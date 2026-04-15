BSA Troop 555 of Huntington Beach

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BSA Troop 555 of Huntington Beach

About this raffle

HB Boy Scout Troop 555 Annual Pancake Breakfast

Beats Solo3 Headphones ($200 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Beats Solo3 Headphones ($200 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets
Beats Solo3 Headphones ($200 Value)
$55
This includes 10 tickets
Newport Landing Sportfishing 1/2 day 2 ($150 Value)
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Newport Landing offers fishing trips to individuals, families, and all size groups. Trip lengths vary from our popular ½ day (5 hour excursions) and ¾ day (full day excursions) to overnight trips and longer. Newport Landing provides everything you need to make your trip a great fishing experience. Our captains and crew provide years of fishing experience that is invaluable in helping to make each fishing outing relaxing and successful.

Newport Landing Sportfishing 1/2 day for 2 ($150 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Newport Landing offers fishing trips to individuals, families, and all size groups. Trip lengths vary from our popular ½ day (5 hour excursions) and ¾ day (full day excursions) to overnight trips and longer. Newport Landing provides everything you need to make your trip a great fishing experience. Our captains and crew provide years of fishing experience that is invaluable in helping to make each fishing outing relaxing and successful.

Newport Landing Sportfishing 1/2 day for 2 ($150 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Newport Landing offers fishing trips to individuals, families, and all size groups. Trip lengths vary from our popular ½ day (5 hour excursions) and ¾ day (full day excursions) to overnight trips and longer. Newport Landing provides everything you need to make your trip a great fishing experience. Our captains and crew provide years of fishing experience that is invaluable in helping to make each fishing outing relaxing and successful.

Horse Play Rentals 1-Hr trail ride for (2) & CPK gift card
$7

The Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center (HCPEC) is situated on 25 acres of beautiful, sea-breezed land in Orange County, California, just 2 miles from the beach. Home to nearly 400 horses, with multiple trainers and arenas, annual horse shows in several disciplines, a wedding venue, and more than 150 acres of public trails, we are one of Southern California's premier equestrian facilities


After your ride, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $25 California Pizza Kitchen gift card, making this the perfect combination of adventure and dining.


Whether you’re planning a fun outing or a unique date, this bundle offers a memorable experience from start to finish. 🐎🍕


Horse Play Rentals 1-Hr. Trail Ride for 2 & CPK gift card
$14
This includes 2 tickets

The Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center (HCPEC) is situated on 25 acres of beautiful, sea-breezed land in Orange County, California, just 2 miles from the beach. Home to nearly 400 horses, with multiple trainers and arenas, annual horse shows in several disciplines, a wedding venue, and more than 150 acres of public trails, we are one of Southern California's premier equestrian facilities


After your ride, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $25 California Pizza Kitchen gift card, making this the perfect combination of adventure and dining.


Whether you’re planning a fun outing or a unique date, this bundle offers a memorable experience from start to finish. 🐎🍕


The Waterfront Beach Resort Bonfire Experience for 4 ($300)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Located at Driftwood Beach Club, experience a favorite local tradition with a quintessential bonfire under the stars at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel. Imagine yourself poolside at our stunning new Driftwood Beach Club as you enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The warmth of the fire from your own personal firepit sets the stage for an evening or morning filled with special Waterfront memories.

Your experience includes: 

  • A reserved firepit for your party
  • Red Adirondack chairs
  • Personal Bonfire Attendant
  • Bottled waters
  • Riptide menu available to order at an additional cost
The Waterfront Beach Resort Bonfire Experience for 4 ($300)
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Located at Driftwood Beach Club, experience a favorite local tradition with a quintessential bonfire under the stars at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel. Imagine yourself poolside at our stunning new Driftwood Beach Club as you enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The warmth of the fire from your own personal firepit sets the stage for an evening or morning filled with special Waterfront memories.

Your experience includes: 

  • A reserved firepit for your party
  • Red Adirondack chairs
  • Personal Bonfire Attendant
  • Bottled waters
  • Riptide menu available to order at an additional cost
The Waterfront Beach Resort Bonfire Experience for 4 ($300)
$55
This includes 10 tickets

Located at Driftwood Beach Club, experience a favorite local tradition with a quintessential bonfire under the stars at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel. Imagine yourself poolside at our stunning new Driftwood Beach Club as you enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The warmth of the fire from your own personal firepit sets the stage for an evening or morning filled with special Waterfront memories.

