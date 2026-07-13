HCA PE Uniforms

About this shop
The official Hallowes Cove Academy PE shirt is *REQUIRED* for all students participating in Physical Education classes.
🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 4" (Optional)
Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.
🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 5" (Optional)
Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.
🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 6" (Optional)
Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.
🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 7" (Optional)
Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.
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