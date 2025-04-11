Hawg Heaven Fish Fry (At the door only)

422 W Defenbaugh St

Kokomo, IN 46902, USA

Adult ticket (Purchased at the door)
$17
1 All-You-Can-Eat Adult meal (13 & up) 4:00-8:00 PM at the Hawg Heaven Event Center.
Child ticket (12 and under at the door)
$12
1 All-You-Can-Eat Child meal (12 and under) 4:00-8:00 PM at the Hawg Heaven Event Center.
