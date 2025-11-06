HCA Winter Class 2026

Hosted by
9 am to Noon
Starts 1/13/26
Under the age of 55,
9 am to Noon
Starts 1/13/26
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Starts 1/14/26
6-9pm
Starts 1/14/26
10 Weeks
1-3:30 pm
Starts 1/6/26
Under the age of 55, Non- Member
1-3:30 pm
Starts 1/6/26
9:45 to 10:45 am Senior
12 week session
9:45 to 10:45 am Senior
Starts 1/7/26
12 week session
Tuesday 9:00 am- Noon
Thursday 10:00 am- Noon
Friday 9:00 am- Noon
12:30 to 2:30 pm
Starts 1/7/26
6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Non-senior
Starts 1/7/26
12 Week session
6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Starts 1/7/26
12 week session
11 am to Noon
Starts 1/7/26
9:45-10:45
Starts 1/5/26
12 Week Session
9:45-10:45 am
Starts 1/7/26
$40/person includes all supplies and instruction. No experience is necessary as Paige will guide through each step the process to complete the project.
Needle Felting is the unique art of sculpting wool using special needles! It’s fun, relaxing and so rewarding!
Ages 10 and up!
Don’t forget to bring “reading glasses” if applicable!
Please arrive on time!
This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!
1/8/26
This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!
1/8/26
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