Hazel Henderson Center Co-Collaborator Member

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About the memberships
No expiration
We will work with leading organizations and individuals who wish to help co-create and collaborate with the Hazel Henderson Center. We will engage with this community to develop workshops and events and continue energizing the Center and its activities.
Valid until June 2, 2027
We will work with leading organizations and individuals who wish to help co-create and collaborate with the Hazel Henderson Center. We will engage with this community to develop programs and continue energizing the Center and its activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!