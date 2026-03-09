Hc United Youth Sports Organization Incorporated

Offered by

Hc United Youth Sports Organization Incorporated

About the memberships

HC United HS 2029 Spr/Sum 26 Player Fees

Player Fee - Partial Payment (Non-Refundable)
$250

No expiration

Partial Payment Payment
Payment #1: Due March 13th

Payment #2: Due March 25th

Payment #3: Due April 3rd
Payment #4: Due April 13th

(Covers tournament schedule, excluding travel and spectator expenses)

Please note all fees are non-nefundable

Player Fee - Partial Payment (Non-Refundable) (Copy)
$500

No expiration

Partial Payment Payment
Payment #1: Due March 13th
Payment #2: Due April 13th

(Covers tournament schedule, excluding travel and spectator expenses)

Please note all fees are non-nefundable

Player Fee - Full Payment (Non-Refundable)
$1,000

No expiration

(Covers tournament schedule, excluding travel and spectator expenses)

Please note all fees are non-refundable

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!