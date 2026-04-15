HB Boy Scout Troop 555 Annual Pancake Breakfast

About this raffle
Newport Landing offers fishing trips to individuals, families, and all size groups. Trip lengths vary from our popular ½ day (5 hour excursions) and ¾ day (full day excursions) to overnight trips and longer. Newport Landing provides everything you need to make your trip a great fishing experience. Our captains and crew provide years of fishing experience that is invaluable in helping to make each fishing outing relaxing and successful.
Newport Landing offers fishing trips to individuals, families, and all size groups. Trip lengths vary from our popular ½ day (5 hour excursions) and ¾ day (full day excursions) to overnight trips and longer. Newport Landing provides everything you need to make your trip a great fishing experience. Our captains and crew provide years of fishing experience that is invaluable in helping to make each fishing outing relaxing and successful.
Newport Landing offers fishing trips to individuals, families, and all size groups. Trip lengths vary from our popular ½ day (5 hour excursions) and ¾ day (full day excursions) to overnight trips and longer. Newport Landing provides everything you need to make your trip a great fishing experience. Our captains and crew provide years of fishing experience that is invaluable in helping to make each fishing outing relaxing and successful.
The Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center (HCPEC) is situated on 25 acres of beautiful, sea-breezed land in Orange County, California, just 2 miles from the beach. Home to nearly 400 horses, with multiple trainers and arenas, annual horse shows in several disciplines, a wedding venue, and more than 150 acres of public trails, we are one of Southern California's premier equestrian facilities
After your ride, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $25 California Pizza Kitchen gift card, making this the perfect combination of adventure and dining.
Whether you’re planning a fun outing or a unique date, this bundle offers a memorable experience from start to finish. 🐎🍕
The Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center (HCPEC) is situated on 25 acres of beautiful, sea-breezed land in Orange County, California, just 2 miles from the beach. Home to nearly 400 horses, with multiple trainers and arenas, annual horse shows in several disciplines, a wedding venue, and more than 150 acres of public trails, we are one of Southern California's premier equestrian facilities
After your ride, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $25 California Pizza Kitchen gift card, making this the perfect combination of adventure and dining.
Whether you’re planning a fun outing or a unique date, this bundle offers a memorable experience from start to finish. 🐎🍕
Located at Driftwood Beach Club, experience a favorite local tradition with a quintessential bonfire under the stars at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel. Imagine yourself poolside at our stunning new Driftwood Beach Club as you enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The warmth of the fire from your own personal firepit sets the stage for an evening or morning filled with special Waterfront memories.
Your experience includes:
Located at Driftwood Beach Club, experience a favorite local tradition with a quintessential bonfire under the stars at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel. Imagine yourself poolside at our stunning new Driftwood Beach Club as you enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The warmth of the fire from your own personal firepit sets the stage for an evening or morning filled with special Waterfront memories.
Your experience includes:
Located at Driftwood Beach Club, experience a favorite local tradition with a quintessential bonfire under the stars at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel. Imagine yourself poolside at our stunning new Driftwood Beach Club as you enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The warmth of the fire from your own personal firepit sets the stage for an evening or morning filled with special Waterfront memories.
Your experience includes:
The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.
Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.
The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.
Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.
The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.
Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.
The Del Mar Racetrack is a world-class Thoroughbred racing destination welcoming the industry's top athletes and California's most spirited partygoers during it's Summer (mid-July through early September) and Fall (November) seasons.
Opened in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the seaside track has played host to celebrities for decades, from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to the stars of Entourage. Unlike any other track in the nation, Del Mar is known for its sophistication, fashion and excitement of horse racing that attracts visitors from across the country looking to capture the Old Hollywood allure of the San Diego destination.
Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf
Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted
golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large
stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and
manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique
bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a
stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features
multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to
enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an
expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a
short game area.
Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf
Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted
golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large
stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and
manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique
bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a
stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features
multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to
enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an
expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a
short game area.
Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf
Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted
golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large
stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and
manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique
bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a
stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features
multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to
enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an
expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a
short game area.
Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf
Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted
golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large
stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and
manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique
bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a
stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features
multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to
enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an
expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a
short game area.
Enjoy a day at one of California’s most beautiful coastal zoos! Nestled just steps from the ocean, the Santa Barbara Zoo offers an unforgettable experience with over 500 animals, lush gardens, and stunning ocean views. Perfect for families, this award-winning zoo features interactive exhibits, a scenic train ride, and up-close encounters with animals from around the world. A fun and relaxing adventure for all ages! 🌿🐾
Enjoy a day at one of California’s most beautiful coastal zoos! Nestled just steps from the ocean, the Santa Barbara Zoo offers an unforgettable experience with over 500 animals, lush gardens, and stunning ocean views. Perfect for families, this award-winning zoo features interactive exhibits, a scenic train ride, and up-close encounters with animals from around the world. A fun and relaxing adventure for all ages! 🌿🐾
Enjoy a day at one of California’s most beautiful coastal zoos! Nestled just steps from the ocean, the Santa Barbara Zoo offers an unforgettable experience with over 500 animals, lush gardens, and stunning ocean views. Perfect for families, this award-winning zoo features interactive exhibits, a scenic train ride, and up-close encounters with animals from around the world. A fun and relaxing adventure for all ages! 🌿🐾
Bring the big screen experience anywhere! This multimedia LCD projector is perfect for movie nights, sports games, presentations, or gaming. Easily connect your devices and enjoy a large, clear display from the comfort of your home or backyard. A fun and versatile prize for families, students, or anyone who loves entertainment on a bigger screen! 🎬
Bring the big screen experience anywhere! This multimedia LCD projector is perfect for movie nights, sports games, presentations, or gaming. Easily connect your devices and enjoy a large, clear display from the comfort of your home or backyard. A fun and versatile prize for families, students, or anyone who loves entertainment on a bigger screen! 🎬
Bring the big screen experience anywhere! This multimedia LCD projector is perfect for movie nights, sports games, presentations, or gaming. Easily connect your devices and enjoy a large, clear display from the comfort of your home or backyard. A fun and versatile prize for families, students, or anyone who loves entertainment on a bigger screen! 🎬
Take your adventure to new heights and recover like a pro with this fitness-focused bundle! Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Sender One, perfect for beginners and experienced climbers alike. After your climb, recharge with Core Power protein shakes and stay organized with a sleek Thule duffel bag—ideal for the gym, travel, or everyday use.
