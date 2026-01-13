Hawkins Education Foundation Purse Bingo Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Table for 8, 10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on marketing and social media, business announcemnt during event, LV purse sponsor, 1 LV bingo card per seat, 1 extra bingo card per game per seat.
Table for 8, 10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on social media, business announcemnt during event, 1 extra bingo card per game per seat.
Table for 8, 10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game.
10 games of bingo per seat, recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game.
Recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game. MUST purchase ticket for entry.
Recognition on social media, business announcemnt during one game. MUST purchase ticket for entry.
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