Hawk Swag Fall 2025

Offered by
About this shop
Color is Natural. This shirt is 100% cotton and unisex sizing. "Hawk Masters Swimming" at front pocket area. Hawks/Jaws graphic on back. "Swimming with the Sharks Since 2014".
Color is Vintage Denim. 100% cotton. Short sleeve T-shirt in unisex sizes, with small pocket front logo and large Hawk logo on back.
Color is Navy. 100% cotton, Long-sleeved, hooded T-shirt. *This is a lightweight, t-shirt weight material. Unisex sizes. Hawk Masters logo on front left pocket area and large Hawk logo on the back.
Navy cap, breathable, quick-dry fabric, with Hawk Logo. Be one of the cool kids when you wear this hat around town.
Augusta Sportswear Medalist Jackets.
Hawk Circular Logo embroidered on front pocket area.
Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot.
Front zipper
Contrast color inserts
Front pockets
Open bottom
Hawk Logo will be embroidered on front hip.
**for reference: Coach Celia wears a size M.
AUGUSTA MEDALIST PANT 2.0
• Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot
• Covered elastic waistband with inside drawcord
• Side seam pockets
• Contrast color side inserts
• Zipper on outside lower leg
• Machine washable
Augusta Sportswear Medalist Jackets.
Hawk Circular Logo embroidered on front pocket area.
Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot.
Front zipper
Contrast color inserts
Set-in sleeves
Front pockets
Open bottom
**for reference: Chris Moore wears a size M.
AUGUSTA MEDALIST PANT 2.0
• Heavyweight 100% polyester matte brushed tricot
• Covered elastic waistband with inside drawcord
• Side seam pockets
• Contrast color side inserts
• Zipper on outside lower leg
• Machine washable
Navy blue, silicone swim cap with Hawk logo on both sides. Guaranteed to bring out that team spirit and pride. It may even drop a few tenths off your times!
Navy blue, latex swim cap with white hawk logo on both sides. Guaranteed to bring out your team spirit and pride. It may even drop a few tenths off of your times! Grab one for meets or practices!
5" Hawk Masters Swimming Car Magnet. Be sure to grab one magnet for each car!
This soft and absorbent full-size towel (29"x59") will make you the coolest swimmer on deck as you dry off with this Hawk Swag!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!