HAYC Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a FREE boat slip at Holly Acres on the Water Marina for the 2026 boating season-Already have a slip at the marina or somewhere else, you will recieve a credit for the 2027 boating season.
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 bottles of Premium Wine from the DMV Boat Owners Association Presidents personal collection. This collection comes from the Wall Street Journal Wine Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3 year membership in the Holly Acres Yacht Club, enjoy all the benefits which come with membership and help build this organization into a world-class Yacht Club
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!