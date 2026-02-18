HCAS Volunteer Orientation

Hosted by
About this event
8 left!
Age Requirements:
🐾 Age 13-15 CANNOT VOLUNTEER ALONE- Must take Volunteer Training Class with guardian. Guardian must be present while volunteering. Cannot handle shelter dogs and not permitted in dog kennel area.
🐾 Age 16-17 Must take Volunteer Training Class with guardian. Can volunteer alone, without guardian.
🐾 Age 18+ Adults must take Volunteer Training Class.
Can volunteer anytime staff is at the shelter. 8:30a-4pm 7 days a week.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!