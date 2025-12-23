Metropolitan Arts Council Of Greater Kansas City

Hosted by

Metropolitan Arts Council Of Greater Kansas City

About this event

HBCU Experience: Homecoming Edition hosted by STEP Movement

6401 The Paseo

Kansas City, MO 64131, USA

Pre-Sale Youth Ticket
$5
Available until Mar 28

Youth (17 and under).


Ticket price will increase to $10 day of the event.

Pre-Sale Adult
$10
Available until Mar 28

Adult (18 and older)


Ticket price will increase to $15 day of the event.

EMKS student
$3
Available until Mar 28

Must show student ID when checking into the event.


Ticket price will increase to $5 day of the event.

Concessions Pre-order: Pizza Slice (pepperoni)
$5
Concessions Pre-order: Pizza Slice (cheese)
$4
Concessions Pre-order: Chips (1 bag)
$1
Concessions Pre-order: Bottled Water
$1
Concessions Pre-order: Soda Can
$1
Vendor Registration
$25

Each vendor will participate in the Community Resource Fair from 1:30-3:00pm. The registration comes with a table, 2 chairs, and a bottle of water per perso (up to 2 max).


Thank you for registering.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!