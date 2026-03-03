Houston Chinese Church

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Houston Chinese Church

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HCC Bookstall

Christianity Explained
$15

Author: Michael Bennet

The Great Divorce
$10

Author: C.S. Lewis

The Screwtape Letters
$10

Author: C.S. Lewis

Mere Christianity
$10

Author: C.S. Lewis

Surprised By Joy
$10

Author: C.S. Lewis

The Weight of Glory
$10

Author: C.S. Lewis

Reflections on the Psalms
$10

Author: C.S. Lewis

Prodigal God
$10

Author: Tim Keller

Reason for God
$10

Author: Tim Keller

Meaning of Marriage
$15

Author: Tim Keller

Radical
$10

Author: David Platt

Don't Waste Your Life
$10

Author: John Piper

Passion of Jesus Christ
$8

Author: John Piper

Knowing God
$15

Author: J.I. Packer

Evangelism and the Sovereignty of God
$12

Author: J.I. Packer

The Gospel
$10

Author: John Stott

Act of Grace
$10

Author: James Petty

Praying the Bible
$10

Author: Donald Whitney

Spiritual Disciplines of the Christian Life
$15

Author: Donald Whitney

God, Technology, and the Christian Life
$15

Author: Tony Reinke

Bookends of the Christian Life
$12

Author: Jerry Bridges

Taking God at His Word
$10

Author: Kevin DeYoung

A Letter to the Asian American Church
$15

Author: Chang et al.

Reaching Your Muslim Neighbor
$12

Author: Ayman Ibrahim

Confessions
$10

Author: Saint Augustine

Grounded in Grace
$10

Author: Jonathan Holmes

Finding My Vocation
$15

Author: William Boekestein

Do Not Be True to Yourself
$5

Author: Kevin DeYoung

A Christian's Guide to Mental Illness
$10

Author: David Murray

Crazy Busy
$8

Author: Kevin DeYoung

Ask Pastor John
$15

Author: Tony Reinke

Bumps, Babies, and the Gospel
$5

Author: Sara Dargue

Walking Through Infertility
$5

Author: Matthew Arbo

You Are Still A Mother
$5

Author: Jackie Gibson

The Storm-Tossed Family
$15

Author: Russell Moore

The Jesus I Wish I Knew in High School
$15

Author: Getz + Cole

Hope for Each Day
$10

Author: Billy Graham

The Biggest Story ABC
$10

Author: Kevin DeYoung

Bible Stories Every Child Should Know
$15

Author: Kenneth Taylor

God Made Me In His Image
$15

Authors: Lindsey + Justin Holcomb

Jesus Storybook Bible (English)
$15
Jesus Storybook Bible (Chinese/Pinyin)
$20
Action Storybook Bible (Thin)
$10
Action Bible (Thick)
$10
NIV Action Study Bible
$20
ESV Action Study Bible
$20
Faith In Action Bible
$20
Gospel Story Hymnal
$20

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