HBOM Daughter Showcase Fashion Show

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Vendor table include 1 table and 1 Chair. If you need more than 1 chair, please purchase an additional ticket
Can’t attend but still want to support our daughters?Your donation helps fund Hello Beautiful Outreach Ministries programming that uplifts, mentors, and empowers our daughters.
All donations directly support the mission of HBOM and the girls we serve.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!