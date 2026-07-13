A white t-shirt with a blue oval logo for "Hallowes Cove Physical Education Hurricanes" is displayed against a white background.
Hallowes Cove Academy PTO

Offered by

Hallowes Cove Academy PTO

About this shop

HCA PE Uniforms

Pick-up location

2505 Rivertown Main St, St Johns, FL 32259, USA

PE T-Shirt * Required* item
PE T-Shirt * Required*
$10

The official Hallowes Cove Academy PE shirt is *REQUIRED* for all students participating in Physical Education classes.





PE Gym Shorts 4" *Optional* item
PE Gym Shorts 4" *Optional*
$10

🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 4" (Optional)

Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.

PE Gym Shorts 5" *Optional* item
PE Gym Shorts 5" *Optional*
$10

🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 5" (Optional)

Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.

PE Gym Shorts 6" *Optional* item
PE Gym Shorts 6" *Optional*
$10

🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 6" (Optional)

Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.

PE Gym Shorts 7" *Optional* item
PE Gym Shorts 7" *Optional*
$10

🩳 HCA PE Gym Shorts 7" (Optional)

Complete your student's PE uniform with official Hallowes Cove Academy PE gym shorts! While not required, these comfortable athletic shorts are recommended for PE class and school spirit.

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