HCA Fall Class Form 2025

9 am to Noon
9/2/2025-11/11/2025
Under the age of 55,
9 am to Noon
9/2/2025-11/11/2025
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
9/3/2025-11/12/2025
6-9pm
9/3/2025-10/08/2025
6-9pm
10/22/2025-12/03/2025
No class 11/26
1-3:30 pm
9/2-11/11
Under the age of 55, Non- Member
1-3:30 pm
9/2-11/11
9/8/25 9:45 to 10:45 am
Senior
9/10/25 9:45 to 10:45 am
Senior
Tuesday 9:00 am- Noon
Thursday 10:00 am- Noon
Friday 9:00 am- Noon
10/1/25 at 12:30
9/8/25 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Non-senior
9/8/25 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
11 am to Noon
9/8/25 9:45-10:45
9/10/25 9:45-10:45 am
Oct 23, 10:00 am
$40/person includes all supplies and instruction. No experience is necessary as Paige will guide through each step the process to complete the project.
Needle Felting is the unique art of sculpting wool using special needles! It’s fun, relaxing and so rewarding!
Ages 10 and up!
Don’t forget to bring “reading glasses” if applicable!
Please arrive on time!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing