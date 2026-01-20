HCE Denim & Diamonds Soiree

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About this event
Admission for 2 people to the HCE Denim & Diamonds Soirée. Includes access to all dance activities, music and event areas from 5:30-8:00PM.
Additional guests must be added by using the $5 Additional Guest ticket.
Each family may purchase 1 Couple Admission and up to 6 Additional Guest tickets (maximum of 8 attendees per family).
Admission for 1 additional person beyond the Couple Ticket. This ticket must be purchased in addition to a $25 Couple Admission.
Use this ticket for each extra family member attending the HCE Denim & Diamonds Soirée.
A Couple Ticket is required for entry.
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