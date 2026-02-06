Hello Beautiful Outreach Ministries

Hosted by

Hello Beautiful Outreach Ministries

About this event

HBOM Daughter Showcase Fashion Show

3030 Erie Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45208, USA

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Vendor Table
$25

Vendor table include 1 table and 1 Chair. If you need more than 1 chair, please purchase an additional ticket

Donation
Pay what you can

Can’t attend but still want to support our daughters?Your donation helps fund Hello Beautiful Outreach Ministries programming that uplifts, mentors, and empowers our daughters.

All donations directly support the mission of HBOM and the girls we serve.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!