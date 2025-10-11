2026 Hawthorne Bears Jr Lacrosse Sponsorship

2026 Snack Stand Sponsor item
2026 Snack Stand Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our Snack Stand for the 2026 Season!


*automatic Platinum Sponsor

2026 St.Patty's Day Bar Crawl Sponsor item
2026 St.Patty's Day Bar Crawl Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the costs of our 2026 Bar Crawl so all money raised goes to the program!


*automatic Platinum Sponsor

2026 Lacrosse Day Sponsor item
2026 Lacrosse Day Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our annual Lacrosse Day to cover costs for the Alumni Game and end of the year celebration for our program


*automatic Platinum Sponsor

2026 Tournament Sponsor item
2026 Tournament Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a team to go to a tournament this season


*automatic Platinum Sponsor

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$500

Platinum Sponsor Tier Includes:

  • All Gold Tier PLUS
  • Individual Company Banner at Home Games
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$250

Gold Sponsor Tier Includes:

  • All Silver Tier PLUS
  • Instagram Reposts
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$100

Silver Sponsor Tier Includes:

  • Initial Instagram Shoutout
  • 2026 Window Cling
  • Landing Page Link
  • Logo on Team Banner
