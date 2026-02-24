Hawkins ISD Education Foundation Purse Bingo 2026

Hosted by
Reserved table for 8 people. This includes a set of 10 bingo cards for each person. (one bingo card for each game) This ticket DOES NOT INCLUDE a GUCCI blackout bingo card for the 11th game. Must be purchased separately.
This ticket includes a set of 10 bingo cards (one card per game). This DOES NOT INCLUDE a card for the GUCCI Blackout game. Must purchase separately.
One set of extra bingo cards
One set of raffle tickets
1 second chance band
1 Gucci blackout card
One extra set of bingo cards (one for each of the ten games of bingo). DOES NOT INCLUDE Gucci blackout bingo card. (sold separately)
12 raffle tickets
Wristband that allows you to become a 2nd chance player. A second chance allows you to keep playing for a 2nd chance winner for each game. Prizes are equal to or a lesser value than the first prize.
One Gucci Blackout card for a chance to win the Gucci handbag in 11th game.
SIX Gucci Blackout cards for a chance to win the Gucci handbag in the 11th game.
