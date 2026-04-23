Hocking County Children's Chorus

Hosted by

Hocking County Children's Chorus

About this event

HCCC Columbus Clippers JULY 5th

330 Huntington Park Ln

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

HCCC Chorister
Free

HCCC Choristers are able to attend the game and eat FREE on the Pepsi Deck. This cost is covered by HCCC.

Ticket & Lunch on Pepsi Party Deck
$40

Family and friends of HCCC can enjoy lunch on the Pepsi Party Deck and freedom to move between reserved seats and party deck.

Ticket for game ONLY
$5

Reserved seating game ticket.

*Note: you will NOT be allowed entry to Pepsi Party Deck with this ticket

PAY IT FORWARD
$40

Help pay for a sibling or family member of another chorister who may not be able to attend otherwise.

Add a donation for Hocking County Children's Chorus

$

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