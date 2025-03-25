HAWNY 20th Anniversary Luncheon 2025

Hosted by
Bronze Sponsors will:
-- Have signage at an appetizer or dessert table with “Refreshments sponsored by” with company logo during the event
-- Have their logo in the event programs under the sponsorship section
Silver sponsors will:
-- Have their logo displayed at event check-in area via signage at the venue entrance
-- Have a half-page advertisement in the event programs
-- Have logo featured on event page and social media posts as credited sponsor
-- Logo featured in our quarterly newsletter -- Receive Two (2) Event Tickets
Gold sponsors will:
-- Have their logo displayed at event check-in area via signage at the venue entrance
-- Have a full-page advertisement in the event programs
-- Have logo featured on event page and social media posts as credited sponsor
-- Have their organization logo prominently displayed on the event stage -- Logo featured in our quarterly newsletter
-- Receive one half Table (4 Event Tickets)
Emerald sponsors will:
-- Have their logo displayed at event check-in area via signage at the venue entrance
-- Have a full-page advertisement in the event programs
-- Have logo featured on event page and social media posts as credited sponsor
-- Have their organization logo prominently displayed on the event stage
-- Be listed as an organization sponsor for 12 months on the HAWNY website
homepage -- Logo featured in our quarterly newsletter
-- Receive one (1) Table and (8 Event Tickets)
