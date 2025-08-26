Protestant Community Church Of Medford Lakes

Hosted by

Protestant Community Church Of Medford Lakes

About this event

Hawaiian Luau Casino Night Fundraiser

108 Stokes Rd

Medford, NJ 08055, USA

Admission Ticket
$50

Grants entry to the event.

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the event, full-page ad in the program, a large sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter.

Bar Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes 4 tickets to the event, a large sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.

Food Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes 4 tickets to the event, a large sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.

Big Wheel, Roulette or Craps Table Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes 3 tickets to the event, a table sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.

Poker or Blackjack Table Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes 2- tickets to the event, a table sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.

Program Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the event, a full-page ad on the back cover of the event program, and recognition on our website and in our newsletter.

Patronage
$30

Donations of $30 or more will be listed on a sign at the event and be recognized on our website and in our newsletter.

Add a donation for Protestant Community Church Of Medford Lakes

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