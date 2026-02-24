Hawaii NACPM Chapter Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 15, 2027
This annual voting chapter membership is reserved for active CPMs.
Voting membership in the Chapter must be members of NACPM and certified by the North American Registry of Midwives as a “Certified Professional Midwife”, or its successor organization(s).
Valid until May 15, 2027
This membership is reserved for students currently studying to become a CPM.
Valid until May 15, 2027
A member who supports the purposes of NACPM.
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