HCAS Volunteer Orientation

Age Requirements:

🐾 Age 13-15 CANNOT VOLUNTEER ALONE- Must take Volunteer Training Class with guardian. Guardian must be present while volunteering. Cannot handle shelter dogs and not permitted in dog kennel area.

🐾 Age 16-17 Must take Volunteer Training Class with guardian. Can volunteer alone, without guardian.

🐾 Age 18+ Adults must take Volunteer Training Class.

Can volunteer anytime staff is at the shelter. 8:30a-4pm 7 days a week.