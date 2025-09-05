Hays County Crime Stoppers, Inc.'s Murder Mystery Dinner and Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Romantic sunset sail cruise with dinner on Lake Travis. Sail into the Sunset on a private charter sailboat for two (2) from sailATX with a catered four-course Italian Dinner served on board by Ilario's Italian Cuisine. Enjoy a custom Italian meal, including an appetizer, salad, main course, and dessert, while sailing across Lake Travis watching the sun set, listening to the waves lap against the hull, and feeling the breeze on your face. Perfect for a birthday surprise, a special anniversary, or a one-of-a-kind date.
Valued at $750.
Donated by sailATX and Ilario's.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift certificate for a family photo session from Salted Grace Photography of Kyle, Texas.
Family (immediate) Sessions include:
--up to 60-minute session
--30 high-res, edited images (option to purchase additional images)
--online gallery
--print release
--extended family...additional $250.00 per family unit
Valued at $400
Donated by Salted Grace Photography in Kyle, Texas.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $250.
Donated by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift Card for a 1-hour massage. Valued at $110, paired with a necklace and charm from James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
Valued at $450.
Donated by Escape Spa in Wimberley, Texas, and James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift Card for a 1-hour massage. Valued at $110, paired with a necklace and earrings from Kendra Scott.
Valued at $250.
Donated by Escape Spa in Wimberley, Texas, and Kendra Scott.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Foursome Included: Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players). Valid Tuesday - Thursday after 1 pm.
Valued at $400.
Donated by Onion Creek Club.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A gift card valued at $250 to use towards a tattoo at Rose & Crown Tattoo Parlor in Kyle, Texas.
Valued at $250.
Rose & Crown Tattoo Parlor.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Deep Eddy Vodka has donated a gift basket containing:
--Deep Eddy Vodka (1L)
--Deep Eddy Lime Vodka (1L)
--Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka (1L)
--Deep Eddy Nostalgic Metal Sign
--2 Metal Shakers
--2 T-Shirts
--Bandana
--Hat
--Sunglasses
--Thermo Cup
Valued at $175.
Donated by Deep Eddy Vodka.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Foursome Included: Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players). Tuesday-Thursday anytime, Friday-Sunday after 1:00 pm.
Valued at $200.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Date night scavenger hunt for 2 that can be used anywhere. This package also includes gift cards for free cookies from Crumbl Cookies.
Valued at $275.
Donated by Let's Roam and Crumble Cookies of Kyle, Texas.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Date night scavenger hunt for 2 that can be used anywhere. This package also includes a gift basket of delicious chocolate goodies from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in San Marcos, Texas.
Valued at $275.
Donated by Let's Roam and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory of San Marcos, Texas.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Date night scavenger hunt for 2 that can be used anywhere. This package also includes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Date night scavenger hunt for 2 that can be used anywhere. This package also includes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
--It's a tour. Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Tours lead you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories.
--It’s a game. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges, and win!
--It’s a way to connect. Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.
Let's Roam offers a diverse range of scavenger hunt experiences to suit every occasion and interest. Choose from city exploration, bar crawls, ghost tours, art walks, date night packages, and more. We're always adding new adventures to keep your curiosity ignited. Over 1,000+ locations to choose from.
Valued at $150.
Donated by Let's Roam.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
--It's a tour. Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Tours lead you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories.
--It’s a game. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges, and win!
--It’s a way to connect. Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.
Let's Roam offers a diverse range of scavenger hunt experiences to suit every occasion and interest. Choose from city exploration, bar crawls, ghost tours, art walks, date night packages, and more. We're always adding new adventures to keep your curiosity ignited. Over 1,000+ locations to choose from.
Valued at $150.
Donated by Let's Roam.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a relaxing gift from Hands On Healing: Med Spa & Boutique. This gift card is paired with a custom 20.5-inch red and white beaded necklace from Ann Boling Gallery.
Valued at $150.
Donated by Hands on Healing Med Spa & Boutique and the Anna Boling Gallery.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One 30 Quarts/12.5 Gallons/47.3 Liters KODI All Terrain Cooler. Unbearably strong and unbearably cold, this cooler is built to tame any terrain, with rugged off-road wheels, you’ll be set for the long haul. The cooler body and lid are packed with more than 2 inches of dense foam insulation to fend off our extreme Texas heat! Filled with unknown additional mystery items and sealed with official Hays County Sheriff’s Office crime scene tape!
Valued at $600.
Donated by HEB and Hays County Crime Stoppers.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Damascus steel, 6-piece chef knife set. Beautifully designed and easy to grip, it comes with a leather sheath. The handles resemble the Texas flag with their red, white, and blue handles.
Valued at $360.
Made by Handmadestorepw.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Custom hand-forged Damascus steel, 5-piece chef knife set. Beautifully designed and easy to grip, it comes with a leather sheath.
Valued at $350.
Made by ArtisticForged.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine enthusiasts to a private wine class for up to 20 people in our store's classroom. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Valued at $600.
Donated by Total Wine & More.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Secret Agent BBQ Package includes:
--Two, 32oz bottles of Secret Agent Sauce (BBQ), “Sweet, but Always Packing Heat!”
Valued at $60.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
24-inch "blood splattered" necklace with drop, bracelet, and earrings.
Valued at $115.
Donated by Anna Boling Art.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Turquoise teardrop necklace, bracelet, and earrings.
Valued at $85.
Donated by Anna Boling Art.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Turquoise stone cross necklace, bracelet, and earrings.
Valued at $85.
