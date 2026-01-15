HBCR 2026 Super Bowl Square Fundraiser

How it works: Once all the squares have been selected, ChatGPT will randomly pick numbers from 0–9 for each team in the Super Bowl and assign them to the rows and columns. These numbers represent the last digit in the score for each team. For example, if the score at the end of a quarter is AFC 27–NFC 14 and your square is AFC 7 and NFC 4, you win!





Step 1: Choose the number of square(s) you'd like to purchase.

Step 2: Use Zeffy to pay for your square(s).

Step 3: Enter your First Name and Last Initial in your chosen cells (https://bit.ly/HBCRsuperbowl). Please only choose cells marked "OPEN."

Step 4: Watch the game to see whether you win! All winners will be verified by the Board and contacted the day after the Super Bowl.





Winners:

End of 1st Quarter: $125

Halftime: $250

End of 3rd Quarter: $125

Final: $500





Any winning squares that have not been purchased will be donated to HBCR.