Hazel Henderson Center, Inc

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Hazel Henderson Center, Inc

About the memberships

Hazel Henderson Center Co-Collaborator Member

Co-Collaborator Individual
$2,000

No expiration

We will work with leading organizations and individuals who wish to help co-create and collaborate with the Hazel Henderson Center.  We will engage with this community to develop workshops and events and continue energizing the Center and its activities. 

Co-Collaborator Organization
$3,000

Valid until June 2, 2027

We will work with leading organizations and individuals who wish to help co-create and collaborate with the Hazel Henderson Center.  We will engage with this community to develop programs and continue energizing the Center and its activities. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!