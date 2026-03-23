About this event
Enjoy an unforgettable evening aboard the HCCI NYC Dinner Soul Cruise, featuring a full buffet dinner, dancing all night, and breathtaking views of the New York City skyline.
Experience a live performance by Eric Roberson while you mix, mingle, and vibe in an upscale atmosphere. Cash bar available.
Includes:
Take your evening to the next level with exclusive VIP access. In addition to everything included in General Admission, VIP guests will enjoy a private meet & greet with Eric Roberson and a professional photo opportunity to capture the moment.
This elevated experience offers a more intimate connection to the artist and a truly memorable night on the water.
Includes:
$
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