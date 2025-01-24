Hawaiiana Under the Stars

Contribute to the ticket cost for teachers or families who may not be able to budget for the ticket costs.
Contribute to the ticket cost for teachers or families who may not be able to budget for the ticket costs.
Drink Ticket
$12
Ready to have a good time?! Get your drink tickets today! Each ticket gets you one drink at the bar - margarita, bourbon on the rocks, gin and tonic, vodka lemonade, house red, house white, beers on tap, and soda drinks.
Ready to have a good time?! Get your drink tickets today! Each ticket gets you one drink at the bar - margarita, bourbon on the rocks, gin and tonic, vodka lemonade, house red, house white, beers on tap, and soda drinks.
Sunshine staff take a dip!
$10
If we hit 1000, Julie and Tina will jump in the pool
If we hit 1000, Julie and Tina will jump in the pool
Centerpieces
$30
Add a donation for Sunshine School Kailua
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!