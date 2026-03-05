🌺 Hawaii Island Escape Raffle – Supporting Beau’s Bed 💛

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About this raffle
One entry into our Hawaii Island Escape (5 nights for 2!) 🌺✈️
Your $25 ticket directly supports Beau’s specialized safety bed through A Bed for Izzy — helping bring safer, more secure nights to his family.
Every single ticket makes a difference.
Buy one, share with friends, and help us get Beau to safe sleep.
Five entries into our Hawaii Island Escape (5 nights for 2!) 🌺🌊
More chances to win.
More impact for Beau.
The more tickets sold, the closer we get to:
✔️ Fully funding Beau’s bed
✔️ Reaching our 80-ticket minimum
✔️ Sending one lucky supporter to paradise
Buy more. Impact more. Possibly pack your bags. ✈️💛
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!