Donated by Anna Boling Art.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Foursome Included: Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players). Valid Tuesday-Thursday.
Valued at $250.
Donated by River Place Country Club.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wine gift basket containing:
--19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon (750ml)
--19 Crimes Red Wine (750ml)
--Gunslinger Locked & Loaded Salsa (Jar)
--Gunslinger Mild Salsa (Jar)
--Turkey Creek Snacks
--Chicharrónes Lightly Red Pepper Seasoned
--Ritter Sports Dark Chocolate with Peppermint Filling Candy Bar
--Custom Wooden Notepad Holder with Notepad and Pen
Valued at $100.
Donated by Cathy and Stephen Traeger.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Anna Kraft specializes in traditional, hand-crafted photographic portraiture inspired by the richness of the Old Masters' paintings. Place your bid now to win a 45-minute studio session ($1500) and 11x14 portrait ($2500), in the Legacy finish
Valued at $4,000.
Donated by Anna Kraft Fine Art Portrait Artist.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Foursome Included: Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players). Valid Tuesday-Thursday.
Valued at $400.
Donated by The Dominion Country Club.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Passes from the San Marcos Lions Club for a tubing adventure on the San Marcos River and some essential tubing accessories.
Valued at $156.
Donated by the San Marcos Lions Club.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio. Our gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait. The session is followed by a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we would then commission an artist to create a museum-quality, heirloom piece for their home. The gift certificate also entitles the bidding winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay in Historic Downtown Fort Worth.
Valued at $3,000.00.
Donated by Park Hill Fine Art Portraits.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Hays County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team is comprised of regular, full-time peace officers commissioned by the State of Texas and qualified medics trained to perform high-risk operations. The team has donated this special opportunity for up to four (4) guests to train with the county’s tactical team for a day!
Valued at $1,000.
Donated by Hays County SWAT.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful 24”x24” handmade, framed wooden State of Texas seal.
Valued at $200.
Donated by Texas Representative Carrie Isaac.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A gift card for a massage at Relax and Unwind in Kyle, Texas.
Valued at $250.
Donated by Relax and Unwind and Chris Baca.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket containing:
--1 bottle of Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon
--2 Garrison Brothers nosing glasses
--2 "Drink Texas Bourbon" t-shirts
--4 VIP tour tickets
Valued at $300.
Donated by Garrison Brothers Distillery.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket containing:
--Rudy's BBQ sauces
--Rudy's BBQ rub
--Rudy's BBQ t-shirts and hats
Valued at $50.
Donated by Rudy's BBQ.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Coupons equal to one Whataburger a day for 1 year!
Valued at $480.
Donated by Whataburger in Kyle, TX.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 gift card for Might Fine Burgers.
Valued at $50.
Donated by Mighty Fine Burgers.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family of 4 fun pack, including 1 hour of bowling and games or a movie, plus popcorn.
Valued at $100.
Donated by EVO.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family of 4 fun pack, including 1 hour of bowling and games or a movie, plus popcorn.
Valued at $100.
Donated by EVO.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family of 4 fun pack, including 1 hour of bowling and games or a movie, plus popcorn.
Valued at $100.
Donated by EVO.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A wine gift basket containing:
--The Caster Red Wine (750ml)
--Gonnet-Gilson Cotes du Rhone l'Amuseur (750ml)
Valued at $40.
Donated by Twin Liquors.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hibachi grill, heat gloves, BBQ sauces, and an apron.
Valued at $100.
Donated by the Jordan Family.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A generous gift basket from Cracker Barrel with gift cards and merchandise.
Valued at $250.
Donated by Cracker Barrel.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
From Washington’s most exclusive cult winery – Cayuse Vineyards – comes this 2018 Cayuse Syrah, accompanied by a custom-made Woodland Wine Fairy and a wine tasting kit. This wine is rated 94-97 points by Wine Spectator, Robert Parker, and The Wine Advocate. Ten years on a wait list might get you in the Cayuse club and an opportunity to buy this wine.
Valued at $190.
Donated by Sharla and Glen Marshall.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Crackle gold finish – elegant peacock image. From the “Glass, Paper, Paint” series by Sharla
Marshall Designs.
Valued at $125.
Donated by Sharla Marshall Designs.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift set of two bottles of liquor:
--1 bottle of Eagle Rare Aged 10 years Kentucky bourbon (750mL)
--1 bottle of A Midwinter Night's Dram straight rye whiskey (750mL)
Valued at $350.
Donated by CenTex Safety Solutions, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A gift basket including:
--a bottle of Texas Ranger Blended Whiskey (750mL)
--a bottle of Enchanted Rock Texas Vodka (750mL)
--a CLEAT T-shirt
--a pocket knife
--a flashlight
--two travel cups
Valued at $150
Donated by Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One (1), 4-hour Situational Awareness Training session for up to four (4) people, which includes classroom instruction and practical exercise.
Valued at $500.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service T-shirt with logo, size 3XL
Valued at $20.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service flashlight box set with belt holder
Valued at $30.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service Flag &
Service Star Cufflinks Set.
Valued at $60.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service “US” symbol cufflinks.
Valued at $60.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service historic badge patch.
Valued at $20.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service 3 American Flag pins set.
Valued at $30.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service 3 Christmas-themed pins set.
Valued at $30.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service has a two-sided distinct sided key chain.
Valued at $25.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service gold money clip.
Valued at $10.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
U.S. Secret Service Christmas Snowflake ornament.
Valued at $40.
Donated by Security Solutions 1865, LLC.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing