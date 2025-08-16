HAZARDS: The Next Wave

Hosted by
About this event
Join the cast and crew for a complete run of the production prior to Opening Night. All seating is General Admission.
General Admission - Presale
(Online only - $29 at door)
General Admission - Discounted for Students, Seniors, Active-Duty Service Members, and Veterans
(Online only - $25 at door)
General Admission for Performing Artists Supporting the Dallas Arts Community
(Online only - $21 at door)
General Admission for Individuals Forcibly Displaced as a Result of Natural Disaster, War, Violence, Conflict, or Persecution
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!