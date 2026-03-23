Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement

Hosted by

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement

About this event

HCCI NYC Dinner & Soul Cruise

299 South St

New York, NY 10002, USA

General Admission
$160

Enjoy an unforgettable evening aboard the HCCI NYC Dinner Soul Cruise, featuring a full buffet dinner, dancing all night, and breathtaking views of the New York City skyline.


Experience a live performance by Eric Roberson while you mix, mingle, and vibe in an upscale atmosphere. Cash bar available.


Includes:

  • Admission to the cruise
  • Full buffet dinner
  • Live performance by Eric Roberson
  • Access to dance floor & entertainment
  • NYC skyline views
  • Cash bar access
VIP Admission – Meet & Greet Experience
$200

Take your evening to the next level with exclusive VIP access. In addition to everything included in General Admission, VIP guests will enjoy a private meet & greet with Eric Roberson and a professional photo opportunity to capture the moment.


This elevated experience offers a more intimate connection to the artist and a truly memorable night on the water.


Includes:

  • All General Admission benefits
  • Exclusive meet & greet with Eric Roberson
  • Professional photo opportunity with Eric Roberson
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