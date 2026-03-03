HBA Derby Day - Benefiting Camp Able

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About this event
Abilene, TX 79606, USA (Hilton Garden Inn)
Take the lead as a premier sponsor of HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This exclusive sponsorship offers premium visibility, VIP hospitality, and an unforgettable Derby experience.
• Industry Exclusivity – Only ONE business per industry (bank, insurance, builder, etc.)
• Reserved VIP Table for 10 Guests
• Complimentary Beverages (beer & wine)
• Two Bottles of Table-Service Champagne
• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino
• Digital Signage Recognition at the Event
• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials
• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Event Promotions
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Step into the Winner’s Circle as a featured sponsor of the Derby Casino Experience at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. Featuring Blackjack, Roulette, and Three Card Poker tables, the casino will be one of the most exciting attractions of the afternoon as guests test their luck using Derby Dollars.
• Industry Exclusivity – No competing businesses within the same industry category
• Company logo displayed at all casino gaming tables (Blackjack, Roulette, and Three Card Poker)
• Prominent signage at the Derby Casino Bank (Chip & Derby Dollar Exchange)
• Recognition during casino announcements and event programming
• Company logo included in event promotions and social media marketing
• Company name and logo included on event print materials
• Entry for 2 Guests with open seating
• 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
• Complimentary Derby Dollars to enjoy the casino games
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Raise a glass and become a Mint Julep Master Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This spirited sponsorship places your brand at the heart of the Derby celebration while giving your guests a fantastic event experience.
• Industry Exclusivity – Only ONE business per industry (bank, insurance, builder, etc.)
• Reserved Seating for 8 Guests
• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino
• Complimentary Beverages (beer & wine)
• Bar Signage Recognition
• Company Logo Featured on Cocktail Napkins
• Digital Signage Recognition at the Event
• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials
• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Event Promotions
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Step into the winner’s circle as a Triple Crown Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This sponsorship offers great visibility while giving your team and guests an exciting afternoon of Derby fun, networking, and philanthropy.
• Entry for 6 Guests with priority open seating for the race
• 12 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino
• Company Logo Included in Event Promotions
• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials
• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Marketing Promotions
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Join the celebration as a Derby Delight Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This sponsorship offers a fantastic way to entertain guests, enjoy the Derby festivities, and support a meaningful cause.
• Entry for 4 Guests with open seating
• 8 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino games
• Company Logo Included in Event Promotions
• Company Name Included on Event Print Materials
• Company Name Included in Social Media Promotions
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Step into the excitement as a Racing Royalty Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This sponsorship is the perfect way to enjoy the Derby festivities while supporting a meaningful cause.
• Entry for 2 Guests with open seating
• 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino games
• Company Name Included on Event Print Materials
• Company Name Included in Social Media Promotions
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Grab your favorite Derby date and join the celebration at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This His & Hers Derby Bundle is the perfect way to experience the excitement, style, and fun of Derby Day together.
• Entry for 2 Guests with open seating
• 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
• Complimentary Derby Dollars to get the casino fun started
• Access to the Kentucky Derby–Inspired Grazing Table
• Full access to Games, Music, and Photo Opportunities
• Silent Auction supporting Camp Able
• Live Stream of the Kentucky Derby
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Join us for HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. Come enjoy the excitement, southern charm, and spirited competition of Derby Day.
• Entry for 1 Guest
• 2 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
• Complimentary Derby Dollars to get the casino fun started
• Access to the Kentucky Derby–Inspired Grazing Table
• Access to Casino Games, Music, and Photo Opportunities
• Silent Auction supporting Camp Able
• Live Stream of the Kentucky Derby
Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!