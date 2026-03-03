750977639

Hosted by

750977639

About this event

HBA Derby Day - Benefiting Camp Able

4449 Ridgemont Dr

Abilene, TX 79606, USA (Hilton Garden Inn)

Run for the Roses (Industry Exlcusive Qty 2)
$1,700

Take the lead as a premier sponsor of HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This exclusive sponsorship offers premium visibility, VIP hospitality, and an unforgettable Derby experience.

Sponsorship Includes

Industry Exclusivity – Only ONE business per industry (bank, insurance, builder, etc.)
• Reserved VIP Table for 10 Guests
Complimentary Beverages (beer & wine)
• Two Bottles of Table-Service Champagne
• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino
Digital Signage Recognition at the Event
• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials
• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Event Promotions

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Winner’s Circle Casino Sponsor (Industry Exclusive Qty 2)
$1,500

Winner’s Circle Casino Sponsor

Step into the Winner’s Circle as a featured sponsor of the Derby Casino Experience at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. Featuring Blackjack, Roulette, and Three Card Poker tables, the casino will be one of the most exciting attractions of the afternoon as guests test their luck using Derby Dollars.

Sponsorship Includes

Industry Exclusivity – No competing businesses within the same industry category
• Company logo displayed at all casino gaming tables (Blackjack, Roulette, and Three Card Poker)
• Prominent signage at the Derby Casino Bank (Chip & Derby Dollar Exchange)
• Recognition during casino announcements and event programming
• Company logo included in event promotions and social media marketing
• Company name and logo included on event print materials
Entry for 2 Guests with open seating
4 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
Complimentary Derby Dollars to enjoy the casino games

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Mint Julep Master (Industry Exclusive Qty 2)
$1,000

Raise a glass and become a Mint Julep Master Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This spirited sponsorship places your brand at the heart of the Derby celebration while giving your guests a fantastic event experience.

Sponsorship Includes

Industry Exclusivity – Only ONE business per industry (bank, insurance, builder, etc.)
• Reserved Seating for 8 Guests

• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino
Complimentary Beverages (beer & wine)
Bar Signage Recognition
Company Logo Featured on Cocktail Napkins
Digital Signage Recognition at the Event
• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials
• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Event Promotions

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Triple Crown
$750

Triple Crown Sponsorship

Step into the winner’s circle as a Triple Crown Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This sponsorship offers great visibility while giving your team and guests an exciting afternoon of Derby fun, networking, and philanthropy.

Sponsorship Includes

• Entry for 6 Guests with priority open seating for the race
12 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)

• Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino
• Company Logo Included in Event Promotions
• Company Name & Logo Featured on Event Print Materials
• Company Logo Included in Social Media & Marketing Promotions

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Derby Delight
$550

Derby Delight Sponsorship

Join the celebration as a Derby Delight Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This sponsorship offers a fantastic way to entertain guests, enjoy the Derby festivities, and support a meaningful cause.

Sponsorship Includes

Entry for 4 Guests with open seating
8 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino games
Company Logo Included in Event Promotions
Company Name Included on Event Print Materials
Company Name Included in Social Media Promotions

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Racing Royalty
$250

Racing Royalty Sponsorship

Step into the excitement as a Racing Royalty Sponsor at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This sponsorship is the perfect way to enjoy the Derby festivities while supporting a meaningful cause.

Sponsorship Includes

Entry for 2 Guests with open seating
4 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
Complimentary Derby Dollars for each guest to enjoy the Derby Casino games
Company Name Included on Event Print Materials
Company Name Included in Social Media Promotions

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

His & Hers Derby Day Bundle
$100

His & Hers Derby Day Bundle (GA)

Grab your favorite Derby date and join the celebration at HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. This His & Hers Derby Bundle is the perfect way to experience the excitement, style, and fun of Derby Day together.

Bundle Includes

Entry for 2 Guests with open seating
4 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
Complimentary Derby Dollars to get the casino fun started
• Access to the Kentucky Derby–Inspired Grazing Table
• Full access to Games, Music, and Photo Opportunities
Silent Auction supporting Camp Able
Live Stream of the Kentucky Derby

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Derby Day Admission
$65

Derby Day Admission (GA)

Join us for HBA Derby Day – Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby–inspired fundraiser benefiting Camp Able. Come enjoy the excitement, southern charm, and spirited competition of Derby Day.

Ticket Includes

• Entry for 1 Guest
2 Complimentary Drink Tickets (beer & wine)
Complimentary Derby Dollars to get the casino fun started
• Access to the Kentucky Derby–Inspired Grazing Table
• Access to Casino Games, Music, and Photo Opportunities
Silent Auction supporting Camp Able
Live Stream of the Kentucky Derby

Please Note: During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an additional donation to support their free platform. This donation is completely optional.
If you prefer not to contribute, select “Other” and enter $0, then confirm your total matches your ticket or sponsorship price before completing checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!