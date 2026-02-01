Hancock County Animal Shelter (a JCHS Foundation)

Hosted by

Hancock County Animal Shelter (a JCHS Foundation)

About this event

HCAS Rounds for Hounds Bar Crawl

Three Springs Crossing Plaza Three Springs Drive Weirton

WV 26062

General Admission (with t-shirt S, M, L, XL)
$30

General Admission + event t-shirt (S, M, L, XL) *Deadline to purchase is 4/7/26*


Disclaimer:

All participants must be 21+
By participating, you agree to hold harmless all parties involved with the event from any and all claims, liabilities, damages, costs, or expenses arising out of or in connection with the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages at all locations and venues. This indemnification shall include, but not be limited to, claims for personal injury, property damage, or any other harm or loss resulting from the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages during the entirety of the event and at each participating location. You acknowledge that each venue has their own policies and they hold the right to uphold those policies.

General Admission (with t-shirt 2XL/3XL)
$32

General Admission + event t-shirt (2XL/3XL) *Deadline to purchase is 4/7/26*


Disclaimer:

All participants must be 21+
By participating, you agree to hold harmless all parties involved with the event from any and all claims, liabilities, damages, costs, or expenses arising out of or in connection with the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages at all locations and venues. This indemnification shall include, but not be limited to, claims for personal injury, property damage, or any other harm or loss resulting from the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages during the entirety of the event and at each participating location. You acknowledge that each venue has their own policies and they hold the right to uphold those policies.

General Admission (w/out t-shirt)
$25

General Admission


Disclaimer:

All participants must be 21+
By participating, you agree to hold harmless all parties involved with the event from any and all claims, liabilities, damages, costs, or expenses arising out of or in connection with the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages at all locations and venues. This indemnification shall include, but not be limited to, claims for personal injury, property damage, or any other harm or loss resulting from the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages during the entirety of the event and at each participating location. You acknowledge that each venue has their own policies and they hold the right to uphold those policies.

Event Sponsor
$100

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Your name or business will be listed on the back of the event t-shirts.
  • Thank you post with listed sponsors will be posted on our Facebook page and displayed at the event. 

Must be submitted by 4/7/26 @ 12:00 p.m. for placement of name on event T-Shirt.

Add a donation for Hancock County Animal Shelter (a JCHS Foundation)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!