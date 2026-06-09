HBHS Wrestling

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HBHS Wrestling

About this event

HBHS Wrestling 2026 Summer Camp

1905 Main St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648, USA

HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp-4 weeks
$400

Full 4-week program (July 6 – July 30) with access to all training sessions and seminars. Ideal for wrestlers looking for the complete camp experience.

HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Week 1 (7/6-7/9)
$125
HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Week 2 (7/13-7/16)
$125
HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Week 3 (7/20-7/23)
$125
HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Week 4 (7/27-7/30)
$150
HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Seminar 7/8
$50

Featuring Coach Daniel Woiwor – 2x MN State Champion, Iowa State wrestler, multi-time CIF Championship coach, and professional MMA corner man. Join his special seminar on July 9th for $50!

HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Seminar 7/16
$50

Featuring Ale Lopez – 2x CIF Champion, 2022 State Finalist, multiple All-American honors (NHSCA, NAIA, U20/U23, U.S. Open). Special drop-in clinic on July 16th – $50!

HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Seminar 7/23
$50

Featuring Guillermo Escobedo – CA State Champion, 3x PAC-12 Placer, 3x SS Masters Champion, D1 wrestler. Special drop-in clinic on July 23rd – $50!

HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Seminar 7/22
$50

Featuring Aine Drury – 2025 US Open Senior National Champion, U23 Pan Ams Champion, U23 National Champion, Folkstyle National Champion & Senior National Team Member. Special drop-in clinic on July 22nd – $50!

HBHS Wrestling Summer Camp Seminar 7/28
$50

Featuring Nate Morgan – 3x CA State Champion, 4x State Finalist, 3x Big 12 Champion, 2x NCAA All-American. Special drop-in clinic on July 28th – $50!

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