Sunshine School Kailua

Hosted by

Sunshine School Kailua

About this event

Hawaiiana Under the Stars

629 Oneawa St

Kailua, HI 96734

Sponsor a teacher or family
$20
Contribute to the ticket cost for teachers or families who may not be able to budget for the ticket costs.
Drink Ticket
$12
Ready to have a good time?! Get your drink tickets today! Each ticket gets you one drink at the bar - margarita, bourbon on the rocks, gin and tonic, vodka lemonade, house red, house white, beers on tap, and soda drinks.
Sunshine staff take a dip!
$10
If we hit 1000, Julie and Tina will jump in the pool
Centerpieces
$30
Add a donation for Sunshine School Kailua

$

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