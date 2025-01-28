HCDD: Hotspur Commando Dagger Decanter

Etched with the Afghan Special Forces and Commando patch. The Fairbairn-Sykes Commando Knife is one of the most iconic combat knives ever. Designed by two British soldiers, William Ewart Fairbairn and Eric Anthony Sykes, during World War II, this knife was intended for use by the British Commandos, a special forces unit. This design has been in production since 1943 with few changes. Over the years, the knife has become a symbol of elite military units. It is still carried by some Special Forces today.