Your experience includes: 

  • A reserved firepit for your party
  • Red Adirondack chairs
  • Personal Bonfire Attendant
  • Bottled waters
  • Riptide menu available to order at an additional cost
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Season Passes for 4 ($200 Value)
$14
This includes 2 tickets

The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.

Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Season Passes for 4 ($200 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.

Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Season Passes for 4 ($200 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets

The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.

Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Season Passes for 4 ($200 Value)
$55
This includes 10 tickets

The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.

Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.

Meadowlark Golf Course Green Fees + Cart for 4
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf

Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted

golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large

stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and

manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique

bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a

stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features

multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to

enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an

expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a

short game area.


Meadowlark Golf Course Green Fees + Cart for 4
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf

Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted

golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large

stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and

manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique

bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a

stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features

multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to

enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an

expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a

short game area.


Meadowlark Golf Course Green Fees + Cart for 4
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf

Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted

golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large

stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and

manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique

bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a

stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features

multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to

enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an

expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a

short game area.


Meadowlark Golf Course Green Fees + Cart for 4
$55
This includes 10 tickets

Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf

Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted

golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large

stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and

manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique

bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a

stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features

multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to

enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an

expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a

short game area.


Santa Barbara Zoo for 2 + Parking ($90 Value)
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Enjoy a day at one of California’s most beautiful coastal zoos! Nestled just steps from the ocean, the Santa Barbara Zoo offers an unforgettable experience with over 500 animals, lush gardens, and stunning ocean views. Perfect for families, this award-winning zoo features interactive exhibits, a scenic train ride, and up-close encounters with animals from around the world. A fun and relaxing adventure for all ages! 🌿🐾


Santa Barbara Zoo for 2 + Parking ($90 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Enjoy a day at one of California’s most beautiful coastal zoos! Nestled just steps from the ocean, the Santa Barbara Zoo offers an unforgettable experience with over 500 animals, lush gardens, and stunning ocean views. Perfect for families, this award-winning zoo features interactive exhibits, a scenic train ride, and up-close encounters with animals from around the world. A fun and relaxing adventure for all ages! 🌿🐾


Santa Barbara Zoo for 2 + Parking ($90 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Enjoy a day at one of California’s most beautiful coastal zoos! Nestled just steps from the ocean, the Santa Barbara Zoo offers an unforgettable experience with over 500 animals, lush gardens, and stunning ocean views. Perfect for families, this award-winning zoo features interactive exhibits, a scenic train ride, and up-close encounters with animals from around the world. A fun and relaxing adventure for all ages! 🌿🐾


HB City Annual Park Pass ($195 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets
HB City Annual Parking Pass ($195 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets
HB City Annual Parking Pass ($195 Value)
$55
This includes 10 tickets
Multimedia LCD Projector (Home Theater)
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Bring the big screen experience anywhere! This multimedia LCD projector is perfect for movie nights, sports games, presentations, or gaming. Easily connect your devices and enjoy a large, clear display from the comfort of your home or backyard. A fun and versatile prize for families, students, or anyone who loves entertainment on a bigger screen! 🎬


Multimedia LCD Projector (Home Theater)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Bring the big screen experience anywhere! This multimedia LCD projector is perfect for movie nights, sports games, presentations, or gaming. Easily connect your devices and enjoy a large, clear display from the comfort of your home or backyard. A fun and versatile prize for families, students, or anyone who loves entertainment on a bigger screen! 🎬


Multimedia LCD Projector (Home Theater)
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Bring the big screen experience anywhere! This multimedia LCD projector is perfect for movie nights, sports games, presentations, or gaming. Easily connect your devices and enjoy a large, clear display from the comfort of your home or backyard. A fun and versatile prize for families, students, or anyone who loves entertainment on a bigger screen! 🎬


Sender One Climbing: Climbing/ Bouldering Class for + more
$7

Take your adventure to new heights and recover like a pro with this fitness-focused bundle! Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Sender One, perfect for beginners and experienced climbers alike. After your climb, recharge with Core Power protein shakes and stay organized with a sleek Thule duffel bag—ideal for the gym, travel, or everyday use.


Whether you’re looking for a fun outing or staying active, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate climb-and-recover experience. 🧗‍♂️💪


Sender One Climbing: Climbing/ Bouldering Class for 2 + more
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Take your adventure to new heights and recover like a pro with this fitness-focused bundle! Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Sender One, perfect for beginners and experienced climbers alike. After your climb, recharge with Core Power protein shakes and stay organized with a sleek Thule duffel bag—ideal for the gym, travel, or everyday use.


