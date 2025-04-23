HCAR Cares 2025 Silent Auction - Homes & Hearts Spring Gala
New Glow Studio Gift basket + Custom Spray Tans
$20
Starting bid
New Glow Custom Airbrushed Spray Tan, Dearcloud Daily Repair Body Cream, Daise* Lip Balm, Daise* Foaming Body Whip, and Sun Bum Sunscreen SPF 50.
Estimated Value: $115.00 | Donated By: Stephanie Willett
Chic & Serene: Where Fashion Meets Tranquility Basket
$25
Starting bid
Curated by Audra Whitelock, Cabi Clothing Stylist, this $150 basket blends effortless style with peaceful vibes. Featuring hand-selected fashion accessories and calming self-care essentials, it's the perfect treat for the fashion-forward soul in need of a little serenity.
Estimated Value: $150 | Donated By: Audra Whitelock, Cabi Clothing Stylist
Rolling Cooler Rosé All Day Basket
$35
Starting bid
Includes EVERYTHING you need for a "Rosé All Day" Day! Includes a JBL portable speaker and a Rosé All Day t-shirt!
Estimated Value: $220.00 | Donated By: Allen Tayman & The Tayman Team
Taste of Jenny's Market Basket
$40
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of local goodness home with this delicious basket from Jenny's Market! Featuring locally sourced honey, hand-selected canned goods, and a $200 gift card to shop even more farm-fresh favorites, this basket is the perfect treat for food lovers and market enthusiasts alike.
Estimated Value: $250 | Donated By: Jenny's Market
Two-Hour Handyman Service
$40
Starting bid
Tackle that to-do list with ease! Enjoy two hours of professional handyman service from House Doctors Handyman of Columbia, MD -- perfect for small repairs, installations, or home improvements. Reliable, skilled, and ready to help your space shine.
Estimated Value: $262.00 | Donated By: House Doctors of Columbia
The Tidy Coop Cleaning Essentials Basket
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself -- or someone else -- to a cleaner, more refreshed space with this premium cleaning basket from The Tidy Coop. Valued at $375, this basket includes a thoughtful selection of top-tier cleaning supplies and tools to help simplify your routine and leave your home spotless.
Estimated Value $375 | Donated By: Julie Miltenberger
Staged By Design Basket
$50
Starting bid
Ready to elevate your next listing or home refresh? This stunning basket from Staged By Design includes a $500 credit toward a Standard Home Staging Package, plus additional goodies—bringing the total value to $550. Perfect for REALTORS® or anyone preparing for a home for sale.
Estimated Value: $550.00 | Donated By: Carrie Shiavone
Solid Cherry Cheese Board Basket by Lewis Woodwork
$50
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted basket from Lewis Woodwork features a stunning solid cherry cheese board–perfect for entertaining or gifting. Also included is a Lewis Woodwork coupon valued up to $500, allowing you to apply custom craftsmanship to your next woodwork project.
Estimated Value: $700.00 | Donated By: Lewis Woodwork
