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Hawaii (HI)

About the memberships

Hawaii NACPM Chapter Membership

CPM Membership (Voting)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 15, 2027

This annual voting chapter membership is reserved for active CPMs.

Voting membership in the Chapter must be members of NACPM and certified by the North American Registry of Midwives as a “Certified Professional Midwife”, or its successor organization(s).

Student/Apprentice Midwife Member (Non-Voting)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 15, 2027

This membership is reserved for students currently studying to become a CPM.

Supporting Member (Non-Voting)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 15, 2027

A member who supports the purposes of NACPM.

Add a donation for Hawaii (HI)

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