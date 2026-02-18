Hancock County Animal Shelter (a JCHS Foundation)

Hancock County Animal Shelter (a JCHS Foundation)

HCAS Volunteer Orientation

715 Gas Valley Rd

New Cumberland, WV 26047, USA

Volunteer Orientation
Age Requirements:

🐾 Age 13-15 CANNOT VOLUNTEER ALONE- Must take Volunteer Training Class with guardian. Guardian must be present while volunteering. Cannot handle shelter dogs and not permitted in dog kennel area.

🐾 Age 16-17 Must take Volunteer Training Class with guardian. Can volunteer alone, without guardian.

🐾 Age 18+ Adults must take Volunteer Training Class.

Can volunteer anytime staff is at the shelter. 8:30a-4pm 7 days a week.

