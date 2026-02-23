HCCI Let's Break Bread Together -40th Anniversary Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes Gala Ticket and ½ Page Ad in Journal
This Sponsorship Includes (4) Gala Tickets and a 1/2 Page Journal Ad.
Includes (10) Gala Tickets and (1) 1/2 Page Ad in Journal.
*Reserved for our Faith-Based and Non-Profit Partners
This Sponsorship Includes (10) Gala Tickets and (1) Full Page Ad in Journal.
This Sponsorship Includes (20) Gala Tickets, (1) Full Page Ad in Journal, Corporate Logo Included on all materials, event site, and media outlets.
This Sponsorship Includes (30) Gala Tickets, (1) Full Page Back Cover Ad in Journal, Corporate Logo Included on all materials, event site, and media outlets.
Also, includes 2 minute greeting from the podium.
$
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