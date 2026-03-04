Highland Activity Center

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Highland Activity Center

About this event

HCA Spring Classes 2026

708 Highland Rd

Street, MD 21154, USA

Stained Glass Senior Tuesday item
Stained Glass Senior Tuesday
$60

9 am to Noon

Starts April 7th, 2026


Stained Glass Tuesday Non-Senior
$85

Under the age of 60,

9 am to Noon

Starts April 7th, 2026

Stained Glass Senior Wednesday
$60

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Starts April 8th, 2026

Stained Glass Wednesday Evening
$85

6-9pm

Starts April 7th, 2026

10 Weeks

Pottery Tuesday Senior
$125

1-3:30 pm

Starts April 7th, 2026

Pottery Non Senior
$150

Under the age of 60, Non- Member

1-3:30 pm

Starts April 7th, 2026

Yoga AM Monday Senior
$70

9:30 to 10:30 am Senior

10 week session

Starts April 13th, 2026

Yoga AM Wednesday Senior
$70

9:30 to 10:30 am Senior

Starts April 15th, 2026

10 week session

Pickle Ball Monday, Thursday, Friday
$20

Tuesday 9:00 am- Noon

Thursday 10:00 am- Noon

Friday 9:00 am- Noon

Wednesday Wood Craving
$45

12:30 to 2:30 pm

Starts April 1st, 2026

Wednesday Line Dancing
$5

11 am to Noon

Starts April 7th, 2026

Yoga AM Monday Non-Senior
$85

9:30-10:30

Starts April 13th, 2026

10 Week Session

Yoga AM Wednesday Non-Senior
$70

9:30-10:30 am

Starts April 15th, 2026

10 Week session

Sewing Senior
$60

This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!

April 9th, 2026

10 Week session

Sewing Non Senior
$85

This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!

April 9th,2026

Stained Glass Thursday PM Class
$55

6 Weeks

5/7 to 6/11

6:00 pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!