Whether you’re looking for a fun outing or staying active, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate climb-and-recover experience. 🧗‍♂️💪


Gorjana Jewelry $150 Gift Card
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Founded in Laguna Beach, Gorjana is a Southern California–inspired jewelry brand known for its effortlessly chic, everyday pieces. Designed with a laid-back coastal aesthetic, Gorjana’s collections feature high-quality, versatile jewelry made for layering and daily wear. With a focus on timeless style and meaningful gifting, Gorjana has become a go-to destination for modern, minimalist accessories that reflect the relaxed beauty of the California coast.


Gorjana Jewelry $150 Gift Card
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Founded in Laguna Beach, Gorjana is a Southern California–inspired jewelry brand known for its effortlessly chic, everyday pieces. Designed with a laid-back coastal aesthetic, Gorjana’s collections feature high-quality, versatile jewelry made for layering and daily wear. With a focus on timeless style and meaningful gifting, Gorjana has become a go-to destination for modern, minimalist accessories that reflect the relaxed beauty of the California coast.


Gorjana Jewelry $150 Gift Card
$55
This includes 10 tickets

Founded in Laguna Beach, Gorjana is a Southern California–inspired jewelry brand known for its effortlessly chic, everyday pieces. Designed with a laid-back coastal aesthetic, Gorjana’s collections feature high-quality, versatile jewelry made for layering and daily wear. With a focus on timeless style and meaningful gifting, Gorjana has become a go-to destination for modern, minimalist accessories that reflect the relaxed beauty of the California coast.


Hot Rods & Handguns 1 month Elite membership ($ 289 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Hot Rods & Handguns is a private members club in Huntington Beach that brings together a passion for classic cars, craftsmanship, and community. Known for its unique atmosphere, the club offers members a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy curated events in a one-of-a-kind setting. With a focus on camaraderie and shared interests, Hot Rods & Handguns delivers an experience that blends vintage style with modern social gatherings.


Hot Rods & Handguns 1 month Elite membership ($ 289 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets

Hot Rods & Handguns is a private members club in Huntington Beach that brings together a passion for classic cars, craftsmanship, and community. Known for its unique atmosphere, the club offers members a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy curated events in a one-of-a-kind setting. With a focus on camaraderie and shared interests, Hot Rods & Handguns delivers an experience that blends vintage style with modern social gatherings.


Hot Rods & Handguns 1 month Elite membership ($ 289 Value)
$55
This includes 10 tickets

Hot Rods & Handguns is a private members club in Huntington Beach that brings together a passion for classic cars, craftsmanship, and community. Known for its unique atmosphere, the club offers members a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy curated events in a one-of-a-kind setting. With a focus on camaraderie and shared interests, Hot Rods & Handguns delivers an experience that blends vintage style with modern social gatherings.


OC Paddlesports (2) Single Rentals & Woody’s Diner Gift Card
$7

Enjoy the ultimate Southern California beach day! Get out on the water with an exciting experience from OC PaddleSports—perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding along our beautiful coastline.


After your adventure, relax and refuel with a delicious meal using a Woody’s Diner gift card, a local favorite known for its classic comfort food.


Whether you’re planning a fun outing with family or a laid-back day with friends, this bundle brings together sunshine, activity, and great food. 🌊🍔


($75 Value)

OC Paddlesports (2) Single Rentals & Woody’s Diner Gift Card
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the ultimate Southern California beach day! Get out on the water with an exciting experience from OC PaddleSports—perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding along our beautiful coastline.


After your adventure, relax and refuel with a delicious meal using a Woody’s Diner gift card, a local favorite known for its classic comfort food.


Whether you’re planning a fun outing with family or a laid-back day with friends, this bundle brings together sunshine, activity, and great food. 🌊🍔


($75 value)


Urban Air Ultimate Prize Pack ($200 Value)
$14
This includes 2 tickets

(4)-Ultimate Attraction Passes

(4)-Pairs of Urban Air socks

(1)-Large 1-Toppin Pizza

(4)-Bottled Waters

Urban Air Ultimate Prize Pack ($200 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets

(4)-Ultimate Attraction Passes

(4)-Pairs of Urban Air socks

(1)-Large 1-Toppin Pizza

(4)-Bottled Waters

Urban Air Ultimate Prize Pack ($200 Value)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

