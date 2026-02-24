Hawkins ISD Education Foundation

Hosted by

Hawkins ISD Education Foundation

About this event

Hawkins ISD Education Foundation Purse Bingo 2026

13647 FM 14

Tyler, TX 75706, USA

Table for 8
$450

Reserved table for 8 people. This includes a set of 10 bingo cards for each person. (one bingo card for each game) This ticket DOES NOT INCLUDE a GUCCI blackout bingo card for the 11th game. Must be purchased separately.

Individual Ticket
$65

This ticket includes a set of 10 bingo cards (one card per game). This DOES NOT INCLUDE a card for the GUCCI Blackout game. Must purchase separately.

ADD-ON Bundle
$50

One set of extra bingo cards

One set of raffle tickets

1 second chance band

1 Gucci blackout card


ADD-ON: Extra Bingo Cards
$10

One extra set of bingo cards (one for each of the ten games of bingo). DOES NOT INCLUDE Gucci blackout bingo card. (sold separately)

ADD-ON: Raffle Tickets
$10

12 raffle tickets

ADD-ON: 2nd Chance Band
$20

Wristband that allows you to become a 2nd chance player. A second chance allows you to keep playing for a 2nd chance winner for each game. Prizes are equal to or a lesser value than the first prize.

ADD-ON: Gucci Blackout Card (ONE card)
$20

One Gucci Blackout card for a chance to win the Gucci handbag in 11th game.

ADD-ON: Gucci Blackout Cards (6 cards)
$100

SIX Gucci Blackout cards for a chance to win the Gucci handbag in the 11th game.

Add a donation for Hawkins ISD Education Foundation

$

