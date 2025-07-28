HCA Fall Class Form 2025

Stained Glass Senior Tuesday item
Stained Glass Senior Tuesday
$60

9 am to Noon

9/2/2025-11/11/2025


Stained Glass Tuesday Non-Senior
$85

Under the age of 55,

9 am to Noon

9/2/2025-11/11/2025

Stained Glass Senior Wednesday
$60

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

9/3/2025-11/12/2025

Stained Glass Wednesday Evening
$75

6-9pm

9/3/2025-10/08/2025

Stained Glass Evening Wednesday
$75

6-9pm

10/22/2025-12/03/2025

No class 11/26

Pottery Tuesday Senior
$125

1-3:30 pm

9/2-11/11

Pottery Non Senior
$150

Under the age of 55, Non- Member

1-3:30 pm

9/2-11/11

Yoga AM Monday Senior
$65

9/8/25 9:45 to 10:45 am

Senior

Yoga AM Wednesday Senior
$65

9/10/25 9:45 to 10:45 am

Senior

Pickle Ball Monday, Thursday, Friday
$20

Tuesday 9:00 am- Noon

Thursday 10:00 am- Noon

Friday 9:00 am- Noon

Wednesday Wood Craving
$45

10/1/25 at 12:30

Yoga Monday Evening
$85

9/8/25 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Non-senior

Yoga Monday Evening Senior
$65

9/8/25 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.


Wednesday Line Dancing
$5

11 am to Noon

Yoga AM Monday Non-Senior
$85

9/8/25 9:45-10:45

Yoga AM Wednesday Non-Senior
$85

9/10/25 9:45-10:45 am

Scarecrow Basket
$25

Oct 23, 10:00 am

Turkey Felt Class 11/13/25 item
Turkey Felt Class 11/13/25
$40

$40/person includes all supplies and instruction. No experience is necessary as Paige will guide through each step the process to complete the project.
Needle Felting is the unique art of sculpting wool using special needles! It’s fun, relaxing and so rewarding!
Ages 10 and up!
Don’t forget to bring “reading glasses” if applicable!
Please arrive on time!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing