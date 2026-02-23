Hosted by

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement

About this event

HCCI Let's Break Bread Together -40th Anniversary Gala

1 Marina Dr

Bronx, NY 10465, USA

Individual Gala Experience
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Salute to Honorees Ticket
$750

Includes Gala Ticket and ½ Page Ad in Journal

Frederick Douglass Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This Sponsorship Includes (4) Gala Tickets and a 1/2 Page Journal Ad.

Neighborhood Partner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes (10) Gala Tickets and (1) 1/2 Page Ad in Journal.

*Reserved for our Faith-Based and Non-Profit Partners

Adam Clayton Powell Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This Sponsorship Includes (10) Gala Tickets and (1) Full Page Ad in Journal.

Silver Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

This Sponsorship Includes (20) Gala Tickets, (1) Full Page Ad in Journal, Corporate Logo Included on all materials, event site, and media outlets.

Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive Opportunity)
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

This Sponsorship Includes (30) Gala Tickets, (1) Full Page Back Cover Ad in Journal, Corporate Logo Included on all materials, event site, and media outlets.


Also, includes 2 minute greeting from the podium.

Journal Ad- Business Card
$250
Journal Ad- 1/4 Page Ad
$500
Journal Ad- 1/2 Page Ad
$500
Journal Ad- Full Page Ad
$1,000
Journal Ad-Inside Front or Rear Cover
$1,500
Journal Ad- Outside Back Cover
$2,000
Add a donation for Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement

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