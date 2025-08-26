Hawaiian Luau Casino Night Fundraiser

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About this event
Grants entry to the event.
Sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the event, full-page ad in the program, a large sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter.
Sponsorship includes 4 tickets to the event, a large sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.
Sponsorship includes 4 tickets to the event, a large sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.
Sponsorship includes 3 tickets to the event, a table sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.
Sponsorship includes 2- tickets to the event, a table sign at the event and recognition on our website and in our newsletter and event program.
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the event, a full-page ad on the back cover of the event program, and recognition on our website and in our newsletter.
Donations of $30 or more will be listed on a sign at the event and be recognized on our website and in our newsletter.
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