Hickory Creek Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Hickory Creek Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

HCE Denim & Diamonds Soiree

235 Hickory Creek Trail

Fruit Cove, FL 32259, USA

Couple Ticket (2 people)
$25

Admission for 2 people to the HCE Denim & Diamonds Soirée. Includes access to all dance activities, music and event areas from 5:30-8:00PM.

Additional guests must be added by using the $5 Additional Guest ticket.


Each family may purchase 1 Couple Admission and up to 6 Additional Guest tickets (maximum of 8 attendees per family).


Additional Guest (1person)
$5

Admission for 1 additional person beyond the Couple Ticket. This ticket must be purchased in addition to a $25 Couple Admission.


Use this ticket for each extra family member attending the HCE Denim & Diamonds Soirée.


A Couple Ticket is required for entry.

Add a donation for Hickory Creek Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!