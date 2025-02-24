Hays Cheer Booster Club Memberships 2025-2026

Payment Plan. 3 payments of $50 must be paid monthly. Persons who choose this option will not receive any benefits until paid in full. Last payment will be excepted by July 31, 2025. ***WHEN CHECKING OUT PLEASE ADJUST DONATION TO ZEFFY PAYMENT PLATFORM TO NONE** YOU WILL LOCATE IT WHEN YOU SEE ➡️ Help keep Zeffy free for Hays Cheer Booster Club 💜 (optional)⬅️ ADJUST TO NONE IF YOU DO NOT ADJUST A FEE WILL BE ADDED AND YOU WILL PERSONALLY HAVE TO CONTACT ZEFFY SUPPORT TO REFUND THOSE FEES BACK TO YOU. https://www.zeffy.com/home/contact Your Membership will include 1 Ticket to the End of the Season Banquet, 1 Vote, and your athlete will be eligible to earn a scholarship their Senior Year

