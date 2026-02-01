HCAS Rounds for Hounds Bar Crawl

General Admission + event t-shirt (S, M, L, XL) *Deadline to purchase is 4/7/26*





Disclaimer:

All participants must be 21+

By participating, you agree to hold harmless all parties involved with the event from any and all claims, liabilities, damages, costs, or expenses arising out of or in connection with the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages at all locations and venues. This indemnification shall include, but not be limited to, claims for personal injury, property damage, or any other harm or loss resulting from the sale, distribution, or consumption of alcoholic beverages during the entirety of the event and at each participating location. You acknowledge that each venue has their own policies and they hold the right to uphold those policies.