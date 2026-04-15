HB Boy Scout Troop 555 Annual Pancake Breakfast

The Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center (HCPEC) is situated on 25 acres of beautiful, sea-breezed land in Orange County, California, just 2 miles from the beach. Home to nearly 400 horses, with multiple trainers and arenas, annual horse shows in several disciplines, a wedding venue, and more than 150 acres of public trails, we are one of Southern California's premier equestrian facilities





After your ride, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $25 California Pizza Kitchen gift card, making this the perfect combination of adventure and dining.





Whether you’re planning a fun outing or a unique date, this bundle offers a memorable experience from start to finish. 🐎🍕



