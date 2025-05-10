MVSU-BAA HC2K25 75TH ANNIVERSARY PACKET

MVSU-BAA 75th ANNIVERSARY ALUMNI BAND 2025 Participation in the HC2K25 Halftime Show in Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of MVSU. Includes: 75th Anniversary Alumni Band Shirt, Cap & Music Download. The ALUMNI BAND will play... [ ] I'm So Glad [ ] Devil's Gun We will Make the Number 75 at the end of the show. There will be a Mandatory Rehearsal on Friday, October 17, 2025 @ 6PM. All are encouraged to Participate. [ ] ALUMNI BAND UNIFORM: • 75 Anniversary ALUMNI BAND SHIRT • 75 Anniversary Cap • BLACK PANTS • TENNIS SHOES (SNEAKERS) If you want to Participate you MUST Register with me to get on the list by sending the following: Name, Address City, State, Zip Code Cell number Email address. Instrument/Section. Your Information will NOT be shared. ORDER SHIRT & 75 ANNIVERSARY CAP: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/mvsu-baa-memberships--2025 Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.