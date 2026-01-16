Montclair Parent Teacher Organization Inc

Hosted by

Montclair Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

HAWK-TAIL HOUR

Breakside Brewery

12675 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy entry to the party and one drink ticket.

Heads or Tails
$10

One necklace to use for our Heads and Tails game. This is an interactive game of choice and chance where the last person standing will win a fabulous prize! The more necklaces you buy, the better your chance to win.


Winner of Heads or Tails goes home with a 2 night stay at the charming Hood River Hotel.

Treat a Teacher
$50

Help us treat the Montclair Staff with an admission ticket and a dinner voucher.

Wine Wall Pull
$25

Unleash your inner wine connoisseur with our Wine Wall! You'll have the chance to select a mystery bottle of wine to take home. With an array of delightful options waiting for you, each bottle holds the promise of a delicious surprise. Whether you unwrap a daily sipper or discover a hidden gem, this experience is a win-win for any wine lover.

Add a donation for Montclair Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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