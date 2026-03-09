HC United HS 2029 Spr/Sum 26 Player Fees

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About the memberships
No expiration
Partial Payment Payment
Payment #1: Due March 13th
Payment #2: Due March 25th
Payment #3: Due April 3rd
Payment #4: Due April 13th
(Covers tournament schedule, excluding travel and spectator expenses)
Please note all fees are non-nefundable
No expiration
Partial Payment Payment
Payment #1: Due March 13th
Payment #2: Due April 13th
(Covers tournament schedule, excluding travel and spectator expenses)
Please note all fees are non-nefundable
No expiration
(Covers tournament schedule, excluding travel and spectator expenses)
Please note all fees are non-refundable
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