Whether you’re looking for a fun outing or staying active, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate climb-and-recover experience. 🧗♂️💪
Take your adventure to new heights and recover like a pro with this fitness-focused bundle! Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Sender One, perfect for beginners and experienced climbers alike. After your climb, recharge with Core Power protein shakes and stay organized with a sleek Thule duffel bag—ideal for the gym, travel, or everyday use.
Whether you’re looking for a fun outing or staying active, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate climb-and-recover experience. 🧗♂️💪
Founded in Laguna Beach, Gorjana is a Southern California–inspired jewelry brand known for its effortlessly chic, everyday pieces. Designed with a laid-back coastal aesthetic, Gorjana’s collections feature high-quality, versatile jewelry made for layering and daily wear. With a focus on timeless style and meaningful gifting, Gorjana has become a go-to destination for modern, minimalist accessories that reflect the relaxed beauty of the California coast.
Founded in Laguna Beach, Gorjana is a Southern California–inspired jewelry brand known for its effortlessly chic, everyday pieces. Designed with a laid-back coastal aesthetic, Gorjana’s collections feature high-quality, versatile jewelry made for layering and daily wear. With a focus on timeless style and meaningful gifting, Gorjana has become a go-to destination for modern, minimalist accessories that reflect the relaxed beauty of the California coast.
Founded in Laguna Beach, Gorjana is a Southern California–inspired jewelry brand known for its effortlessly chic, everyday pieces. Designed with a laid-back coastal aesthetic, Gorjana’s collections feature high-quality, versatile jewelry made for layering and daily wear. With a focus on timeless style and meaningful gifting, Gorjana has become a go-to destination for modern, minimalist accessories that reflect the relaxed beauty of the California coast.
Hot Rods & Handguns is a private members club in Huntington Beach that brings together a passion for classic cars, craftsmanship, and community. Known for its unique atmosphere, the club offers members a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy curated events in a one-of-a-kind setting. With a focus on camaraderie and shared interests, Hot Rods & Handguns delivers an experience that blends vintage style with modern social gatherings.
Hot Rods & Handguns is a private members club in Huntington Beach that brings together a passion for classic cars, craftsmanship, and community. Known for its unique atmosphere, the club offers members a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy curated events in a one-of-a-kind setting. With a focus on camaraderie and shared interests, Hot Rods & Handguns delivers an experience that blends vintage style with modern social gatherings.
Hot Rods & Handguns is a private members club in Huntington Beach that brings together a passion for classic cars, craftsmanship, and community. Known for its unique atmosphere, the club offers members a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy curated events in a one-of-a-kind setting. With a focus on camaraderie and shared interests, Hot Rods & Handguns delivers an experience that blends vintage style with modern social gatherings.
Enjoy the ultimate Southern California beach day! Get out on the water with an exciting experience from OC PaddleSports—perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding along our beautiful coastline.
After your adventure, relax and refuel with a delicious meal using a Woody’s Diner gift card, a local favorite known for its classic comfort food.
Whether you’re planning a fun outing with family or a laid-back day with friends, this bundle brings together sunshine, activity, and great food. 🌊🍔
($75 Value)
Enjoy the ultimate Southern California beach day! Get out on the water with an exciting experience from OC PaddleSports—perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding along our beautiful coastline.
After your adventure, relax and refuel with a delicious meal using a Woody’s Diner gift card, a local favorite known for its classic comfort food.
Whether you’re planning a fun outing with family or a laid-back day with friends, this bundle brings together sunshine, activity, and great food. 🌊🍔
($75 value)
(4)-Ultimate Attraction Passes
(4)-Pairs of Urban Air socks
(1)-Large 1-Toppin Pizza
(4)-Bottled Waters
(4)-Ultimate Attraction Passes
(4)-Pairs of Urban Air socks
(1)-Large 1-Toppin Pizza
(4)-Bottled Waters
(4)-Ultimate Attraction Passes
(4)-Pairs of Urban Air socks
(1)-Large 1-Topping Pizza
(4)-Bottled Waters
An Escape Room is a family friendly activity solving puzzles in a themed environment. At Surf City Escapes, we take pride in providing diverse experiences to our guests and all being family friendly. The allotted time for each of our experiences is one hour. Monday-Thursday bookings.
An Escape Room is a family friendly activity solving puzzles in a themed environment. At Surf City Escapes, we take pride in providing diverse experiences to our guests and all being family friendly. The allotted time for each of our experiences is one hour. Monday-Thursday bookings.
An Escape Room is a family friendly activity solving puzzles in a themed environment. At Surf City Escapes, we take pride in providing diverse experiences to our guests and all being family friendly. The allotted time for each of our experiences is one hour. Monday-Thursday bookings.
Hand & Stone renews your skin and relieves your stress — every treatment, every time. Choose from full-body massages personalized to your ideal pressure or facials and advanced skincare designed specifically for your skin.
Hand & Stone renews your skin and relieves your stress — every treatment, every time. Choose from full-body massages personalized to your ideal pressure or facials and advanced skincare designed specifically for your skin.
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