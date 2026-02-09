Hazelwood Prep Theatre Sponsorships Spring/Summer 2026

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Your ad will appear on the inside front cover of the program in full color (8 inches tall by 5 inches wide). Your company's logo will be featured on marketing materials for the shows as well as through other promotional materials. (One available)
Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.
Your ad will either be on the inside back cover or on the back cover of both programs in full color (8 inches tall by 5 inches wide). Your company's logo will be featured on marketing materials for the show as well as through other promotional materials. (Two available)
Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.
One black & white ad (8 inches tall by 5 inches wide)
Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.
One black & white ad (4 inches tall by 5 inches wide)
Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.
One black & white ad (2 inches tall by 2.5 inches wide)
Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.
Two lines of text printed on a page with other shout outs.
Please send text to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.
One lobby table for your business for a single show of The Root of the Problem: Fairytale Edition. Set up one hour prior to show time and break down half an hour following the end of the show.
!! No food or drink for on site consumption !!
One lobby table for your business for all four shows of The Root of the Problem: Fairytale Edition. Set up and break down times will be communicated upon booking.
!! No food or drink for on site consumption !!
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