(4)-Ultimate Attraction Passes

(4)-Pairs of Urban Air socks

(1)-Large 1-Topping Pizza

(4)-Bottled Waters

Acehigh Traveler 4.0 Powerbank ($80 Value)
$7
INTRODUCING THE LATEST GENERATION OF OUR TRAVELER UNIVERSAL POWER BANK – NOW WITH MAGSAFE® WIRELESS AND BUILT-IN APPLE® WATCH CHARGING!  WHEREVER YOUR JOURNEY TAKES YOU, THE PLUG-AND-CHARGE DESIGN DELIVERS SEAMLESS, ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE. SHOWCASE YOUR BRAND IN STYLE WITH UP TO FULL-COLOR (4C) DIGITAL PRINTING ON THE CHARGER AND (OPTIONAL) TRAVEL POUCH.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- 10,000 MAH UL POWERBANK
- MAGSAFE WIRELESS CHARGING (15W)
- APPLE WATCH CHARGING (2.5W)
- BUILT-IN USB-C (20W)
- FAST CHARGE USB-C (20W) & USB-A (22.5W) OUTPUTS
- INCLUDES UK, EU, AND AUS ADAPTERS.
Acehigh Traveler 4.0 Powerbank ($80 Value)
$14
This includes 2 tickets
INTRODUCING THE LATEST GENERATION OF OUR TRAVELER UNIVERSAL POWER BANK – NOW WITH MAGSAFE® WIRELESS AND BUILT-IN APPLE® WATCH CHARGING!  WHEREVER YOUR JOURNEY TAKES YOU, THE PLUG-AND-CHARGE DESIGN DELIVERS SEAMLESS, ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE. SHOWCASE YOUR BRAND IN STYLE WITH UP TO FULL-COLOR (4C) DIGITAL PRINTING ON THE CHARGER AND (OPTIONAL) TRAVEL POUCH.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- 10,000 MAH UL POWERBANK
- MAGSAFE WIRELESS CHARGING (15W)
- APPLE WATCH CHARGING (2.5W)
- BUILT-IN USB-C (20W)
- FAST CHARGE USB-C (20W) & USB-A (22.5W) OUTPUTS
- INCLUDES UK, EU, AND AUS ADAPTERS.
Acehigh Traveler 4.0 Powerbank ($80 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets
INTRODUCING THE LATEST GENERATION OF OUR TRAVELER UNIVERSAL POWER BANK – NOW WITH MAGSAFE® WIRELESS AND BUILT-IN APPLE® WATCH CHARGING!  WHEREVER YOUR JOURNEY TAKES YOU, THE PLUG-AND-CHARGE DESIGN DELIVERS SEAMLESS, ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE. SHOWCASE YOUR BRAND IN STYLE WITH UP TO FULL-COLOR (4C) DIGITAL PRINTING ON THE CHARGER AND (OPTIONAL) TRAVEL POUCH.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- 10,000 MAH UL POWERBANK
- MAGSAFE WIRELESS CHARGING (15W)
- APPLE WATCH CHARGING (2.5W)
- BUILT-IN USB-C (20W)
- FAST CHARGE USB-C (20W) & USB-A (22.5W) OUTPUTS
- INCLUDES UK, EU, AND AUS ADAPTERS.
Surf City Escape Room
$7

An Escape Room is a family friendly activity solving puzzles in a themed environment. At Surf City Escapes, we take pride in providing diverse experiences to our guests and all being family friendly. The allotted time for each of our experiences is one hour. Monday-Thursday bookings.

Surf City Escape Room
$14
This includes 2 tickets

An Escape Room is a family friendly activity solving puzzles in a themed environment. At Surf City Escapes, we take pride in providing diverse experiences to our guests and all being family friendly. The allotted time for each of our experiences is one hour. Monday-Thursday bookings.

Surf City Escape Room
$20
This includes 3 tickets

An Escape Room is a family friendly activity solving puzzles in a themed environment. At Surf City Escapes, we take pride in providing diverse experiences to our guests and all being family friendly. The allotted time for each of our experiences is one hour. Monday-Thursday bookings.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa-1 service
$14
This includes 2 tickets

Hand & Stone renews your skin and relieves your stress — every treatment, every time. Choose from full-body massages personalized to your ideal pressure or facials and advanced skincare designed specifically for your skin.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa-1 service
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Hand & Stone renews your skin and relieves your stress — every treatment, every time. Choose from full-body massages personalized to your ideal pressure or facials and advanced skincare designed specifically for your skin.

Lego-The Infinity Saga ($115 Value)
$14
This includes 2 tickets
Lego-The Infinity Saga ($115 Value)
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Lego-The Infinity Saga ($115 Value)
$30
This includes 5 tickets
Add a donation for BSA Troop 555 of Huntington Beach

$

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