Highland Activity Center

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Highland Activity Center
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HCA Winter Class 2026

708 Highland Rd

Street, MD 21154, USA

Stained Glass Senior Tuesday item
Stained Glass Senior Tuesday
$60

9 am to Noon

Starts 1/13/26


Stained Glass Tuesday Non-Senior
$85

Under the age of 55,

9 am to Noon

Starts 1/13/26

Stained Glass Senior Wednesday
$60

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Starts 1/14/26

Stained Glass Wednesday Evening
$85

6-9pm

Starts 1/14/26

10 Weeks

Pottery Tuesday Senior
$125

1-3:30 pm

Starts 1/6/26

Pottery Non Senior
$150

Under the age of 55, Non- Member

1-3:30 pm

Starts 1/6/26

Yoga AM Monday Senior
$78

9:45 to 10:45 am Senior

12 week session

Yoga AM Wednesday Senior
$78

9:45 to 10:45 am Senior

Starts 1/7/26

12 week session

Pickle Ball Monday, Thursday, Friday
$20

Tuesday 9:00 am- Noon

Thursday 10:00 am- Noon

Friday 9:00 am- Noon

Wednesday Wood Craving
$45

12:30 to 2:30 pm

Starts 1/7/26

Yoga Monday Evening
$102

6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Non-senior

Starts 1/7/26

12 Week session

Yoga Monday Evening Senior
$78

6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Starts 1/7/26

12 week session

Wednesday Line Dancing
$5

11 am to Noon

Starts 1/7/26

Yoga AM Monday Non-Senior
$102

9:45-10:45

Starts 1/5/26

12 Week Session

Yoga AM Wednesday Non-Senior
$85

9:45-10:45 am

Starts 1/7/26

Turkey Felt Class 11/13/25 item
Turkey Felt Class 11/13/25
$40

$40/person includes all supplies and instruction. No experience is necessary as Paige will guide through each step the process to complete the project.
Needle Felting is the unique art of sculpting wool using special needles! It’s fun, relaxing and so rewarding!
Ages 10 and up!
Don’t forget to bring “reading glasses” if applicable!
Please arrive on time!

Sewing Senior
$60

This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!

1/8/26

Sewing Non Senior
$85

This class is open to all levels. Please bring your machine. There will be projects and open sewing time to work your own projects!

1/8/26

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