Reaching our 80-ticket minimum
✔️ Sending one lucky supporter to paradise

Buy more. Impact more. Possibly pack your bags. ✈️💛

Add a donation for A Bed for Izzy

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!