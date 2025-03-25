Homeless Alliance Of Western New York Inc

Homeless Alliance Of Western New York Inc

HAWNY 20th Anniversary Luncheon 2025

8750 Main St

Williamsville, NY 14221, USA

General Admission
$100
Whole Table (8)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Bronze Sponsors will:
-- Have signage at an appetizer or dessert table with “Refreshments sponsored by” with company logo during the event
-- Have their logo in the event programs under the sponsorship section

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Silver sponsors will:
-- Have their logo displayed at event check-in area via signage at the venue entrance
-- Have a half-page advertisement in the event programs
-- Have logo featured on event page and social media posts as credited sponsor
-- Logo featured in our quarterly newsletter -- Receive Two (2) Event Tickets

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold sponsors will:
-- Have their logo displayed at event check-in area via signage at the venue entrance
-- Have a full-page advertisement in the event programs
-- Have logo featured on event page and social media posts as credited sponsor
-- Have their organization logo prominently displayed on the event stage -- Logo featured in our quarterly newsletter
-- Receive one half Table (4 Event Tickets)

Emerald Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Emerald sponsors will:
-- Have their logo displayed at event check-in area via signage at the venue entrance
-- Have a full-page advertisement in the event programs
-- Have logo featured on event page and social media posts as credited sponsor
-- Have their organization logo prominently displayed on the event stage
-- Be listed as an organization sponsor for 12 months on the HAWNY website
homepage -- Logo featured in our quarterly newsletter
-- Receive one (1) Table and (8 Event Tickets)

