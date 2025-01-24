Hawaiiana Under the Stars

Ready to have a good time?! Get your drink tickets today! Each ticket gets you one drink at the bar - margarita, bourbon on the rocks, gin and tonic, vodka lemonade, house red, house white, beers on tap, and soda drinks.

Ready to have a good time?! Get your drink tickets today! Each ticket gets you one drink at the bar - margarita, bourbon on the rocks, gin and tonic, vodka lemonade, house red, house white, beers on tap, and soda drinks.

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