Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-State of Hawaii/New Mexico

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-State of Hawaii/New Mexico

About this event

Hawaii/New Mexico State Leadership Conference

2910 Yale Blvd SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA

Graduate
$65

Includes access to the state meeting and all associated amenities for all Graduate Sorors.

Undergraduate
$45

Includes access to the state meeting and all associated amenities for all Undergraduate Sorors.

MIP Certification
Free

Only includes MIP Certification for financial Sorors. Soror must attend in person if this is her initial certification in Member Intake Certification.


*Please note MIP Certification is included in conference registration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!