Hawk Monthly Dues and Recurring Payments (for UNCW group)

Monthly membership for Hawk Masters Swimming. This will be a RECURRING payment on the same date of each month.
Discounted monthly fee for undergrad and grad students. Must show proof of status. This is a RECURRING monthly fee on the same date each month. You must be a USMS or CCS member.
This is ONE MONTH only and NOT recurring. Include your USMS number.
This is ONE MONTH only and NOT recurring. You must be a USMS or CCS member.
One-time fee for drop in practices. You MUST have current USMS membership OR a 30-day free USMS trial.
Drop-in fee is for out-of-town guests only who will be swimming 3 practices during their visit. USMS Membership is required.
