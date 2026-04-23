HCCC Columbus Clippers JULY 5th

About this event
HCCC Choristers are able to attend the game and eat FREE on the Pepsi Deck. This cost is covered by HCCC.
Family and friends of HCCC can enjoy lunch on the Pepsi Party Deck and freedom to move between reserved seats and party deck.
Reserved seating game ticket.
*Note: you will NOT be allowed entry to Pepsi Party Deck with this ticket
Help pay for a sibling or family member of another chorister who may not be able to attend otherwise.
$
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