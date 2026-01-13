Hawkins ISD Education Foundation

Hosted by

Hawkins ISD Education Foundation

About this event

Hawkins Education Foundation Purse Bingo Sponsorship 2026

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Table for 8, 10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on marketing and social media, business announcemnt during event, LV purse sponsor, 1 LV bingo card per seat, 1 extra bingo card per game per seat.

Food Sponsor
$1,200

Table for 8, 10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on social media, business announcemnt during event, 1 extra bingo card per game per seat.

Purse Sponsor with Table
$700

Table for 8, 10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game.

Purse Sponsor (without table)
$400

10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game.

Second Chance Sponsor
$200

Recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game. MUST purchase ticket for entry.

Game Sponsor
$150

Recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game. MUST purchase ticket for entry.

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