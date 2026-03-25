HAWA’s 4th Annual Women’s Day Celebration

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About this event
Join us for an enchanting afternoon at HAWA’s Women’s Day Tea Party 🌸
Step into a world of elegance, beauty, and sisterhood as we celebrate women in a truly unforgettable setting. This refined tea party brings together style, connection, and joy in a warm and uplifting atmosphere.
Enjoy a delightful experience featuring a live DJ, curated women’s entertainment, and a charming tea gathering designed to create meaningful moments and lasting memories.
Indulge in a serene ambiance filled with soft florals, delicate décor, and the spirit of celebration—where every detail is thoughtfully crafted to honor the strength, grace, and beauty of women.
✨ Event Details
📅 May 9, 2026
🕐 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
✨ Dress Code
Elegant Tea Party Attire
(Pastel colors, dresses, hats, and classy style encouraged)
Whether you come to relax, connect, or celebrate, this gathering promises a beautiful blend of elegance, entertainment, and empowerment.
🌷 We look forward to celebrating with you. 🌷
P.S: All purchases are final and tickets are non refundable and non exchangeable.
For girls 18 and under only.
only women 65 and older
This ticket is more than just entry—it’s an opportunity you’re giving to another woman. Your support helps sponsor a woman who truly wishes to attend, but is facing financial hardship. Together, we can open doors, uplift one another, and ensure that every woman has the chance to be part of this meaningful experience.
$
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