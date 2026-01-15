HBCR 2026 Super Bowl Square Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
How it works: Once all the squares have been selected, ChatGPT will randomly pick numbers from 0–9 for each team in the Super Bowl and assign them to the rows and columns. These numbers represent the last digit in the score for each team. For example, if the score at the end of a quarter is AFC 27–NFC 14 and your square is AFC 7 and NFC 4, you win!
Step 1: Choose the number of square(s) you'd like to purchase.
Step 2: Use Zeffy to pay for your square(s).
Step 3: Enter your First Name and Last Initial in your chosen cells (https://bit.ly/HBCRsuperbowl). Please only choose cells marked "OPEN."
Step 4: Watch the game to see whether you win! All winners will be verified by the Board and contacted the day after the Super Bowl.
Winners:
End of 1st Quarter: $125
Halftime: $250
End of 3rd Quarter: $125
Final: $500
Any winning squares that have not been purchased will be donated to HBCR.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!