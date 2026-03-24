HBG Fall 2026 Registration

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These dues cover your family’s membership for the full year and cover our operating costs.
All 0-2-year-olds must be registered for the nursery to ensure accurate rosters and insurance records. Carers will sign up in late May, with two slots per block. Moms are welcome to join as a Nursery Carer to stay with their baby and help care for others. Baby-wearing is also welcome during other class assignments or Lobby Lounge.
Co-Teachers: Rachel Lawson & Nikki Ruffner
Our preschoolers will have a blast discovering how God created their bodies! This class introduces the basics of the human body through songs, movement, crafts, and games. For example, in one lesson on the digestive tract, students might move a game piece through a board to see how food travels through the body. Along the way, we’ll explore healthy habits, caring for our bodies, and how we can be good stewards of the amazing bodies God has given us.
Lead Teacher: Esther Rodriguez
Young learners will gather each week to enjoy a fun, engaging story and bring it to life through art! From stomping with dinosaurs to chasing rainbows, each story will spark imagination and creativity. After storytime, children will head to the craft table to create their own masterpieces inspired by the tale.
Co-Teachers: Jen O'Brien and Stephanie Pilon
Let's explore the states that make up the USA! Each week we will open up our tactile region box to explore the state shapes, names, flora/fauna, and pictures of people and places to make the states more than just a spot on a map. As the topic is BIG (literally), students will receive home independent explorer packets you are welcome to use if you choose between co-op days.
Regions to be covered- order TBD!
New England
Mid-Atlantic
Southeast
Midwest
The Rocky Mountains
Southwest
Pacific Coastal
Lead Teacher: Christina Brown
In this fun, animal-themed class, we’ll watch an episode of Wild Kratts and use it as a springboard to explore the amazing creatures God created. We’ll get hands-on by crafting simple habitats or related projects that help bring each animal’s world to life. Students will grow in their love of animals, creativity, and appreciation for God’s incredible design in nature.
Co-Teachers: Angela Shafer and Noelle Brown
Get ready for a hands-on, excitement-filled science adventure! Our mini mad scientists will explore the wonders of the world through fun, messy, and mind-blowing experiments. This class will encourage the kids to ask questions, make predictions, and think like real scientists - all while having fun! No prior science experience needed - just bring your curiosity and get ready to explore. (No one younger than 7 permitted).
Lead Teacher: Stephanie Pilon
Girls only!
During each class, we will study a different American Girl character and explore how the lifestyle of American girls has changed through the centuries. We will experience a typical day in the life of each girl alongside story selections, as we learn about (and participate in) chores, schooling, diet (sampling recipes!), fashion, entertainment, crafts, games, etc., AND how these were influenced by the historical period. We will end the semester with an American Girl Christmas celebration, featuring treats, crafts, games, and traditions from all the eras.
Co-Teachers: Anna Kerns and Mellissa Lee
Students will journey through the story of America as our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, discovering the people, events, and everyday life that shaped the United States. Together we’ll explore the foundations of liberty from early colonial beginnings to the birth of our nation, highlighting the faith, freedom, and character that influenced its founding. Through hands-on crafts, games, period recipes, and themed activities, students will experience history in creative ways that bring the past to life.
Co-Teachers: Julia Nielsen and Haley Chroniger
In this class, we will learn about 2–3 different elements from the periodic table each week and create a scrapbook of the elements we study to take home and share with family. We will also enjoy a simple, hands-on experiment each class based on one of the elements we learned about that day. This is a fun and engaging way to introduce the periodic table to students who will one day take a chemistry class.
Lead Teacher: Zachary Pilon
In this hands-on class, students will learn a variety of useful knots and how to apply them in real-life situations. From building simple projects like ladders, nets, and swings to exploring practical skills like fishing, sewing repairs, and basic camping or shelter setups, each week will introduce new techniques and challenges. Students may even experiment with creating simple pulley systems as they grow in skill and confidence.
Co-Teachers: Maegen Clark and Krista Montalvo
Inventors Through Time is an engaging history class that explores the inventions and inventors who helped shape our world. Throughout the class, students will travel through seven different time periods to discover how creativity, curiosity, and determination led to groundbreaking innovations.
Lead Teacher: Samantha Alexander
Lights, camera, animation! In this hands-on class, students will learn how to create their own stop-motion movies using toys, LEGO, clay, or paper characters. Students will explore the basics of animation, storytelling, set design, and filming while working step-by-step to produce a short stop-motion film.
Throughout the class, students will plan a story, build characters and sets, learn how to capture smooth animation, and edit their photos into a finished movie. The session will conclude with a fun “film festival” where students can share their creations.
Lead Teacher: Amy Smith
Students will create short-form videos that bring historical events to life by reimagining them in a modern context. We will study historical events, write scripts, design and edit films, and have some fun being creative.
Lead Teacher: Lisa Gunter
Explore physical and human geography, show off your knowledge of longest rivers and remote mountains, learn about open source geolocation tools, such as USGIS Landsat data, and test your wits in team activities based on that week’s topics, no previous geography mastery required! We will have a couple of laptops in class but if one or two other students could bring a laptop that would help with exploring the geolocation tools.
Teacher: Jen Bergman
Students will embark on this semester-long journey into the world of engineering. We will learn about a basic scientific or engineering topic and then put our knowledge to the test with hands-on challenges! No previous experience is necessary, just a sense of curiosity and creativity! We will also look into engineering feats and a disaster or two.
Co-Teachers: Ashley Malott and Joy Brunnelson
Join us this fall as we enter the world of Sherlock and Enola Holmes, through a blend of book club and private investigation training. Along the way, students will collaborate to create, prepare, and star in their own murder mystery!
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