Hazelwood Preparatory Inc

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Hazelwood Preparatory Inc

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Hazelwood Prep Theatre Sponsorships Spring/Summer 2026

Presenting Season Sponsor item
Presenting Season Sponsor
$5,000

Your ad will appear on the inside front cover of the program in full color (8 inches tall by 5 inches wide). Your company's logo will be featured on marketing materials for the shows as well as through other promotional materials. (One available)

Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.

Sustaining Season Sponsor item
Sustaining Season Sponsor
$2,500

Your ad will either be on the inside back cover or on the back cover of both programs in full color (8 inches tall by 5 inches wide). Your company's logo will be featured on marketing materials for the show as well as through other promotional materials. (Two available)

Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.

Full Page Program Ad item
Full Page Program Ad
$200

One black & white ad (8 inches tall by 5 inches wide)

Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.

Half Page Program Ad item
Half Page Program Ad
$125

One black & white ad (4 inches tall by 5 inches wide)

Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.

Business Card Ad item
Business Card Ad
$50

One black & white ad (2 inches tall by 2.5 inches wide)

Please send logo and program ad to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.

Shout Out item
Shout Out
$15

Two lines of text printed on a page with other shout outs.

Please send text to [email protected] by April 10, 2026.

Single Show Vendor Table item
Single Show Vendor Table
$100

One lobby table for your business for a single show of The Root of the Problem: Fairytale Edition. Set up one hour prior to show time and break down half an hour following the end of the show.

!! No food or drink for on site consumption !!

4 Show Vendor Table item
4 Show Vendor Table
$325

One lobby table for your business for all four shows of The Root of the Problem: Fairytale Edition. Set up and break down times will be communicated upon booking.

!! No food or drink for on site consumption !!

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