HAWK-TAIL HOUR

About this event
12675 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA
Enjoy entry to the party and one drink ticket.
One necklace to use for our Heads and Tails game. This is an interactive game of choice and chance where the last person standing will win a fabulous prize! The more necklaces you buy, the better your chance to win.
Winner of Heads or Tails goes home with a 2 night stay at the charming Hood River Hotel.
Help us treat the Montclair Staff with an admission ticket and a dinner voucher.
Unleash your inner wine connoisseur with our Wine Wall! You'll have the chance to select a mystery bottle of wine to take home. With an array of delightful options waiting for you, each bottle holds the promise of a delicious surprise. Whether you unwrap a daily sipper or discover a hidden gem, this experience is a win-win for any wine lover.
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