HMSA (Hawk Masters Swimming Assocation)

HMSA (Hawk Masters Swimming Assocation)

Hawk Swag Fall 2025

"Hawk Swimming with the Sharks" T-shirt
$16

Color is Natural. This shirt is 100% cotton and unisex sizing. "Hawk Masters Swimming" at front pocket area. Hawks/Jaws graphic on back. "Swimming with the Sharks Since 2014".

Hawk Logo T-shirt
$16

Color is Vintage Denim. 100% cotton. Short sleeve T-shirt in unisex sizes, with small pocket front logo and large Hawk logo on back.

Hawk Long-Sleeved, Hooded Logo T-shirt
$19

Color is Navy. 100% cotton, Long-sleeved, hooded T-shirt. *This is a lightweight, t-shirt weight material. Unisex sizes. Hawk Masters logo on front left pocket area and large Hawk logo on the back.

Hawk Cap
$17

Navy cap, breathable, quick-dry fabric, with Hawk Logo. Be one of the cool kids when you wear this hat around town.

Women's Embroidered Hawk Sweat Jacket
$37

Augusta Sportswear Medalist Jackets.
Hawk Circular Logo embroidered on front pocket area.
Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot.

Front zipper
Contrast color inserts
Front pockets
Open bottom

Women's Embroidered Hawk Sweat Pants
$37

Hawk Logo will be embroidered on front hip.
**for reference: Coach Celia wears a size M.

AUGUSTA MEDALIST PANT 2.0
• Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot
• Covered elastic waistband with inside drawcord
• Side seam pockets
• Contrast color side inserts
• Zipper on outside lower leg
• Machine washable

Men's Embroidered Hawk Sweat Jacket
$37

Augusta Sportswear Medalist Jackets.
Hawk Circular Logo embroidered on front pocket area.
Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot.

Front zipper
Contrast color inserts
Set-in sleeves
Front pockets
Open bottom

Men's Embroidered Hawk Sweat Pants
$37

**for reference: Chris Moore wears a size M.

AUGUSTA MEDALIST PANT 2.0
• Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot
• Covered elastic waistband with inside drawcord
• Side seam pockets
• Contrast color side inserts
• Zipper on outside lower leg
• Machine washable

Hawk Masters SILICONE Cap
$14

Navy blue, silicone swim cap with Hawk logo on both sides. Guaranteed to bring out that team spirit and pride. It may even drop a few tenths off your times!

Hawk Masters LATEX Cap
$5

Navy blue, latex swim cap with white hawk logo on both sides. Guaranteed to bring out your team spirit and pride. It may even drop a few tenths off of your times! Grab one for meets or practices!

Hawk Car Magnet 5"
$6

5" Hawk Masters Swimming Car Magnet. Be sure to grab one magnet for each car!

Hawk Masters Towel
$25

This soft and absorbent full-size towel (29"x59") will make you the coolest swimmer on deck as you dry off with this Hawk Swag!

