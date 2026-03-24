HBG Fall 2026 Registration

Lead Teacher: Samantha Alexander





Lights, camera, animation! In this hands-on class, students will learn how to create their own stop-motion movies using toys, LEGO, clay, or paper characters. Students will explore the basics of animation, storytelling, set design, and filming while working step-by-step to produce a short stop-motion film.



Throughout the class, students will plan a story, build characters and sets, learn how to capture smooth animation, and edit their photos into a finished movie. The session will conclude with a fun “film festival” where students can share their creations.