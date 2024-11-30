Hawk Monthly Dues and Recurring Payments (for UNCW group)

RECURRING Monthly HAWK Membership
$60

Monthly membership for Hawk Masters Swimming. This will be a RECURRING payment on the same date of each month.

RECURRING Student Monthly Membership
$40

Discounted monthly fee for undergrad and grad students. Must show proof of status. This is a RECURRING monthly fee on the same date each month. You must be a USMS or CCS member.

One-time HAWK Monthly Membership
$60

This is ONE MONTH only and NOT recurring. Include your USMS number.

One-time Student Monthly Membership
$40

This is ONE MONTH only and NOT recurring. You must be a USMS or CCS member.

Drop In Fee
$10

One-time fee for drop in practices. You MUST have current USMS membership OR a 30-day free USMS trial.

Drop In Fee Out-of-town Visitor, 3 day
$25

Drop-in fee is for out-of-town guests only who will be swimming 3 practices during their visit. USMS Membership is required.

