HCA Spring Classes 2026

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About this event
9 am to Noon
Starts April 7th, 2026
Under the age of 60,
9 am to Noon
Starts April 7th, 2026
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Starts April 8th, 2026
6-9pm
Starts April 7th, 2026
10 Weeks
1-3:30 pm
Starts April 7th, 2026
Under the age of 60, Non- Member
1-3:30 pm
Starts April 7th, 2026
9:30 to 10:30 am Senior
10 week session
Starts April 13th, 2026
9:30 to 10:30 am Senior
Starts April 15th, 2026
10 week session
Tuesday 9:00 am- Noon
Thursday 10:00 am- Noon
Friday 9:00 am- Noon
12:30 to 2:30 pm
Starts April 1st, 2026
11 am to Noon
Starts April 7th, 2026
9:30-10:30
Starts April 13th, 2026
10 Week Session
9:30-10:30 am
Starts April 15th, 2026
10 Week session
This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!
April 9th, 2026
10 Week session
This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!
April 9th,2026
6 Weeks
5/7 to 6/11
6:00 pm
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