HBA Derby Day - Benefiting Camp Able

Take the lead as a premier sponsor of HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This exclusive sponsorship offers premium visibility, VIP hospitality, and an unforgettable Derby experience.

Sponsorship Includes

• Industry Exclusivity – Only ONE business per industry (bank, insurance, builder, etc.)

• Reserved VIP Table for 10 Guests

• Complimentary Beverages (beer & wine)

• Two Bottles of Table-Service Champagne

• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino

• Digital Signage Recognition at the Event

• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials

• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Event Promotions



Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.

If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.