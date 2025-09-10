Hawaii/New Mexico State Leadership Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Includes access to the state meeting and all associated amenities for all Graduate Sorors.
Includes access to the state meeting and all associated amenities for all Undergraduate Sorors.
Only includes MIP Certification for financial Sorors. Soror must attend in person if this is her initial certification in Member Intake Certification.
*Please note MIP Certification is included in conference registration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!